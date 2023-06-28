Vila Madalena Apartment / Gui Mattos

+ 18

Apartment Interiors • São Paulo, Brazil Architects: Gui Mattos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 147 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Lela Leme

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Alba Barbosa , Docol , Dpot , Dpot Objetos , Efeito Cristal , Enjoy House , Futton Company , JRJ Tecidos , MC Movelaria , Marché Art de Vie , Monolítica Design , Neogran , Olho moveis , Papel Assinado , Phenicia Concept , Protecnica , Punto , Studio Passalacqua , Torcetex , Zen Design

Lead Architect: Luiza Pini

Project Coordinator: Beatriz Sinkivicio

Contractor: VPR Engenharia - Edgar, Daniel Silva

Lighting Project: Linha Estúdio - Fabiana Rodrigues, Leon Fernando

Automation: Wedoo - Gabriel, Wallace, Amanda

Home Appliances Installations: Foccus

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The 147m2 apartment was designed to be a cozy refuge for a single person, intended to accommodate family members from afar, including children. Through elements such as wood, linen, and cotton fabrics, and natural weave rugs, the project creates a warm and, at the same time, neutral environment, inviting new memories and personal decorative objects.

By understanding that there is not just one type of white, as well as the understanding that textures and different planes can construct a space, the living room was embraced by a negative curved slat white lacquer panel, detached from the ceiling, with a detail that provides indirect lighting that enhances the texture of the ceiling, evoking the softness of sand. In addition, this panel creates a connection with the positive curved freijó slatted panel in front of it, starting in the entrance hall and running through the entire kitchen area, forming a single block of wood concentration.

The kitchen is integrated into the living room and was designed with functionality and practicality in mind. Through a sliding door, which has the same finish as the entrance hall panel, it can be closed. This integration allows for the adaptation of the social area according to needs, providing different types of use of the space and allowing for a fluid transition between environments.

The home theater was designed with versatility and comfort in mind through calm lights. It can be transformed into a guest room with specially selected futon cushions, which can be relocated and converted into relaxed beds, like in a camping site to sleep.

Finally, in its most intimate environment, the details for building a welcoming atmosphere are reflected from the linen closets to the closet, which, covered in dyed natural straw, enriches the environment with rusticity. The more prominent colors are left to the rest of the furniture, which, while still calm, leaves the spotlight for what is to come from paintings and objects that arise from stories.