RN Residence / Jacobsen Arquitetura

Team: Paulo Jacobsen, Bernardo Jacobsen, Edgar Murata, Marcelo Vessoni, Christian Rojas, Daniel Arce, Fábio Fridman

Interior Design: Jacobsen Arquitetura

Interior Design Team: Marcela Guerreiro, Thammy Nozaki, Marcela Penteado

Landscape Design: Rodrigo Oliveira

Lighting Design: Foco

Electrical And Hydraulic Installations: Grau

Air Conditioning: Grau

Structure: Projen

Construction: Hauz

Site Area: 26650.0 m²

Project Begining Year: 2016

City: Itaúna

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The RN residence was designed for a couple, for their children and grandchildren to spend their weekends and vacations on the edge of a large dam, in a pleasant place where the possibilities of integration between architecture and nature stand out.

From the initial visits to the project site, we have identified the scenic potential of the large dam that dominated the landscape. To take advantage of the numerous options for nautical entertainment present at the site, several summer houses were built next to the water. In general, these houses were located as close as possible to the water line. On the family's own land, there was a house set up close to the dam.

The site’s analysis allowed us to identify the principles that would guide the development of the project. There was an amazing leafy native tree, of the Vinhático species, at the back of the existing house. We even noticed that the view of the dam was wider and unobstructed from a higher point of view and retreated in relation to the water, due to the smooth topography.

In this way, the project was developed around the tree, so that we could create a large flat and landscaped area, defined by the level of the roots. The ground floor, plan and asymmetric, frames the courtyard, which is delimited laterally by rooms and balconies and, at the back, by the bedrooms. With this spatial configuration, all the rooms of the residence had a wide view of the external area.

Another important element for the architectural design was the creation of a wooden deck under the canopy of the tree, which connects the house to the garden in a natural way. It is important to note that the service areas are laterally oriented next to the car access. In this place, there are pivoting doors that open the entrance hall, where a “garden” of iron ore stones recalls the region's productive vocation, seeking to establish connections with the specificities of the region.

Following this reasoning, we experimented using finishing materials that refer to the typology of the Brazilian “farmhouse”. In this sense, the granite appears both on stone walls and on the floors of social areas. We also choose to use the Freijó wood applied to the ceiling and to the hollow panels of the bedrooms. The wood takes a central role in the development of the project, allowing the configuration of a contemporary spatial concept. Providing the integration of external and internal areas, the use of wood was linked to the creation of spaces endowed with filtered natural light, in addition to contributing to the exhibition of important pieces of art and the internal furniture of the residence.