House in Serra do Cipó / TETRO Arquitetura

Architects TETRO Arquitetura

Location Brazil

Category Houses

Lead Architects Carlos Maia, Débora Mendes, Humberto Hermeto e Igor Macedo

Area 4370.1 ft2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Jomar Bragança

Collaborators Letícia Castro, Robson Araújo

Structural Design Cláudio Bittencourt (EBPI)

Design of Wooden Structures ESMAD

Design of Electrical, Hydraulic and Air-conditioning Installations PROALPHA Engenharia e Consultoria

Construction Samel Engenharia +Ferreira e Silva Empreiteira

Text description provided by the architects. This house set in nature is located in the Serra do Cipó, about 100 km from Belo Horizonte. The land has a native cerrado vegetation, characteristic of the region and a slight slope, which allows an impressive view of the mountains. The house is inserted like a horizontal element, loose on ground, and directed to the view. Its implantation takes place in two levels, being in the superior level are located almost all the private spaces and in the bottom are located the spaces destined to the uses of leisure.

The main access is through a large void, located on an intermediate level. Through this space one can access the house by a ramp and leisure by a stone stairway that develops smoothly through a garden. In the upper level are located the three bedrooms and the room adjoining the balcony and these are the environments that have the best view of the mountains. In addition, on this floor are the kitchen and a library to house the resident's collection. On the lower level are a gourmet space with a sitting area, atelier, changing rooms, sauna, service spaces and an organic pool.

The house was designed in a mixed structure of concrete and wood. The materials are arranged in the volume as if in layers. The four layers are clear: The first is characterized by the stone, which is present in the closures, walls and floors of the leisure spaces and is given as a natural continuity of the material present in the region. The second is the apparent concrete present on the slab between the two levels, on the pillars and on the main ramp to the house. The white masonry of the locks of the upper level is the third layer and contrasts with the others that have dark shades. The fourth layer is the wood present in the frames and the roof structure. This cover is characterized by a glued laminated wood grid, in the form of a butterfly roof, which is apparent in all environments of the upper level.

A casa foi concebida em uma estrutura mista de concreto e madeira. Os materiais são dispostos no volume como que em camadas. É clara a leitura das quatro camadas: A primeira é caracterizada pela pedra, que está presente nos fechamentos, muros e pisos dos espaços de lazer e se dá como uma continuidade natural do material presente na região. A segunda é o concreto aparente presente na laje entre os dois níveis, nos pilares e na rampa principal de acesso à casa. A alvenaria branca dos fechamentos do nível superior é a terceira camada e contrasta com as demais que possuem tonalidades escuras. A quarta camada é a madeira presente nas esquadrias e na estrutura da cobertura. Essa cobertura é caracterizada por uma grelha de madeira laminada colada, na forma de um telhado borboleta, que fica aparente em todos os ambientes do nível superior.