The Kul Kul Farm and Bamboo U: Empowering People to Build a Better World with Bamboo

The Kul Kul Farm was born with the purpose of sharing knowledge of how to design, build, grow, make, and create with nature in mind. Promoting values that respect and care for the Earth while strengthening community bonds, the farm has become a beacon of sustainability and connection with the natural environment. In 2015, Maria and Orin started this project with the intention to inspire and empower both local Balinese and tourists to live a life more connected to the natural world. Although they initially promoted their values through permaculture, they soon realized the world was ready and hungry for the knowledge, skill, and inspiration to design homes and spaces connected to nature, and a whole new movement had started to grow in their own backyard—the bamboo movement.

Bamboo is a fascinating material that grows naturally in the tropics and has physiological characteristics that make it a wonderful material for construction. If the way we cultivate our food is sustainable, and the way we inhabit spaces is also in harmony with nature, we can truly begin to weave a future where our ecological footprint is significantly reduced. With this in mind, Bamboo U now operates at the Kul Kul Farm with the purpose of empowering people to build a better world with bamboo.

"My expectations were very high. The experience by far superseded them. It was life-changing, healing, and expanding." - Paul

A Complete Immersion in the World of Bamboo

The architecture of a place is felt and perceived because it evokes emotions. This is precisely one of the key factors of the course experience: immersing oneself in the world of bamboo by sleeping, showering, eating, and learning within it. The farm maintains its values and is almost entirely self-sufficient. The yurts where bamboo enthusiasts sleep, the kitchen where they eat, and the classrooms where they learn during the 11-day course are all built with locally harvested bamboo. Additionally, the food that Putu, the cook, prepares is not only nourishing and delicious but also grown on the farm.

The 11-day course brings you closer to bamboo as a material and to Bali and its culture and nature. After all, bamboo is an ancient material traditionally used across the tropics. Therefore, there are no better teachers than the local Balinese carpenters; learning closely from them is also part of the experience. Bali has a special culture of helping and sharing, which is deeply felt here.

"I expected: knowledge, inspiration, insights, community. The course exceeded all my expectations." - Nina

The Bamboo U Experience

Thanks to this coherent, natural, and healthy space that is the Kul Kul Farm, Bamboo U offers an immersive experience that connects you with bamboo in a holistic way. Participants not only learn bamboo construction techniques but also immerse themselves in a sustainable lifestyle, sharing knowledge and experiences with people from all over the world in an environment that promotes harmony with nature. From bamboo structures to organic food, every aspect of the stay at Bamboo U reflects a deep commitment to sustainability and community.