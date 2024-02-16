Modern Straw: From Building System to Decoration

Save this picture! Museum & Biodiversity Research Center / Guinée et Potin Architects © Stephane Chalmeau

The use and demand for natural materials in architecture and interior design have facilitated the revival of updated traditional construction systems for the contemporary context. What was once considered rustic is now being explored in more modern settings; therefore, the application of the material is also subject to new forms of fixation, coloring, and orientation (horizontal or vertical). While wood is the dominant material in traditional systems and environmentally sustainable materials, another material that has been used for centuries, equally sustainable and biodegradable, and has received less attention is straw.

+ 15

In tropical climates, straw finds widespread use as a roofing material thanks to its versatile construction capabilities, lightweight structure, and effective thermal properties, making it an ideal choice for upper closures. However, it can also serve as a vertical enclosure and, depending on the type performs admirably as wall cladding. The standardized use of straw in construction hinges on the industrial processing of raw materials for large-scale production, a practice still lacking in the industry but showing promising signs of development in a few instances.

The malleability of straw also lends itself to creating mats and various objects, as it can be woven into multiple patterns. This versatility means that it can be used for fencing, applied in screens, and even in seating arrangements. Thanks to the intricate patterns achievable through weaving, the effects on the environment can contribute to the decoration and enrich the space’s texture. Weaves can range from more open to tightly woven, with some patterns being well-established for years. When associated with furniture, "wicker"—be it Indian straw or rattan mesh—is often used as a vintage element, either applied to its original piece—such as a chair from the 1950s—or in contemporary furniture manufacturing. Since the modernist movement, this pattern has been appropriated as one of the marks of Brazilian identity, used as a design language with this same precept tied to its use.

Interestingly, straw panels are often used as ceiling lining, which further emphasizes their role as roofing material, while their use as wall cladding remains common on the exterior of buildings. Nevertheless, screens, mats, and bales can extend beyond their usual applications to compose scenographies, environments, and textures that transform projects, reinforcing a certain cultural identity and expanding the use associated with the material. If wood is frequently praised for its environmental performance, color, grain texture, coziness, and visual warmth in the environment, straw fulfills these same requirements. Therefore, it deserves its rightful place in architecture and the same dedication to expanding its applications.

“At the end of their life cycle, all the materials can be replaced or reused and the untreated straw will decompose in nature after its use in the pavilion. The finished vault shape of the pavilion demonstrates straw's flexibility and value as a sustainable building material. By letting natural forces transform the surfaces, it can be observed how the pavilion changes over time.”

“Shaded by a light Arish structure, Bahraini weavers use to dig a hole in the ground to fit their legs. By this simple action, the ground was transformed into an endless table to tense the wires needed for their delicate work. Arish is a traditional building technique using the dry leaves of the date palms and weaving them into strong surface. As such, both the textile and the architecture protecting the artisans were weaved onsite.”

“With support from the Danish philanthropic organization, Realdania, and in partnership with EcoCocon, the final design solution is a structure made of a pioneering panel system of compressed straw, a roof made solely of timber, and a ventilation system made of eelgrass - a common seaweed along seashores in the majority of the Northern Hemisphere.”

“In addition to the use of concrete, the building is supplemented throughout by timber, red brick, pressed grass panels, and other architectural materials that evoke associations with countryside living. It is also worth noting that the red brick floor at ground level is placed solely on the projected surface between the arches so that the play of light can be observed on the ground.”

“[…] We aimed to maximize covered outdoor space to provide much-needed protection from sun and rain and allow for varied activities; selling goods, cooking, washing, socializing, sleeping.

A smaller, enclosed area was provided for private activity and security. To achieve this, funds were focused on the roof, creating maximum area and heat protection by using thatch for insulation.”

“The office aimed to incorporate simple materials that would add emotional value and leave a lasting impression, promoting the region's natural riches. As a result, the project utilized materials such as palm frond shingles, natural stones, tapestries made of organic materials, wood, and ceramics—elements abundant in the region.”

“Finally, in its most intimate environment, the details for building a welcoming atmosphere are reflected from the linen closets to the closet, which, covered in dyed natural straw, enriches the environment with rusticity. The more prominent colors are left to the rest of the furniture, which, while still calm, leaves the spotlight for what is to come from paintings and objects that arise from stories.”

“The upper floor is designated for intimacy, primarily the music studio, which was meticulously designed to accommodate instruments and records and as a space for composing. The shelf, also crafted by the design firm, plays with empty spaces and features doors made of natural straw, giving the studio its own distinctive identity.”

“White is reintroduced in the Corian countertop and cabinetry, drawing attention to the applied "wicker" detailing. In line with the project's concept, the materials chosen for the living room aim to create a neutral base: bricks, paneling in lambri (which houses the television and built-in china cabinet with a camouflaged door), and original parquet flooring. The intention is to highlight the furniture and decorations, which, along with the external vegetation penetrating the apartment space through the glass facade, bring life and color to the palette.”

“In a very present landscaped green setting, the project takes on a strong identity, reinterpretating a traditional technique in a contemporary and innovative way, by adopting a thatched skin, that entirely covers both walls and roof of the building.”

“The basis for the Thatched Brick project is an investigation of the traditional building materials clay and reeds to develop a new way of building in a more sustainable way. By combining insulating bricks (poroton blocks) and thatched reeds you achieve an extremely robust structure that can be used in a variety of different multi-story housing projects.”

“The mats made of carnauba straw, produced by the Association of Women Artisans of Várzea Queimada, in the hinterlands of Piauí, are used as an architectural element for constructing the fitting rooms, which occupy the architectural volume at the right end of the plot. The use of this material as architectural identity establishes a connection with the brand's support for the community's craftsmanship, which relies on the management of this palm tree, promoting a positive outcome from the resources of biodiversity.”

“The sinuous design of the sushi bar, crafted from concrete with bamboo-like shapes, served as the starting point for creating two central and highly important elements for the layout of the project: a custom-made wooden bench and an organic bamboo and woven straw lamp designed specifically for this project. Both elements contrast with the straight lines of the venue's structure and form the restaurant’s main hall.”

“During the summer months, the dry straw is stored in transparent shelves that form the walls and serve as 'thermal protection panels.' In winter, the straw is converted into fuel for heat production through microbial fermentation.”