Straw, Earth and Bamboo: Innovative Use of Natural Materials in 2024 Projects from the Global South

Sustainability has been a central theme in architectural discussions for years, encompassing not only the profession’s role in combating climate change and transitioning to low-carbon economies but also preserving cultural heritage and celebrating vernacular traditions. In 2024, a wave of projects and studies stood out for their innovative use of natural materials, particularly in the Global South. These initiatives skillfully blend creativity and technology with renewable resources, demonstrating how architecture can deliver high-quality spaces that align with contemporary demands for sustainability and environmental responsibility.

In many regions of Asia, Africa, and Latin America, natural materials such as bamboo, earth, wood, and straw play a crucial role in construction, crafts, agriculture, and energy production, seamlessly adapting to local climates and needs. For example, the Berber houses of Morocco, built from earth, demonstrate the versatility and efficiency of these materials in both hot and cold climates. Beyond their practical applications, these resources carry profound cultural significance, reinforcing the identity and autonomy of the communities that use them.

However, challenges persist. In 2024, the extraction and use of natural materials are increasingly strained by deforestation, overexploitation of resources, and rapid urbanization. Many communities that produce these materials face barriers such as limited access to technologies and investments that could improve the efficiency and sustainability of their practices. Strengthening public policies to support sustainable resource management and recognizing the value of traditional knowledge are critical steps. Equally important is addressing social biases about natural building materials’ durability and maintenance needs, as seen in ongoing discussions about practices in India.

Natural materials are increasingly recognized as a sustainable and strategic solution for the future. They promote environmental preservation while strengthening local economies and cultures. By combining tradition with innovation, this approach offers creative ways to tackle the challenges of contemporary environmental and social crises, proving that it is possible to achieve development while respecting the environment.

Given the complexity of this topic, we have highlighted three natural materials that stood out in 2024 through articles and medium- to large-scale projects built in countries of the Global South.

Straw

Straw blends tradition and sustainability. It is often used in roofs and insulating walls due to its low cost, abundance, and thermal efficiency. It has long been a staple in traditional buildings, such as those in the African Sahel and the Andes, and continues to play a key role in contemporary bioconstruction projects in Brazil and Southeast Asia. Straw is also valued for supporting a circular economy by repurposing agricultural waste. In 2024, its use expanded into interior design, where its flexibility allows for several decorative patterns that enhance indoor spaces. This modern application of straw reflects a return to past techniques, like those used in African vernacular huts, underscoring its significance in bioclimatic architecture and its social role in weaving.

It is also worth noting that technical advancements have significantly expanded the potential of straw in contemporary projects, positioning it as an accessible and sustainable solution for the housing and environmental challenges of 2024. One such example, discussed in the article, highlighted the use of straw wall panels and modular construction. These innovations enhance the material's strength and efficiency, making it suitable for large-scale applications across diverse climatic conditions.

Wood / Bamboo

Wood, traditionally used in structures, walls, and finishes, is prized for its durability and aesthetic appeal, especially in tropical regions of Latin America, Africa, and Southeast Asia. In 2024, discussions focused on industrialized wood construction techniques that enhance its flexibility and adaptability. These innovations not only expand the material's potential but also elevate wood as a central element in decarbonizing the construction industry.

Bamboo, often referred to as "vegetable steel," is prized for its lightness, flexibility, and strength, making it especially valuable in earthquake-prone regions like Indonesia and India. Throughout the year, numerous articles focused on its construction techniques, adaptation to contemporary design, and its social role in empowering communities and fostering respect for nature.

Earth

The use of earth in construction is an ancient practice that remains highly relevant due to its abundance, low cost, and excellent thermal efficiency. Techniques such as adobe, rammed earth, and cob are widely used across Africa, Latin America, and Asia, adapting to diverse climates and cultures. In 2024, articles explored the material’s technical qualities and various applications, emphasizing its exceptional thermal insulation and moisture-regulating properties, which make it particularly well-suited for hot and dry climates.

Additionally, its use has been redefined by architects and bioconstruction movements that combine this ancient technique with technological innovations, creating materials such as natural clay plaster that prioritize sustainability and minimal environmental impact. In this context, an interview with Worofila, a studio based in Dakar, Senegal, dedicated to bioclimatic and ecological architecture, highlights their exploration of vernacular materials like earth bricks and typha. By applying modern techniques, the studio develops effective and sustainable construction solutions.

