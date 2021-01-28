Glass House / Ângela Roldão Arquitetura

+ 24

Houses • Casa Branca, Brazil Architects: Ângela Roldão Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 192 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Jomar Bragança

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Abatjour de Arte , Amilcar de Castro , Daniel Mansur , Fernando Lucchesi , Inne Móveis , JR Móveis , Marie Camile , Mharmaros , Micheliny Martins Móveis , Miguel Aun , Niura Bellavinha , Persianas e Idéias , Templuz , Vallveé

Lead Architect: Ângela Roldão

Design Team: Thalita Mattos, Marina Rebelo

Client: Álvaro Daniel Reis

Engineer: WK Construções, Renato Pessoa

Landscape: Matos e Renault Paisagismo

Structure: Humberto Bellei

Lightning: Júnia Carsalade

City: Casa Branca

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a gated community in the district of Casa Branca, Brumadinho, next to Inhotim (Museum of Arts) and very close to the city of Belo Horizonte. The region is part of the Rola Moça Park, a huge natural reserve area, listed, full of rivers, waterfalls and trails. The floor plan, succinct, with no lost spaces, gives an impression of a much larger construction than it really is.

The desire of a client who has adopted a minimalist lifestyle and who loves gardening, nature and is an amateur musician. He loves playing the drums! It took a lifetime to situate the house, small, to save as much of the existing trees and vegetation as possible! A quick construction, which was done with a reduced team. Almost a dry construction. The calculation that made a structure full of overhanging that gives lightness to the construction, was extremely important. The house consists of two 6x12m modules (maximum size of the steel bar), a 3x12 module, plus the balcony, so as not to waste material. Steel is sold by the kilo.

The Glass House is a simple construction. Metallic structure aluminum window frames, glass, fair-faced concrete finish closings, technocement floor and porcelain tiles in the bathrooms, define the space and capture the surrounding landscape in its splendor. It’s almost a tree house!