Building the Future with Bamboo: ArchDaily's Experience at Bamboo U in Bali, Indonesia

Motivated by the shared goal of creating a better, greener future, architects, designers, and sustainability enthusiasts from all over the world came together to exchange ideas and skills regarding the future of bamboo as a construction material. Titled Bamboo U, the 11-day course included teaching participants how to grow bamboo, treatment methods, bamboo design and model making, engineering, carpentry, and construction. The ArchDaily team participated in the workshop, which ran from August 16 - 27, 2024, and documented the full course from start to finish.

Taking place at the Kul Kul farm, the Bamboo U 11-day design and build course was an immersive and hands-on experience. Featuring bamboo yurts, open-sky showers, and farm-to-table meals, the workshop setting allowed the participants to dive deep into learning about the material itself and sustainable design. Each day was a mix of practical learning and community building, where the participants would alternate between working with bamboo and connecting with like-minded people from all over the world.

The course included a full understanding of bamboo, beginning with harvesting it, followed by the stages of design and construction. Local craftsmen, whose skills are rooted in generations of tradition, taught the participants how to work with bamboo using local techniques. In addition to the workshop, participants had the chance to visit iconic bamboo projects like the Green School and Bambu Indah, which were inspiring examples of what's possible with the material.

The course was a powerful reminder that bamboo is more than just a material—it's a symbol of resilience and sustainability. By the end of the course, participants became part of a global community committed to making an impact towards the improvement of architectural practice.

Based in Bali, a city known as the center of the world's bamboo-building movement, Bamboo U, together with renowned design firm IBUKU, form an educational institute that has been pioneering bamboo architecture for 10+ years, sharing knowledge and construction techniques about bamboo design and sustainable architecture. Earlier this year, Bamboo U and IBUKU launched The Bamboo Playground Design Contest, inviting architects, designers, and creative minds to submit innovative proposals for a sustainable and visually captivating playground for children exclusively constructed using bamboo. The aim of this contest was to explore the versatility of bamboo as a construction material, showcasing its potential for sustainable, aesthetically pleasing, and functional designs.

The journey at Bamboo U is far from over. With each course, the institute continues to foster a growing network of designers and builders committed to bamboo. The next 11-day course will take place from November 29 to December 10, 2024, offering another opportunity for participants to engage with bamboo's endless potential and contribute to a greener future.