World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. TETRO Arquitetura
  6. 2018
  7. House in Serra do Cipó / TETRO Arquitetura

House in Serra do Cipó / TETRO Arquitetura

  • 20:00 - 29 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House in Serra do Cipó / TETRO Arquitetura
Save this picture!
House in Serra do Cipó / TETRO Arquitetura, © Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

© Jomar Bragança © Jomar Bragança © Jomar Bragança © Jomar Bragança + 34

  • Architects

    TETRO Arquitetura

  • Location

    Brazil

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architects

    Carlos Maia, Débora Mendes, Humberto Hermeto e Igor Macedo

  • Area

    4370.1 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Jomar Bragança

  • Collaborators

    Letícia Castro, Robson Araújo

  • Structural Design

    Cláudio Bittencourt (EBPI)

  • Design of Wooden Structures

    ESMAD

  • Design of Electrical, Hydraulic and Air-conditioning Installations

    PROALPHA Engenharia e Consultoria

  • Construction

    Samel Engenharia +Ferreira e Silva Empreiteira
    • More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This house set in nature is located in the Serra do Cipó, about 100 km from Belo Horizonte. The land has a native cerrado vegetation, characteristic of the region and a slight slope, which allows an impressive view of the mountains. The house is inserted like a horizontal element, loose on ground, and directed to the view. Its implantation takes place in two levels, being in the superior level are located almost all the private spaces and in the bottom are located the spaces destined to the uses of leisure.

The main access is through a large void, located on an intermediate level. Through this space one can access the house by a ramp and leisure by a stone stairway that develops smoothly through a garden. In the upper level are located the three bedrooms and the room adjoining the balcony and these are the environments that have the best view of the mountains. In addition, on this floor are the kitchen and a library to house the resident's collection. On the lower level are a gourmet space with a sitting area, atelier, changing rooms, sauna, service spaces and an organic pool.

Save this picture!
© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

The house was designed in a mixed structure of concrete and wood. The materials are arranged in the volume as if in layers. The four layers are clear: The first is characterized by the stone, which is present in the closures, walls and floors of the leisure spaces and is given as a natural continuity of the material present in the region. The second is the apparent concrete present on the slab between the two levels, on the pillars and on the main ramp to the house. The white masonry of the locks of the upper level is the third layer and contrasts with the others that have dark shades. The fourth layer is the wood present in the frames and the roof structure. This cover is characterized by a glued laminated wood grid, in the form of a butterfly roof, which is apparent in all environments of the upper level.

Save this picture!
© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

A casa foi concebida em uma estrutura mista de concreto e madeira. Os materiais são dispostos no volume como que em camadas. É clara a leitura das quatro camadas: A primeira é caracterizada pela pedra, que está presente nos fechamentos, muros e pisos dos espaços de lazer e se dá como uma continuidade natural do material presente na região. A segunda é o concreto aparente presente na laje entre os dois níveis, nos pilares e na rampa principal de acesso à casa. A alvenaria branca dos fechamentos do nível superior é a terceira camada e contrasta com as demais que possuem tonalidades escuras. A quarta camada é a madeira presente nas esquadrias e na estrutura da cobertura. Essa cobertura é caracterizada por uma grelha de madeira laminada colada, na forma de um telhado borboleta, que fica aparente em todos os ambientes do nível superior.

Save this picture!
© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
TETRO Arquitetura
Office

Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "House in Serra do Cipó / TETRO Arquitetura" [Casa na Serra do Cipó / TETRO Arquitetura] 29 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/909888/house-in-serra-do-cipo-tetro-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream