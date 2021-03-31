Architecture and Territory: Houses in the Five Regions of Brazil

Italian architect Vittorio Gregotti, author of The Territory of Architecture (1966), believed that architecture had its origin when mankind placed the first stone on the ground. Recognizing a place is the first step towards an architectural project, whether intentionally or not. Understanding the project's location and its context is the basis for many design choices and is, therefore, a key aspect in the field of architecture.
Brazil has an area of approximately 8.5 million square kilometers and is geopolitically divided into five regions comprising 27 states, each with its own characteristics and very different from the other. In the South Region of the country, which has a colder climate, some buildings feature design elements and solutions to protect during the winter, but in most parts of Brazil, projects need to incorporate strategies to reduce the effects of heat during the whole year.
Since it is such a vast territory, marked by different climates, landforms, cultures, and histories, any attempt to summarize the architecture of a particular region or state would prove unsuccessful. So rather than presenting an overview of the architecture of each region, we have selected a series of projects of Brazilian houses already published at Archdaily, aiming to reveal the plurality in the relationships between architecture and the various landscapes of Brazil.
North
Campinarana House / Laurent Troost Architectures
Manaus, State of Amazonas
Robert Schuster House / Severiano Porto
Manaus, State of Amazonas
Manaus House / Alexia Convers Architecture
Manaus, State of Amazonas
Recife House / Severiano Porto
Manaus, State of Amazonas
Northeast
Do Bomba House / Sotero Arquitetos
Palmeiras, State of Bahia
House in Salvador / Norte Arquitetos
Salvador, State of Bahia
Txai House / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Carolina Castroviejo + Gabriel Kogan
Itacaré, State of Bahia
C House / Lins Arquitetos Associados
Barbalha, State of Ceará
Alagoas House / Tavares Duayer Arquitetura
Olho d’água do Casado, State of Alagoas
KS Residence / Arquitetos Associados
Natal, State of Rio Grande do Norte
Modico House / Atelier Branco Arquitetura
São Miguel do Gostoso, State of Rio Grande do Norte
Architect's House / Jirau Arquitetura
Caruaru, State of Pernambuco
Aldeia III House / O Norte – Oficina de Criação
Aldeia dos Camarás, Camaragibe, State of Pernambuco
Cupe House / MNMA studio
Pontal do Cupe, State of Pernambuco
Maikai House / Coletivo de Arquitetos
Aracaju, State of Sergipe
Central-West
Torreão House / Bloco Arquitetos
Brasilia, Federal District
Renovation of a Brutalist House in Brazil / Arquitécnika
Brasilia, Federal District
House ER / Estúdio MRGB
Padre Bernardo, State of Goiás
Senator Pavilion House / Dayala + Rafael Arquitetura
Senador Canedo, State of Goiás
Cavalcante House / BLOCO Arquitetos
Cavalcante, State of Goiás
Ox's House / Leo Romano
Goiânia, State of Goiás
De Camillo House / Gil Carlos de Camillo
Campo Grande, State of Mato Grosso do Sul
Cuiabá House / Allouchie Arquitetos
Cuiabá, State of Mato Grosso
Southeast
Glass House / Ângela Roldão Arquitetura
Brumadinho, State of Minas Gerais
RN Residence / Jacobsen Arquitetura
Itaúna, State of Minas Gerais
Campos Gerais Farmhouse / Tavares Duayer Arquitetura
Campos Gerais, State of Minas Gerais
House in Serra do Cipó / TETRO Arquitetura
Serra do Cipó, State of Minas Gerais
ML House / Play Arquitetura
Belo Horizonte, State of Minas Gerais
Casa Terra / Bernardes Arquitetura
Itaipava, State of Rio de Janeiro
AL House / Studio Arthur Casas
Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro
Guaianaz House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados
São Paulo, State of São Paulo
Guarujá House / Nitsche Arquitetos
Guarujá, State of São Paulo
Ibiuna House / Metro Arquitetos Associados
Ibiúna, State of São Paulo
South
Lake House / Marchetti Bonetti+
Florianópolis, State of Santa Catarina
FY House / PJV Arquitetura
Jaraguá do Sul, State of Santa Catarina
Michelle House / Yuri Vasconcelos Arquitetura
Guajuvira, State of Paraná
PA House / Studio Guilherme Torres
Curitiba, State of Paraná
House da Mata / DA | Departamento de Arquitetura
Viamão, State of Rio Grande do Sul
Tin House / sauermartins
Canela, State of Rio Grande do Sul
Gutter House / Núcleo de Arquitetura Experimental
Guaíba, State of Rio Grande do Sul