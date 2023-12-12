Turning Corn Waste Into an Innovative Bio-Based Material

The practice of upcycling –present in a variety of industries from fashion to construction– not only revitalizes discarded items, adding new values and functions, but also contributes to turning them into valuable resources. Adopting the spirit of the circular economy by harnessing agricultural waste such as corn cobs, rice straw, and sugar cane bagasse for building materials marks a fundamental shift towards sustainable practices, promoting a closed-loop system that minimizes waste and optimizes resource efficiency.

CornWall®, developed by StoneCycling, is a pioneering innovation in this regard. Inspired by the need to shift to a bio-based economy, it incorporates a transformative solution that addresses the pressing concerns of the construction industry's environmental impact. It is a wall-finishing material made from plant biomass, obtained mainly from the cores of regionally sourced corn cobs. This organic waste is widely available and is usually destined for fermentation, burning as biomass, or becoming simple organic waste. We spoke to Ward Massa from StoneCycling to better understand this material.

Currently, in many projects, conventional products are being used that require a lot of energy and raw materials in the making process. Especially for interiors in retail and hospitality, every 5 years there’s a renovation. This means often that the wall cladding materials are demolished and thrown away. CornWall® can be used for similar applications but it’s a sustainable product that can be recycled or reused for 100%. This means that at the end of the lifetime, there’s no waste. In case the product cannot be reused, it’s still biodegradable, leaving no trace.

The dried corn cobs are subjected to a meticulous grinding process, transforming them into primary biomass. This, made up of more than 99.5% plant-based material, forms the basis of this sustainable material. A touch of color can be added to this mixture, equivalent to incorporating less than 0.5% of biodegradable pigments into the mix.

Transformation takes shape through high-pressure pressing and heat infusion, requiring temperatures of up to 150 degrees Celsius. Remarkably, the energy that powers this critical stage of production comes exclusively from solar panels that adorn the roof of the production facilities. After pressing, precision cutting and a bio-based waterproof coating increase the material's durability and functionality. Packaged in light, thin panels –around 4 mm thick and weighing approximately 5 kg per m2– CornWall® optimizes transport efficiency compared to bulkier materials such as ceramics or HPL.

In an industry facing challenges related to waste production and environmental impact, CornWall® is a beacon of hope. Ward Massa emphasizes: "An important aspect of circular construction is disassembly, ensuring that everything can be separated and reused at the end of its useful life. That's what we do with CornWall®." StoneCycling's intricate process of using abundant resources, incorporating renewable energy, and creating a versatile, environmentally friendly material underlines CornWall®'s key role in reshaping sustainable building practices.

The concept of being climate-positive means the ability of a product to sequester more carbon dioxide during its growth or creation phase than it emits throughout its production, promoting a net reduction of carbon in the atmosphere. In addition, the emphasis on zero waste and total recyclability or biodegradability ensures a sustainable end-of-life cycle, unlike conventional materials such as HPL or ceramic tiles which require significant consumption of raw materials and energy during production, ultimately contributing to high levels of waste during disposal.

Looking to the future, there is huge potential beyond its current applications in interior walls and furniture cladding. Ward sheds light on the roadmap for the future of CornWall®, saying: "To maintain the biodegradable properties, we will now limit ourselves to interior applications. In the future, we will make larger panels and perhaps flooring materials."

Already available for delivery in Europe and the United States, the product also offers technical documentation accessible through its download center. Although the price of the material is in line with that of high-quality ceramic tiles, the processing and end-of-life costs are significantly lower, positioning it as an economical and environmentally conscious choice.

CornWall® can also be customized in terms of color, texture and size, catering to tailor-made projects and advocating customized sustainable solutions. It represents a key moment in the evolution of sustainable building materials. Its innovative characteristics, its commitment to circularity, and its potential for expansion not only redefine the construction landscape but also exemplify a conscious approach to architecture and design.

Collaborations with Circular Matters and Studio Nina van Bart also signify a commitment to innovation and sustainable construction and demonstrate a concerted effort to redefine the future of bio-based building materials and propel the CornWall® into new realms of possibility. On the road to a more sustainable future, the initiative is a testament to innovation, sustainability, and the immense potential of bio-based materials in shaping the architecture of the future.