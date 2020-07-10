Guaianaz House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

+ 20

Text description provided by the architects. A couple of philosophers presented us a uphill terrain, located between several high buildings and unfavorable solar orientation. They requested a lean project, but with a music studio and a swimming pool lane.

We designed a house with facade protected by perforated bricks and sandblasted glass that guarantee privacy without restrict the natural light. On the opposite side we proposed a living-room integrated to the courtyard and bedrooms opened to the garden with the intent to obtain the best view and insolation.

The pool, the main component of this residence, goes under the bedrooms and integrates with the living-room.