Aldeia III House / O Norte – Oficina de Criação

Lead Architects Bruno Lima, Chico Rocha, Lula Marcondes

Engineering Djair Falcão

Landscape Fernando Zurita

Woodwork Valdeci Manoel de Carvalho

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Aldeia, a neighborhood on the outskirts of Recife, the project is a pavilion that serves as an extension to a family home for a couple and their six children. The brief was to create additional spaces for family living as well as workspaces: the wife, a doula works with groups of pregnant women and the husband, a civil engineer requested a quiet office space. The extension needed to have a smooth transition to the existing house while also being a separate structure.

The thin plot, which leads to a steeply sloped dense forest guided the creation of a wide window towards the lush landscape. The solution was to design a demountable suspended wooden pavilion which allowed for an open and comfortable space on the ground floor as well as meet the design brief for a new master bedroom and office on the upper floor. The pavilion is connected to the existing residence through a private suspended walkway which is incorporated into the wooden structure.

The structural system is a made up of a combination of a Massaranduba timber framing and Jatobá wood wall and floor lining with the ground and upper floor wet areas constructed in conventional concrete and masonry.