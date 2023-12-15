Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
  ArchDaily Curator's Picks 2023: Global Projects our Curators Highlighted Through the Year

ArchDaily Curator's Picks 2023: Global Projects our Curators Highlighted Through the Year

ArchDaily Curator's Picks 2023: Global Projects our Curators Highlighted Through the Year
The ArchDaily projects library is managed by our curators who constantly seek to populate our stream with the most interesting global works, showcasing evolving focuses and criteria. While we usually share our reader’s top 100 favorites, this year, we also decided to initiate our editor’s picks on the ArchDaily Instagram account, where our curators highlight some projects that include interesting themes and unique traits. 

ArchDaily Curator's Picks 2023: Global Projects our Curators Highlighted Through the Year - Image 1 of 31ArchDaily Curator's Picks 2023: Global Projects our Curators Highlighted Through the Year - Image 2 of 31ArchDaily Curator's Picks 2023: Global Projects our Curators Highlighted Through the Year - Image 3 of 31ArchDaily Curator's Picks 2023: Global Projects our Curators Highlighted Through the Year - Image 4 of 31ArchDaily Curator's Picks 2023: Global Projects our Curators Highlighted Through the Year - More Images+ 26

Each Sunday, one curator chose a project, explaining its key elements and what made it a successful implementation. Throughout most of the year, our team zeroed in on reused spaces, community-engaging works, and innovation using traditional materials. Subtlety was key in the overall aesthetic aspect, with many of the chosen projects being budget-conscious social initiatives. 

Below is the combined projects list and main takeaways shared by each of our Projects team members. 

ArchDaily Curator's Picks 2023: Global Projects our Curators Highlighted Through the Year - Image 31 of 31
© Maíra Acayaba

Clara Ott, Head of Projects

Editor’s Picks selection is grounded in the essence of the projects. Excellent built works hold a significance that extends beyond the mere final product; this selection focuses on spotlighting the narrative behind each project. Whether it is the social component they address, the exploration of construction materials and techniques, or the strategic placement of a project in a challenging environment, these projects summarize and embody the spirit of project publications: Regardless of a project's size, remoteness, or seeming disconnection from individual realities, there is always something valuable to learn from it.

Elementary School in Santa Cruz de Villacuri Community / Betsaida Curto Reyes + Atelier Ander Bados

ArchDaily Curator's Picks 2023: Global Projects our Curators Highlighted Through the Year - Image 4 of 31
© Eleazar Cuadros

54 Social Housing in Inca, Illes Balears / Joan Josep Fortuny Giró + Alventosa Morell Arquitectes

ArchDaily Curator's Picks 2023: Global Projects our Curators Highlighted Through the Year - Image 6 of 31
© José Hevia

Marramarra Shack / Leopold Banchini Architects

ArchDaily Curator's Picks 2023: Global Projects our Curators Highlighted Through the Year - Image 7 of 31
© Rory Gardiner

The Arches / The DHaus Company

ArchDaily Curator's Picks 2023: Global Projects our Curators Highlighted Through the Year - Image 8 of 31
© AVR London

Paula Pintos, Senior Projects Curator

All selected projects share one characteristic that I value and believe is key to any architecture project: the careful treatment of the project's immediate context and environment. Whether it is a conversion project or a new build, they all demonstrate a respectful integration and understanding of their respective settings. 

Extension & Reconversion of an Old Farm / Martin Migeon Architecture + Anouk Migeon

ArchDaily Curator's Picks 2023: Global Projects our Curators Highlighted Through the Year - Image 9 of 31
© Gion von Albertini

Nebo House / Fuller/Overby Architecture

ArchDaily Curator's Picks 2023: Global Projects our Curators Highlighted Through the Year - Image 10 of 31
© Paul Warchol

Outside Project / IDK

ArchDaily Curator's Picks 2023: Global Projects our Curators Highlighted Through the Year - Image 11 of 31
© Toby Coulson

White Patio House / Pashenko Works

ArchDaily Curator's Picks 2023: Global Projects our Curators Highlighted Through the Year - Image 3 of 31
© Stijn Bollaert

Conversion of a Wine Storage into Housing / Esch Sintzel Architekten

ArchDaily Curator's Picks 2023: Global Projects our Curators Highlighted Through the Year - Image 5 of 31
© Philip Heckhausen

Fonrouge Residence / Fabrizio Pugliese

ArchDaily Curator's Picks 2023: Global Projects our Curators Highlighted Through the Year - Image 12 of 31
© Agustin Rojas

Skagen Klitgård House / PAX Architects

ArchDaily Curator's Picks 2023: Global Projects our Curators Highlighted Through the Year - Image 13 of 31
© Coast Studio

Muscles House / Impepinable Studio

ArchDaily Curator's Picks 2023: Global Projects our Curators Highlighted Through the Year - Image 14 of 31
© Beeldsmits

Hana Abdel Latif, Senior Projects Curator

Although the chosen projects suggested very different interventions, they all brilliantly and creatively responded to the user needs. The understanding of and application of a user-centric design was relevant throughout these examples.

Bamboo Playground / Blue Temple

ArchDaily Curator's Picks 2023: Global Projects our Curators Highlighted Through the Year - Image 15 of 31
© Matias Bercovich

Flat Renovation in Sakurazaka / ICADA + Masaaki Iwamoto Laboratory

ArchDaily Curator's Picks 2023: Global Projects our Curators Highlighted Through the Year - Image 16 of 31
© Yurika Kono

The Wendy House / Earthscape Studio

ArchDaily Curator's Picks 2023: Global Projects our Curators Highlighted Through the Year - Image 17 of 31
© Syam Sreesylam

CoCo Cha Taiwan Tea & Coffee / PT Arch Studio

ArchDaily Curator's Picks 2023: Global Projects our Curators Highlighted Through the Year - Image 18 of 31
© Nguyen Duy Hoach

Sanand Factory / Studio Saar

ArchDaily Curator's Picks 2023: Global Projects our Curators Highlighted Through the Year - Image 19 of 31
Courtesy of Studio Saar

Susanna Moreira, Project Curator

From mixed-use buildings in large urban areas to community centers in indigenous territories, the projects featured in this year's Editor's Picks show in an exquisite and significant way how, through research, innovation, and design quality, architecture can be suited to the particular needs of a place and its inhabitants.

Xingu Canopies / Estúdio Gustavo Utrabo

ArchDaily Curator's Picks 2023: Global Projects our Curators Highlighted Through the Year - Image 20 of 31
© Pedro Kok

Canuanã Refectory / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados + Rosenbaum

ArchDaily Curator's Picks 2023: Global Projects our Curators Highlighted Through the Year - Image 21 of 31
© Pedro Kok

House in Ruins / messina | rivas

ArchDaily Curator's Picks 2023: Global Projects our Curators Highlighted Through the Year - Image 22 of 31
© Federico Cairoli

Liquid House / Luiz Pataro

ArchDaily Curator's Picks 2023: Global Projects our Curators Highlighted Through the Year - Image 23 of 31
© Fran Parente

Benjamin Zapico, Project Curator

The selection of these projects aims to provide visibility to buildings from the most diverse places, which use materials and constructive solutions of their country of origin with an innovative and conscious twist. They suggest shared components and elements that respond to complex problems that architects face around the world.

Community Productive Development Center Las Tejedoras / Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba

ArchDaily Curator's Picks 2023: Global Projects our Curators Highlighted Through the Year - Image 2 of 31
© JAG Studio

10K House / Takk

ArchDaily Curator's Picks 2023: Global Projects our Curators Highlighted Through the Year - Image 24 of 31
© José Hevia

Cabin in La Cantera / La Cabina de la Curiosidad

ArchDaily Curator's Picks 2023: Global Projects our Curators Highlighted Through the Year - Image 25 of 31
© Bicubik Photography

Tatakua House / Rcubo

ArchDaily Curator's Picks 2023: Global Projects our Curators Highlighted Through the Year - Image 26 of 31
© Leonardo Mendez

Valentina Díaz, Project Curator

These four projects exemplify an exceptional capacity for transformation and adaptation. Each successfully intertwines architecture, context, and purpose with precision. The mastery lies in their ability to elevate living spaces through a profound understanding and integration of the unique characteristics of each location. In my view, this defines the essence of a truly successful architectural project.

Central City Apartment Shenzhen / X-ZOO Design

ArchDaily Curator's Picks 2023: Global Projects our Curators Highlighted Through the Year - Image 27 of 31
© Sicong Sui

Olidouro House / oitoo

ArchDaily Curator's Picks 2023: Global Projects our Curators Highlighted Through the Year - Image 28 of 31
© Adriano Mura

Despatx / Sagristà-Simó

ArchDaily Curator's Picks 2023: Global Projects our Curators Highlighted Through the Year - Image 29 of 31
© Carlos Manuel González Baute

Varanda Apartment / Estudio Guto Requena

ArchDaily Curator's Picks 2023: Global Projects our Curators Highlighted Through the Year - Image 30 of 31
© Maíra Acayaba

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Year in Review, presented by Randers Tegl.

“When creating unique architecture, visionary ideas aren’t always enough. A unique look demands character, courage, and distinctive materials. And a format to achieve the extraordinary. At Randers Tegl, we aim to add a unique touch to exceptional brickworks by bringing premium bricks to life and into the world of architecture. Making the impossible possible. We are proud to be a part of unique architecture worldwide since 1911.”

Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

Cite: Hana Abdel. "ArchDaily Curator's Picks 2023: Global Projects our Curators Highlighted Through the Year" 15 Dec 2023.

Top #Tags