Vila Madalena Apartment / Gui Mattos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, ChairVila Madalena Apartment / Gui Mattos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, ChairVila Madalena Apartment / Gui Mattos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, BedroomVila Madalena Apartment / Gui Mattos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, ChairVila Madalena Apartment / Gui Mattos - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartment Interiors
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Gui Mattos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  147
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Lela Leme
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Alba Barbosa, Docol, Dpot, Dpot Objetos, Efeito Cristal, Enjoy House, Futton Company, JRJ Tecidos, MC Movelaria, Marché Art de Vie, Monolítica Design, Neogran, Olho moveis, Papel Assinado, Phenicia Concept, Protecnica, Punto, Studio Passalacqua, Torcetex, Zen Design
  • Lead Architect: Luiza Pini
  • Project Coordinator: Beatriz Sinkivicio
  • Contractor: VPR Engenharia - Edgar, Daniel Silva
  • Lighting Project: Linha Estúdio - Fabiana Rodrigues, Leon Fernando
  • Automation: Wedoo - Gabriel, Wallace, Amanda
  • Home Appliances Installations: Foccus
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
Vila Madalena Apartment / Gui Mattos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Lela Leme

Text description provided by the architects. The 147m2 apartment was designed to be a cozy refuge for a single person, intended to accommodate family members from afar, including children. Through elements such as wood, linen, and cotton fabrics, and natural weave rugs, the project creates a warm and, at the same time, neutral environment, inviting new memories and personal decorative objects.

Vila Madalena Apartment / Gui Mattos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Chair
© Lela Leme
Vila Madalena Apartment / Gui Mattos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Lela Leme

By understanding that there is not just one type of white, as well as the understanding that textures and different planes can construct a space, the living room was embraced by a negative curved slat white lacquer panel, detached from the ceiling, with a detail that provides indirect lighting that enhances the texture of the ceiling, evoking the softness of sand. In addition, this panel creates a connection with the positive curved freijó slatted panel in front of it, starting in the entrance hall and running through the entire kitchen area, forming a single block of wood concentration.

Vila Madalena Apartment / Gui Mattos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Lela Leme

The kitchen is integrated into the living room and was designed with functionality and practicality in mind. Through a sliding door, which has the same finish as the entrance hall panel, it can be closed. This integration allows for the adaptation of the social area according to needs, providing different types of use of the space and allowing for a fluid transition between environments.

Vila Madalena Apartment / Gui Mattos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Bedroom
© Lela Leme

The home theater was designed with versatility and comfort in mind through calm lights. It can be transformed into a guest room with specially selected futon cushions, which can be relocated and converted into relaxed beds, like in a camping site to sleep.

Vila Madalena Apartment / Gui Mattos - Image 23 of 23
Isometric diagram

Finally, in its most intimate environment, the details for building a welcoming atmosphere are reflected from the linen closets to the closet, which, covered in dyed natural straw, enriches the environment with rusticity. The more prominent colors are left to the rest of the furniture, which, while still calm, leaves the spotlight for what is to come from paintings and objects that arise from stories.

Vila Madalena Apartment / Gui Mattos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Lela Leme

Project gallery

Project location

Address:São Paulo, SP, Brazil

