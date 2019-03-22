Downtown New York's Tallest Residential Skyscraper Tops Out

Save this picture! 125 Greenwich Street. Image Courtesy of Bizzi & Partners

Rafael Viñoly's 125 Greenwich Street skyscraper in downtown Manhattan has topped out. The 912-foot-tall luxury condominium skyscraper was designed as a slender structure with exposed concrete columns. Rising 88 storys, the project includes a curved glass façade to enhance the panoramic views of the Hudson River, the Statue of Liberty, the World Trade Center Complex, and the New York City skyline.

125 Greenwich Street includes 273 residences from studios to three-bedroom condominium residences. features a 15,000-square-foot, residents-only, private club called The 88 across the top three floors dedicated to lifestyle and wellness amenities with sweeping skyline and water views. It is the only new condominium development to provide amenities on the top three floors of a building, 912 feet into the sky, with 360-degree views of Manhattan and the Hudson Harbor.

“The topping out of 125 Greenwich Street is an incredible milestone to celebrate as we are one step closer to bringing the ultimate in luxury living to buyers through the artful design and exceptional craftsmanship that was created in collaboration between world-renowned architect Rafael Viñoly and acclaimed interior designers March & White,” said Davide Bizzi, Chief Executive Officer of Bizzi & Partners, “The building’s impeccable design is complimented by stunning views of the Manhattan skyline. We are looking forward to beginning move-ins later this year.”

Designers March & White created three distinct interior finish palettes inspired by the views from the building: Terra, which evokes the ground plane’s urbanity with warm and brown tones; Aqua, to recall the blues and grays reflected off the Hudson; and Stratus, which reflects the clouds seen from the top of the building with lighter, softer shades of whites, blues, and grays, offering residence palette choices.

Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, one of New York City’s most prominent sales and marketing firms, is exclusively handling the sales and marketing for 125 Greenwich Street. Plaza Construction and Times Square Construction handled construction for 125 Greenwich Street.