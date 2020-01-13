C House / Lins Arquitetos Associados

+ 31

Architects In Charge: Cintia Lins, George Lins

Interns: Alana Aragão, Gabriela Brasileiro, Alice Teles, Paula Thiers

Construction: Ampla Engenharia

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in a private condominium in the Barbalha city, Cariri region, in the south of Ceará. It is sited in a rectangular lot of 10 meters wide and 23 meters in length. The needs program is formed by three suites - two on the upper floor and one on the ground floor, which has an adapted bathroom in order to host the elderly parents of the owner. All the spaces are fully integrated: social area, living area, dining room, kitchen and a small balcony that receives an ofuro. On the upper floor, besides the two suites, there are also an office and a family room. The garage was designed for two cars. The whole program was distributed in an area of 210m², including ground floor and upper floor.

The spaces were distributed in order to prioritize the continuity, with few partition walls, integrating the inside and the outside when the great frames of wood shutters are opened to the outside garden. These shutters have independent openings that directs the wind according to the residents' needs. The house is sited in a flat terrain having the largest frontages facing the southwest and the northeast. This orientation led to the adoption of some elements aiming climate mitigation, like a great wood panel, which design was inspired in the modern artist Athos Bulcão, that protects the southwest façade, filtering the direct sunlight and relieving the thermal load.

The staircase is enlightened through a skylight, that also illuminate an internal garden, and in contrast to every other element of the house, it was executed in red painted sheet metal, unfolding itself like an origami at each step. The residence is set by three great volumes that stands out from each other - one of them is the water tank. The finishes and material choices, like white texture, wood and concrete, endorse the purity of the building.