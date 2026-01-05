Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  3. Indigenous Materials Towards an African Modernity: An Interview with Worofila

Indigenous Materials Towards an African Modernity: An Interview with Worofila

Founded by Senegalese architect Nzinga Mboup and French architect Nicolas Rondet, Worofila is a studio dedicated to bioclimatic and ecological architecture. Based in Dakar, Senegal, the firm explores the potential of vernacular materials like earth bricks and typha, applying modern techniques to create effective construction solutions. Their work addresses key issues of the environment, sustainability, and urbanization, merging traditional materials with innovative practices.

In this interview, Nzinga and Nicolas share their vision for a distinctly African modernity that integrates contemporary methods with traditional knowledge and resources. They advocate for a development approach that not only meets immediate needs but also empowers communities and fosters meaningful, long-term progress. Their insights provide a compelling perspective on how architecture can drive a more sustainable and contextually relevant future for African cities. 

Romullo Baratto
NewsInterviews
Cite: Romullo Baratto. "Indigenous Materials Towards an African Modernity: An Interview with Worofila" 05 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021081/indigenous-materials-towards-an-african-modernity-an-interview-with-worofila> ISSN 0719-8884

