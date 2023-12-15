ArchDaily Curator's Picks 2023: Global Projects our Curators Highlighted Through the Year

The ArchDaily projects library is managed by our curators who constantly seek to populate our stream with the most interesting global works, showcasing evolving focuses and criteria. While we usually share our reader’s top 100 favorites, this year, we also decided to initiate our editor’s picks on the ArchDaily Instagram account, where our curators highlight some projects that include interesting themes and unique traits.

Each Sunday, one curator chose a project, explaining its key elements and what made it a successful implementation. Throughout most of the year, our team zeroed in on reused spaces, community-engaging works, and innovation using traditional materials. Subtlety was key in the overall aesthetic aspect, with many of the chosen projects being budget-conscious social initiatives.

Below is the combined projects list and main takeaways shared by each of our Projects team members.

Clara Ott, Head of Projects

Editor’s Picks selection is grounded in the essence of the projects. Excellent built works hold a significance that extends beyond the mere final product; this selection focuses on spotlighting the narrative behind each project. Whether it is the social component they address, the exploration of construction materials and techniques, or the strategic placement of a project in a challenging environment, these projects summarize and embody the spirit of project publications: Regardless of a project's size, remoteness, or seeming disconnection from individual realities, there is always something valuable to learn from it.

Paula Pintos, Senior Projects Curator

All selected projects share one characteristic that I value and believe is key to any architecture project: the careful treatment of the project's immediate context and environment. Whether it is a conversion project or a new build, they all demonstrate a respectful integration and understanding of their respective settings.

Hana Abdel Latif, Senior Projects Curator

Although the chosen projects suggested very different interventions, they all brilliantly and creatively responded to the user needs. The understanding of and application of a user-centric design was relevant throughout these examples.

Susanna Moreira, Project Curator

From mixed-use buildings in large urban areas to community centers in indigenous territories, the projects featured in this year's Editor's Picks show in an exquisite and significant way how, through research, innovation, and design quality, architecture can be suited to the particular needs of a place and its inhabitants.

Benjamin Zapico, Project Curator

The selection of these projects aims to provide visibility to buildings from the most diverse places, which use materials and constructive solutions of their country of origin with an innovative and conscious twist. They suggest shared components and elements that respond to complex problems that architects face around the world.

Valentina Díaz, Project Curator

These four projects exemplify an exceptional capacity for transformation and adaptation. Each successfully intertwines architecture, context, and purpose with precision. The mastery lies in their ability to elevate living spaces through a profound understanding and integration of the unique characteristics of each location. In my view, this defines the essence of a truly successful architectural project.

