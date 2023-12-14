The 21 Most Anticipated Projects of 2024

Save this picture! Sun Tower / OPEN Architecture. Image Courtesy of OPEN Architecture

As the year 2023 comes to a close, we review the evolution of the field of architecture, but we also look forward to the most anticipated projects planned to open in 2024. As Paris is preparing to host the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, several projects and infrastructure updates have been planned to support the global event. Another milestone for Paris will be the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral, as reconstruction works near completion for the fire-damaged 12th-century monument.

The selection of projects spans various scales and programs, from restoration and expansion works such as OMA's plan for Museo Egizio in Turin, or David CHipperfield's Grand Residential Building in Belgium, to architecture developed with indigenous peoples, such as Snøhetta's Čoarvemátta in Northern Norway, cultural facilities in Asia and Europe and environmentally-conscious buildings such as Studio Gang's Hotel in the United States.

Read on to discover the projects we look forward to opening in 2023, in no particular order.

The famous Gothic monument in the center of Paris has been closed to the public since 2019, when a devastating fire engulfed its roof leading to the collapse of the 19th-century spire and the endangerment of its stone vaults. Restoration efforts quickly started. Recently, the interior cleaning of the stonework has been completed, and the reconstructed spire is nearing completion. The Cathedral is set to reopen in December 2024, following the ambitious deadline set by French authorities. Some rehabilitation works will continue even after this date.

OMA / David Gianotten and Andreas Karavanas have been awarded in the competition to renovate Turin's Museo Egizio, the world's oldest museum for Ancient Egyptian culture, founded in 1824. The winning project envisions a 2024 transformation, repositioning the museum as a scholarly destination and a revitalized public space. Collaborating with local architects and a historical consultant, the proposal focuses on inclusivity, featuring a covered courtyard and interconnected urban rooms to welcome all visitors.

The Olympic Games represent one of the most well-known sporting events worldwide, an event that has important implications for the spatial planning and infrastructure of its hosting city. The next edition will be held in the summer of 2024 in Paris, France. Architect Dominique Perrault is in charge of the master plan and vision for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Village. Hosting a diverse program over an area of 119,000 square meters, the village is designed to become a permanent community in Paris after the closing of the games.

Designed by MAD Architects under Ma Yansong's leadership, Beijing's China Philharmonic Concert Hall is close to completion. Set to be the permanent home of the China Philharmonic Orchestra, the 26,000-square-meter building was awarded to MAD in a 2014 competition. It will establish a new hub for classical music and cultural exchange upon its scheduled completion in 2024.

A new cultural and educational facility is under construction in Kautokeinoin Northern Norway, dedicated to strengthening two important cultural institutions of Sápmi–the cultural region traditionally inhabited by the Sámi people. The Sámi National Theater Beaivvášand Sámi High School and Reindeer Husbandry School will be housed within the same structure designed by 70°N arkitektur, in collaboration with Snøhetta and artist and architect Joar Nango. The project is scheduled to open next year.

Studio Gang's Populus Hotel is set to become the first carbon-positive hotel in the United States. Scheduled to open in 2024 in Denver, Colorado, the development strives to combine innovative construction techniques and carefully chosen materials, as well as collaborate with local agricultural and forest partners to find methods to sequester more carbon than it is estimated to produce during its lifespan.

The Greenwich by Rafael Viñoly, formerly 125 Greenwich Street, is a residential tower in downtown Manhattan. The tower's slender, tall structure integrates an exposed concrete column and a curved glass facade, emphasizing its distinctive architectural and structural approach. The 88-story skyscraper resumed construction earlier this year and is expected to be completed in 2024.

Due to open in early 2023, the new Beijing Library aims to offer a new type of public space centered on learning, knowledge sharing, and open discussions, as well as celebrating the cultural richness of Beijing. Currently under construction, the library designed by Snøhetta and ECADI features a forest-like canopy that, upon completion, will house the world’s largest library reading space.

Conceived as a landmark in Yantai, China, OPEN Architecture’s Sun Tower topped out in July 2023, ahead of its scheduled completion in 2024. The building centered around the relationship between man and nature will offer a variety of cultural programs accessible to the public and open to the city.

The Grand Residential Building / David Chipperfield

Initiated in 2019, the restoration of Belgium's Grand Hotel in Nieuwpoort seeks to transform it into a residential building while preserving its landmark status. The project, set for completion in 2024, involves adapting and extending the historic structure with a focus on a "sensitive understanding of heritage value."

Heatherwick Studio has designed a new shopping district in Xi’an, China, celebrating the city's ceramic heritage. Spanning 111,000 square meters, the development integrates offices, apartments, a hotel, green spaces, and social areas. Currently under construction, the development is slated for completion in 2024.

Currently under construction and nearing completion, BIG's One High Line development in New York is slanted to open in early 2024. The twisting towers, situated on 'Architecture Row,' interact with iconic neighbors like Gehry's IAC building and Piano's Whitney Museum. Organized around a central public courtyard, the towers blend residential spaces with retail and commercial facilities.

After having experienced several delays since the 2002 design competition, the Grand Egyptian Museum represents one of the most long-anticipated projects internationally. Upon completion, it will become the world's largest museum dedicated to one civilization. While some sections of the exhibition have become available, no grand museum opening was held during 2023. Now, the museum's website displays a subtitle reading "Estimated opening: Late-Spring 2024."

MVRDV's project for Taiwan's Taipower power company is a data-driven tool for energy production, reflecting Taiwan's commitment to green energy transition. The design optimizes solar energy generation on-site. Functioning as an operations facility with offices, a maintenance workshop, storage, and a public gallery, the project strives to become as a "built manifesto," embodying the company's vision for a carbon-free future.

Designed as a tribute to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Zayed National Museum aims to become the focal point of the Saadiyat Island Cultural District. Showcasing the evolution of the UAE, the museum merges contemporary efficiency with traditional Arabic design and hospitality. To celebrate Sheikh Zayed's legacy, the museum is nestled in a landscaped garden reflecting the timeline of his life. According to the office’s website, the project is slanted for completion in 2024.

Construction has started on the new Palmer Museum building at Penn State, USA. Set to open in spring 2024, the 6600-square-meter complex will double gallery space to accommodate over 10,000 pieces. The design emphasizes pavilions, educational spaces, and courtyards for enhanced accessibility.

In 2018, Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) won the international competition for the design of Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), a crucial infrastructure project for India's largest city. Addressing capacity issues at the existing Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, ZHA's scope includes a new terminal building, an Air Traffic Control Tower, and related access points. According to The Times of India, the airport should become operational by December 2024.

Continuing the list of architectural projects planned for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, VenhoevenCS and French partner Ateliers 2/3/4/ designed a versatile aquatic sports center. Planned for multifunctional use including water polo, diving, and synchronized swimming competitions, it will be dedicated to the people of Saint-Denis after the event.

In 2019, Snøhetta, together with Brisbane-based partner Blight Rayner, won the design competition for the Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC). This government-funded project aims to enhance QPAC's offerings, accommodating ballet, opera, drama, and Broadway musicals in a versatile 1500-seat venue. Scheduled to open in 2024, the center will bring a dynamic and versatile cultural space to the heart of Brisbane.

Scheduled to open in 2024, the Hida Takayama University in rural Japan focuses on revitalizing overlooked regions, fostering community, and celebrating nature's cultural richness. The design features an organic-shaped structure inspired by the landscape, along with a walkable roof. This initiative aims to extend with 11 more regional learning centers across Japan.

Johns Hopkins University has chosen BIG to design its new Student Center, titled "The Village." The open and modern facility aims to revitalize the campus's social experience. Construction is targeted for completion by fall 2024. The design received positive reviews from students, staff, and alumni involved in the selection process.

