Senator Pavilion House / Dayala + Rafael Arquitetura

Concrete / Foundation / Electric / Hydraulic Engineering Sandro Aurélio dos Santos Batista

Steel Structure Rogério Santos Cardoso

Technical Director Pedro Augusto Magalhães

Construction Magen Construtora

Land Area 1405.00 m2

“Do not cut a single tree”. That was the beginning of the first meeting to discuss the project and the needs program.

A remote land, full of Pequizeiros, Angicos, Maminha de Porca, Maria Preta and a lot of other native trees of the cerrado, was the site basis for the construction of a ground floor house, with free plan, maximum integration between the inside and the outside and with a low budget, created to accommodate a contemporaneous young family.

A pavilion built with independent steel structure (45x8,2), in modules that, sometimes are bedrooms, sometimes are communal areas, and has the living room as a distributor center, with great glass openings on the front and rear façades.

The parti has assumed inspiration in the “Case Study Houses” program and the pavilion shape suited as the right form for the implementation of the architectural principles for adaptation (shading and cross-ventilation) to the severe climatic conditions of Brazilian Central-West region, extremely hot and dry during most part of the year and a few months of heavy rainfall.