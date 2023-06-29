Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  3. London Architecture City Guide: 20 Modern and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in UK’s Cultural and Financial Powerhouse

London’s architectural history is a rich tapestry that weaves together styles of various periods and influences. In the post-war era, the city experienced a surge in modern architecture, becoming a canvas for experimentation. New stylistic movements saw their expression crystalized through buildings such as Richard RogersLloyd’s Building, one of the most representative examples of High-Tech architecture, or the Barbican Estate, a large-scale housing estate that became the iconic structure for Brutalist architecture.

London’s contemporary architectural landscape continues to evolve, in part through the works of internationally-recognized architects such as Norman Foster, Zaha Hadid, and Thomas Heatherwick. This varied blend of styles, and ways of expression reflects the city’s ability to embrace architectural movements of global significance. As a center for innovation, London continues to attract established and emerging architects who shape its skyline and contribute to its international architectural discourse, with each new building offering a glimpse into the ever-changing nature of London’s urban fabric.

London Architecture City Guide: 20 Modern and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in UK’s Cultural and Financial Powerhouse - Image 2 of 31London Architecture City Guide: 20 Modern and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in UK’s Cultural and Financial Powerhouse - Image 3 of 31London Architecture City Guide: 20 Modern and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in UK’s Cultural and Financial Powerhouse - Image 4 of 31London Architecture City Guide: 20 Modern and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in UK’s Cultural and Financial Powerhouse - Image 5 of 31London Architecture City Guide: 20 Modern and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in UK’s Cultural and Financial Powerhouse - More Images+ 26

The following list showcases 30 modern, brutalist, and contemporary architecture projects highlighting the diversity of London’s architecture scene, featuring works from internationally renowned architects such as Foster + Partners, Herzog & de Meuron, Richard Rogers, Thomas Heatherwick, and Zaha Hadid Architects.

30 St Mary Axe Tower / Foster + Partners

London Architecture City Guide: 20 Modern and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in UK’s Cultural and Financial Powerhouse - Image 3 of 31
30 St Mary Axe Tower / Foster + Partners. Image © Nigel Young - Foster + Partners

Barbican Estate / Chamberlin, Powell and Bon

London Architecture City Guide: 20 Modern and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in UK’s Cultural and Financial Powerhouse - Image 6 of 31
Barbican Estate / Chamberlin, Powell and Bon - Highwalk and podium at Lauderdale Tower.. Image © Joas Souza

Tate Modern Switch House / Herzog & de Meuron

London Architecture City Guide: 20 Modern and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in UK’s Cultural and Financial Powerhouse - Image 4 of 31
Tate Modern Switch House / Herzog & de Meuron. Image © Iwan Baan

NEO Bankside / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

London Architecture City Guide: 20 Modern and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in UK’s Cultural and Financial Powerhouse - Image 7 of 31
NEO Bankside / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners. Image © Edmund Sumner

London City Hall / Foster + Partners

London Architecture City Guide: 20 Modern and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in UK’s Cultural and Financial Powerhouse - Image 5 of 31
London City Hall / Foster + Partners. Image Courtesy of London Open House 2018

The Shard / Renzo Piano Building Workshop

London Architecture City Guide: 20 Modern and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in UK’s Cultural and Financial Powerhouse - Image 8 of 31
The Shard / Renzo Piano Building Workshop. Image © Ben Marshall

Lloyd's Building / Richard Rogers

London Architecture City Guide: 20 Modern and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in UK’s Cultural and Financial Powerhouse - Image 9 of 31
Lloyd's Building / Richard Rogers. Image © Renata Sedmakova via Shutterstock

The Scalpel / KPF

London Architecture City Guide: 20 Modern and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in UK’s Cultural and Financial Powerhouse - Image 10 of 31
The Scalpel / KPF. Image © Hufton + Crow

Battersea Power Station / Wilkinson Eyre

London Architecture City Guide: 20 Modern and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in UK’s Cultural and Financial Powerhouse - Image 2 of 31
Battersea Power Station / Wilkinson Eyre. Image © Peter Landers

London Aquatics Centre for 2012 Summer Olympics / Zaha Hadid Architects

London Architecture City Guide: 20 Modern and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in UK’s Cultural and Financial Powerhouse - Image 11 of 31
London Aquatics Centre for 2012 Summer Olympics / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Hufton + Crow

King’s Cross Station / John McAslan + Partners

London Architecture City Guide: 20 Modern and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in UK’s Cultural and Financial Powerhouse - Image 12 of 31
King’s Cross Station / John McAslan + Partners. Image © Hufton + Crow

Trellick Tower / Erno Goldfinger

London Architecture City Guide: 20 Modern and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in UK’s Cultural and Financial Powerhouse - Image 13 of 31
Trellick Tower / Erno Goldfinger. Image © Flickr User IK's World Trip

Sainsbury Wing, National Gallery London / Venturi Scott Brown

London Architecture City Guide: 20 Modern and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in UK’s Cultural and Financial Powerhouse - Image 14 of 31
Sainsbury Wing, National Gallery London / Venturi Scott Brown. Image © Valentino Danilo Matteis

The Serpentine Sackler Gallery / Zaha Hadid Architects

London Architecture City Guide: 20 Modern and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in UK’s Cultural and Financial Powerhouse - Image 15 of 31
The Serpentine Sackler Gallery / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Luke Hayes

The Leadenhall Building / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

London Architecture City Guide: 20 Modern and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in UK’s Cultural and Financial Powerhouse - Image 16 of 31
The Leadenhall Building / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners. Image © Richard Bryant – Courtesy of British Land/Oxford Properties

The Great Court of the British Museum / Foster & Partners

London Architecture City Guide: 20 Modern and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in UK’s Cultural and Financial Powerhouse - Image 17 of 31
The Great Court of the British Museum / Foster & Partners. Image © janis.photo

Newport Street Gallery / Caruso St John Architects

London Architecture City Guide: 20 Modern and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in UK’s Cultural and Financial Powerhouse - Image 18 of 31
Newport Street Gallery / Caruso St John Architects. Image © Hélène Binet

Alexandra Road Estate / Neave Brown

London Architecture City Guide: 20 Modern and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in UK’s Cultural and Financial Powerhouse - Image 19 of 31
Alexandra Road Estate / Neave Brown. Image © Martin Charles / RIBA Collections

Orion Building, Post Graduate Centre of London Metropolitain University / Daniel Libeskind

London Architecture City Guide: 20 Modern and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in UK’s Cultural and Financial Powerhouse - Image 20 of 31
Orion Building, Post Graduate Centre of London Metropolitain University / Daniel Libeskind. Image © janis.photo

Coal Drops Yard / Heatherwick Studio

London Architecture City Guide: 20 Modern and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in UK’s Cultural and Financial Powerhouse - Image 21 of 31
Coal Drops Yard / Heatherwick Studio. Image © Hufton + Crow

The Pavilion / acme

London Architecture City Guide: 20 Modern and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in UK’s Cultural and Financial Powerhouse - Image 22 of 31
The Pavilion / acme. Image © Hufton + Crow

London 2012 Velodrome / Hopkins Architects

London Architecture City Guide: 20 Modern and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in UK’s Cultural and Financial Powerhouse - Image 23 of 31
London 2012 Velodrome / Hopkins Architects. Image © Richard Davies

Royal National Theatre / Denys Lasdun

London Architecture City Guide: 20 Modern and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in UK’s Cultural and Financial Powerhouse - Image 24 of 31
Royal National Theatre / Denys Lasdun. Image © flickr user aguichard

Central St. Giles Court / Renzo Piano + Fletcher Priest Architects

London Architecture City Guide: 20 Modern and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in UK’s Cultural and Financial Powerhouse - Image 25 of 31
Central St. Giles Court / Renzo Piano + Fletcher Priest Architects. Image © Michel Denance

Gridiron, One St. Pancras Square / David Chipperfield Architects

London Architecture City Guide: 20 Modern and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in UK’s Cultural and Financial Powerhouse - Image 26 of 31
Gridiron, One St. Pancras Square / David Chipperfield Architects. Image Courtesy of Gridiron / King's Cross Central Limited

Courtyard Expansion at London's V&A Museum / AL_A

London Architecture City Guide: 20 Modern and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in UK’s Cultural and Financial Powerhouse - Image 27 of 31
Courtyard Expansion at London's V&A Museum / AL_A. Image © Laurian Ghinițoiu

London School of Economics Marshall Building / Grafton Architects

London Architecture City Guide: 20 Modern and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in UK’s Cultural and Financial Powerhouse - Image 28 of 31
London School of Economics Marshall Building / Grafton Architects. Image © Nick Kane

London Olympic Stadium / Populous

London Architecture City Guide: 20 Modern and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in UK’s Cultural and Financial Powerhouse - Image 29 of 31
London Olympic Stadium / Populous. Image Courtesy of Populous

20 Fenchurch Street / Rafael Viñoly Architects

London Architecture City Guide: 20 Modern and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in UK’s Cultural and Financial Powerhouse - Image 30 of 31
20 Fenchurch Street / Rafael Viñoly Architects. Image © Colin via Wikimedia Commons under licence CC BY-SA 4.0

Town Hall Hotel / rare

London Architecture City Guide: 20 Modern and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in UK’s Cultural and Financial Powerhouse - Image 31 of 31
Town Hall Hotel / rare. Image Courtesy of rare

You can visit our list of Architecture City Guides.

Cite: Maria-Cristina Florian. "London Architecture City Guide: 20 Modern and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in UK’s Cultural and Financial Powerhouse" 29 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/148522/architecture-city-guide-london> ISSN 0719-8884

