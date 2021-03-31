Architecture and Territory: Houses in the Five Regions of Brazil

Italian architect Vittorio Gregotti, author of The Territory of Architecture (1966), believed that architecture had its origin when mankind placed the first stone on the ground. Recognizing a place is the first step towards an architectural project, whether intentionally or not. Understanding the project's location and its context is the basis for many design choices and is, therefore, a key aspect in the field of architecture.

Brazil has an area of approximately 8.5 million square kilometers and is geopolitically divided into five regions comprising 27 states, each with its own characteristics and very different from the other. In the South Region of the country, which has a colder climate, some buildings feature design elements and solutions to protect during the winter, but in most parts of Brazil, projects need to incorporate strategies to reduce the effects of heat during the whole year.

Since it is such a vast territory, marked by different climates, landforms, cultures, and histories, any attempt to summarize the architecture of a particular region or state would prove unsuccessful. So rather than presenting an overview of the architecture of each region, we have selected a series of projects of Brazilian houses already published at Archdaily, aiming to reveal the plurality in the relationships between architecture and the various landscapes of Brazil.

North

Manaus, State of Amazonas

Save this picture! Campinarana House / Laurent Troost Architectures. Image: © Leonardo Finotti

Manaus, State of Amazonas

Save this picture! Robert Schuster House / Severiano Porto. Image: © Severiano Porto

Manaus, State of Amazonas

Save this picture! Manaus House / Alexia Convers Architecture. Image: © Ivan De La Luz

Manaus, State of Amazonas

Save this picture! Recife House / Severiano Porto. Image: © Humberto Barata Neto

Northeast

Palmeiras, State of Bahia

Save this picture! Do Bomba House / Sotero Arquitetos. Image: © Leonardo Finotti

Salvador, State of Bahia

Save this picture! House in Salvador / Norte Arquitetos. Image: © Manuel Sá

Itacaré, State of Bahia

Save this picture! Txai House / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Carolina Castroviejo + Gabriel Kogan. Image: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Barbalha, State of Ceará

Save this picture! C House / Lins Arquitetos Associados. Image: © Joana França

Olho d’água do Casado, State of Alagoas

Save this picture! Alagoas House / Tavares Duayer Arquitetura. Image: © João Duayer & Nathalie Ventura

Natal, State of Rio Grande do Norte

Save this picture! KS Residence / Arquitetos Associados. Image: © Joana França

São Miguel do Gostoso, State of Rio Grande do Norte

Save this picture! Modico House / Atelier Branco Arquitetura. Image: © Federico Cairoli

Caruaru, State of Pernambuco

Aldeia dos Camarás, Camaragibe, State of Pernambuco

Save this picture! Aldeia III House / O Norte – Oficina de Criação. Image: © Leonardo Finotti

Pontal do Cupe, State of Pernambuco

Save this picture! Cupe House / MNMA studio. Image: © Andre Klotz

Aracaju, State of Sergipe

Save this picture! Maikai House / Coletivo de Arquitetos. Courtesy of Coletivo de Arquitetos

Central-West

Brasilia, Federal District

Save this picture! Torreão House / Bloco Arquitetos. Image: © Haruo Mikami

Brasilia, Federal District

Save this picture! Renovation of a Brutalist House in Brazil / Arquitécnika. Image: © Edgard Cesar

Padre Bernardo, State of Goiás

Save this picture! House ER / Estúdio MRGB. Image: © Estúdio MRGB

Senador Canedo, State of Goiás

Save this picture! Senator Pavilion House / Dayala + Rafael Arquitetura. Image: © Leandro Moura Estúdio OnzeOnze

Cavalcante, State of Goiás

Save this picture! Cavalcante House / BLOCO Arquitetos. Image: © Joana França

Goiânia, State of Goiás

Campo Grande, State of Mato Grosso do Sul

Save this picture! De Camillo House / Gil Carlos de Camillo. Image: © Erich Sacco

Cuiabá, State of Mato Grosso

Save this picture! Cuiabá House / Allouchie Arquitetos. Image: © Thiago Cesar

Southeast

Brumadinho, State of Minas Gerais

Save this picture! Glass House / Ângela Roldão Arquitetura. Image: © Jomar Bragança

Itaúna, State of Minas Gerais

Save this picture! RN Residence / Jacobsen Arquitetura. Image: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Campos Gerais, State of Minas Gerais

Save this picture! Campos Gerais Farmhouse / Tavares Duayer Arquitetura. Image: © João Duayer

Serra do Cipó, State of Minas Gerais

Save this picture! House in Serra do Cipó / TETRO Arquitetura. Image: © Jomar Bragança

Belo Horizonte, State of Minas Gerais

Save this picture! ML House / Play Arquitetura. Image: © Gabriel Castro

Itaipava, State of Rio de Janeiro

Save this picture! Casa Terra / Bernardes Arquitetura. Image: © Leonardo Finotti

Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro

Save this picture! AL House / Studio Arthur Casas. Image: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

São Paulo, State of São Paulo

Save this picture! Guaianaz House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados. Image: © Pedro Kok

Guarujá, State of São Paulo

Save this picture! Guarujá House / Nitsche Arquitetos. Image: © André Scarpa

Ibiúna, State of São Paulo

Save this picture! Ibiuna House / Metro Arquitetos Associados. Image: © Leonardo Finotti

South

Florianópolis, State of Santa Catarina

Save this picture! Lake House / Marchetti Bonetti+. Courtesy of Marchetti Bonetti+

Jaraguá do Sul, State of Santa Catarina

Save this picture! FY House / PJV Arquitetura. Image: © Larry Sestrem

Guajuvira, State of Paraná

Save this picture! Michelle House / Yuri Vasconcelos Arquitetura. Image: © Alexandre Santos Lima

Curitiba, State of Paraná

Save this picture! PA House / Studio Guilherme Torres. Image: © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Viamão, State of Rio Grande do Sul

Save this picture! House da Mata / DA | Departamento de Arquitetura. Image: © Alcindo Dedavid

Canela, State of Rio Grande do Sul

Guaíba, State of Rio Grande do Sul