Expansion of the Palmer Museum by Allied Works Breaks Ground at Penn State

The construction of the new building of Palmer Museum has begun. Located at Penn State, USA, and scheduled to open in the fall of 2023, the new 6600 square meters complex will expand nearly double the space of the current gallery to host the growing collection of more than 10,000 pieces. The design features a series of pavilions, educational areas, and courtyards to boost accessibility to the art collections for students, staff, and the public. The construction aligns with the 50th anniversary of the museum along with a multitude of events, including the exhibition of Allied Works' pieces of the design process for the new Palmer Museum.

The Palmer Museum was founded in 1972 and holds one of the finest American art collections, including pieces by iconic American artists such as Georgia O'Keeffe and Isabel Bishop. Located in a 370-acre parcel on the University Park campus, adjacent to the H.O.Smith Botanic Gardens, the site is a link between the campus core and the Arboretum at Penn State, which serves as a destination for the entire region. The project will seamlessly integrate with the landscape of Central Pennsylvania by including a series of interlocking pavilions clad in regional sandstone that evokes the region's geology.

The complex will expand into a sequence of 19 galleries on two levels and courtyards. Double-height spaces allow visual connection to other collections, providing curatorial flexibility and expanded program opportunities. Visitors will encounter a series of indoor and outdoor galleries for social gatherings, dynamic learning, and creative spaces while contemplating framed views of the Arboretum grounds and an abundance of natural light.

Allied Works was selected as the architect based on their extensive experience designing arts and educational facilities bridging nature and architecture. Other Allied Works Museum projects include the future expansion of the Vero Beach Museum of Art, the Seattle Art Museum, the Museum of Arts and Design in New York City, the Clyfford Still Museum in Denver, the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis, and the University of Michigan Museum of Art.

From October 15, 2022, to May 7, 2023, the Palmer Museum of Art presents an exhibition titled Designed for the Future: The New Palmer Museum of Art at the Arboretum. The display shows Allied Works' models, drawings, plans, and renderings to allow visitors to truly envision the dynamic and innovative design for the future home of the Palmer Museum of Art. For more details about exhibitions, workshops, and tours, explore the Palmer Museum of Art's official site.