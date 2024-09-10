Interactive Living Museum Yatiyawi / Samuel Hilari

+ 20

Museum • El Alto, Bolivia Architects: Samuel Hilari

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 320 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Santos Winston Miranda Ramos

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Ferretería Prometeo , Industrias Acercomet Beto , Marmolería Suma Qala

Lead Architect: Samuel Hilari

Technical Consulting: Pacha Yampara Blanco, Marcelo Murguía Fernandez

Construction Manager Oversight: Luis Escobar Osco

Execution: Eduardo Escobar Osco, Raul Quispe Kama, Omar Quezada Carvajal, Ivan Viracocha

Electrical Engineering: Rolando Mérida

Locksmith: Vicente Condori Mamani

Carpentry: Marcelo Murguía Fernandez

City: El Alto

Country: Bolivia

Text description provided by the architects. The “Museo Vivo Interactivo Yatiyawi” is designed to house exhibitions and workshops, providing new spaces for the El Getsemaní foundation, an organization that works with children and adolescents in the periurban neighborhood of Tilata. This neighborhood is part of the outskirts of the La Paz-El Alto metropolitan area, at an altitude of approximately 3920 meters above sea level. The urban sprawl that is transforming the landscape of Tilata can also be described in material terms, as earthen buildings, witnesses of a recent rural past, are rapidly being replaced by concrete and brick constructions.

It is in this context that the museum seeks to make a difference with the reintroduction of rammed earth as the main construction technique, standing out from its surroundings as a space where the materialities of earth and wood are part of the didactic agenda to which the museum and the foundation that hosts it are attached. With a minimal budget, the museum was built with approximately 30.000 dollars, with the premise of offering adequate spaces of simple construction, using materials with a low carbon footprint and employing local labor force. This project represents the largest contemporary work of rammed earth in Bolivia.

The museum's collection is mainly composed of the legacy of the extinct Yatiyawi Foundation, an organization that worked since the 1990s in Tilata, producing educational material for both children and adults. “Yatiyawi” means ‘Teaching’ in the indigenous Aymara language spoken in the region. Each space has its own characteristics in terms of textures and colors, a common factor being the use of earth.

The tour of the museum begins in the existing rooms of the “Casa Barbara”, which have been renovated and adapted internally, applying a new earthen plaster over the existing adobe walls, thus replacing a previous stucco plaster. The tour continues through a smaller space, which is characterized by a light earthen plaster, made with gray earth that was brought from the nearby Achocalla valley, located approximately 10 km from the site.

Finally, the tour enters the new block, this space is built entirely with rammed earth walls and has a gable roof composed of exposed wooden trusses. Light enters from above through polycarbonate sheets arranged on both sides of the ridge. This space has two exits that mark a central axis that crosses the space longitudinally. The north exit opens onto a patio where two Kiswaras (Buddleja coriacea Remy), native trees of the Andean highlands, were preserved.