London Architecture City Guide: 20 Modern and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in UK’s Cultural and Financial Powerhouse

London’s architectural history is a rich tapestry that weaves together styles of various periods and influences. In the post-war era, the city experienced a surge in modern architecture, becoming a canvas for experimentation. New stylistic movements saw their expression crystalized through buildings such as Richard Rogers’ Lloyd’s Building, one of the most representative examples of High-Tech architecture, or the Barbican Estate, a large-scale housing estate that became the iconic structure for Brutalist architecture.
London’s contemporary architectural landscape continues to evolve, in part through the works of internationally-recognized architects such as Norman Foster, Zaha Hadid, and Thomas Heatherwick. This varied blend of styles, and ways of expression reflects the city’s ability to embrace architectural movements of global significance. As a center for innovation, London continues to attract established and emerging architects who shape its skyline and contribute to its international architectural discourse, with each new building offering a glimpse into the ever-changing nature of London’s urban fabric.
The following list showcases 30 modern, brutalist, and contemporary architecture projects highlighting the diversity of London’s architecture scene, featuring works from internationally renowned architects such as Foster + Partners, Herzog & de Meuron, Richard Rogers, Thomas Heatherwick, and Zaha Hadid Architects.
30 St Mary Axe Tower / Foster + Partners
Barbican Estate / Chamberlin, Powell and Bon
Tate Modern Switch House / Herzog & de Meuron
NEO Bankside / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners
London City Hall / Foster + Partners
The Shard / Renzo Piano Building Workshop
Lloyd's Building / Richard Rogers
The Scalpel / KPF
Battersea Power Station / Wilkinson Eyre
London Aquatics Centre for 2012 Summer Olympics / Zaha Hadid Architects
King’s Cross Station / John McAslan + Partners
Trellick Tower / Erno Goldfinger
Sainsbury Wing, National Gallery London / Venturi Scott Brown
The Serpentine Sackler Gallery / Zaha Hadid Architects
The Leadenhall Building / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners
The Great Court of the British Museum / Foster & Partners
Newport Street Gallery / Caruso St John Architects
Alexandra Road Estate / Neave Brown
Orion Building, Post Graduate Centre of London Metropolitain University / Daniel Libeskind
Coal Drops Yard / Heatherwick Studio
The Pavilion / acme
London 2012 Velodrome / Hopkins Architects
Royal National Theatre / Denys Lasdun
Central St. Giles Court / Renzo Piano + Fletcher Priest Architects
Gridiron, One St. Pancras Square / David Chipperfield Architects
Courtyard Expansion at London's V&A Museum / AL_A
London School of Economics Marshall Building / Grafton Architects
London Olympic Stadium / Populous
20 Fenchurch Street / Rafael Viñoly Architects
Town Hall Hotel / rare
