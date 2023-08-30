Cabin in La Cantera / La Cabina de la Curiosidad

+ 28

Engineering: Patricio Cevallos

Clients: Alexandra Torres, Kevin Torres, Margarita Castro, Jorge Torres

Construction: Carpintería Las Manos Sucias (Philippe Frechou, Ted la Cruz, Pedro Marrero, Yoswar Marrero, Yonatan Rodríguez) Equipo metal (David Tayo, Byron Lidioma, Jorge Sasi, Fredy Achote, Jaime Vivanco, Juan Pillapa) Jaime Vivanco, Juan Pillapa

Sanitary Installation: Geovany Toaquiza

Collaborating Interns: Lorianne Breillad Richard, Andrés Lozada

Illustrations: Marie Combette, Pinxcel (Sergio Calderón), Fanny Perrot

City: Baños de Agua Santa

Country: Ecuador

Stones. The two lodgings were developed in a stone quarry in the town of Baños de Agua Santa. The land is sheltered by the Tungurahua Volcano, which has been erupting for 20 years, and a river called Pastaza flows alongside it.

The plot is divided into two sections and therefore into two different logics. (1) Where the exploitation of the quarry occurs, corresponding to 40% of the surface. It extends from the top to the riverbed. Dump trucks, excavators, sieves, and large volumes of stones are the surrounding landscape. (2) The remaining area has not been intervened or is undergoing a remediation process. This section has different ecosystems with native vegetation, there are different climatic zones, therefore, the vegetation changes. In the higher areas, achupallas and low Andean vegetation prevail; in the lower shaded areas where there are water springs, the vegetation is lush and humid.

Changing models. The owning family is putting their energy into a process of succession of activities, changing from an extractive model to an idea of conserving the ecosystems of the land. Their intention is to engage in adventure tourism activities, taking advantage of their large volcanic rock walls for climbing. They have camping areas and now lodgings.

Lodgings with memories of a quarry. All the obsolete objects that the quarry has forgotten have been valued, as a dialogue of time and memory, accompanying this unique circumstance. The character of the lodgings belongs to the quarry.

In this spatial remediation, the materials come from 3 places. (1) The natural context - The giant stones that have been placed are remnants and absences of what has been removed in the stone activity over the years, now they are the structural supports. On the edge of the 50m high and 400m wide wall, flagstones are deposited, which we have used for the sinks. Gravel and sand have been placed on paths and outdoor spaces.

(2) Recycling - The sieves and oil pipeline tubes are elements of structures that are no longer in use. Metal pieces, carved stones, rods, and wood (staves and beams) are elements that were stored in old constructions in the town of Baños. There was also a roll of thick steel cable, a bucket, and small bucket nails, among other elements typical of machinery spare parts. These recycled elements embrace the new visitors, creating spaces with the spirit and flavor of the quarry and settling in harmony with the native vegetation.

The volcano (3) pine and colored wood, new, allows visitors the spatial quality and comfort needed in the interiors of the lodgings and the intermediate dining area. The constructions are materialized with two large prefabricated trusses on the ground, simple to make and carry. The experience is that of an observatory projected directly onto the Tungurahua Volcano and intensifies it to make the experience majestic and deeply rooted in the place.