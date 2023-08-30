Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Cabin in La Cantera / La Cabina de la Curiosidad

Cabin in La Cantera / La Cabina de la Curiosidad

Cabin in La Cantera / La Cabina de la Curiosidad - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest

Cabins & Lodges
Baños de Agua Santa, Ecuador
  Engineering: Patricio Cevallos
  Clients: Alexandra Torres, Kevin Torres, Margarita Castro, Jorge Torres
  Construction: Carpintería Las Manos Sucias (Philippe Frechou, Ted la Cruz, Pedro Marrero, Yoswar Marrero, Yonatan Rodríguez) Equipo metal (David Tayo, Byron Lidioma, Jorge Sasi, Fredy Achote, Jaime Vivanco, Juan Pillapa) Jaime Vivanco, Juan Pillapa
  Sanitary Installation: Geovany Toaquiza
  Collaborating Interns: Lorianne Breillad Richard, Andrés Lozada
  Illustrations: Marie Combette, Pinxcel (Sergio Calderón), Fanny Perrot
  City: Baños de Agua Santa
  Country: Ecuador
Cabin in La Cantera / La Cabina de la Curiosidad - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Francesco Russo
Section
Section
Cabin in La Cantera / La Cabina de la Curiosidad - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Bicubik Photography

Stones. The two lodgings were developed in a stone quarry in the town of Baños de Agua Santa. The land is sheltered by the Tungurahua Volcano, which has been erupting for 20 years, and a river called Pastaza flows alongside it. 

Cabin in La Cantera / La Cabina de la Curiosidad - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Bicubik Photography
Cabin in La Cantera / La Cabina de la Curiosidad - Image 26 of 33
Site sections
Cabin in La Cantera / La Cabina de la Curiosidad - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Francesco Russo

The plot is divided into two sections and therefore into two different logics. (1) Where the exploitation of the quarry occurs, corresponding to 40% of the surface. It extends from the top to the riverbed. Dump trucks, excavators, sieves, and large volumes of stones are the surrounding landscape. (2) The remaining area has not been intervened or is undergoing a remediation process. This section has different ecosystems with native vegetation, there are different climatic zones, therefore, the vegetation changes. In the higher areas, achupallas and low Andean vegetation prevail; in the lower shaded areas where there are water springs, the vegetation is lush and humid. 

Cabin in La Cantera / La Cabina de la Curiosidad - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Bicubik Photography
Cabin in La Cantera / La Cabina de la Curiosidad - Image 28 of 33
General plan
Cabin in La Cantera / La Cabina de la Curiosidad - Exterior Photography
© Bicubik Photography
Cabin in La Cantera / La Cabina de la Curiosidad - Image 29 of 33
Isometrics

Changing models. The owning family is putting their energy into a process of succession of activities, changing from an extractive model to an idea of conserving the ecosystems of the land. Their intention is to engage in adventure tourism activities, taking advantage of their large volcanic rock walls for climbing. They have camping areas and now lodgings. 

Cabin in La Cantera / La Cabina de la Curiosidad - Exterior Photography
© Bicubik Photography
Cabin in La Cantera / La Cabina de la Curiosidad - Image 30 of 33
Facade and sections

Lodgings with memories of a quarry. All the obsolete objects that the quarry has forgotten have been valued, as a dialogue of time and memory, accompanying this unique circumstance. The character of the lodgings belongs to the quarry.

Cabin in La Cantera / La Cabina de la Curiosidad - Exterior Photography
© Bicubik Photography
Cabin in La Cantera / La Cabina de la Curiosidad - Image 31 of 33
Exploded isometric
Cabin in La Cantera / La Cabina de la Curiosidad - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© Bicubik Photography

In this spatial remediation, the materials come from 3 places. (1) The natural context - The giant stones that have been placed are remnants and absences of what has been removed in the stone activity over the years, now they are the structural supports. On the edge of the 50m high and 400m wide wall, flagstones are deposited, which we have used for the sinks. Gravel and sand have been placed on paths and outdoor spaces. 

Cabin in La Cantera / La Cabina de la Curiosidad - Exterior Photography
© Francesco Russo
Cabin in La Cantera / La Cabina de la Curiosidad - Image 32 of 33
Stone selection
Cabin in La Cantera / La Cabina de la Curiosidad - Exterior Photography, Windows, Beam, Handrail
© Francesco Russo

(2) Recycling - The sieves and oil pipeline tubes are elements of structures that are no longer in use. Metal pieces, carved stones, rods, and wood (staves and beams) are elements that were stored in old constructions in the town of Baños. There was also a roll of thick steel cable, a bucket, and small bucket nails, among other elements typical of machinery spare parts. These recycled elements embrace the new visitors, creating spaces with the spirit and flavor of the quarry and settling in harmony with the native vegetation.

Cabin in La Cantera / La Cabina de la Curiosidad - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Beam
© Bicubik Photography
Cabin in La Cantera / La Cabina de la Curiosidad - Image 33 of 33
Water systems
Cabin in La Cantera / La Cabina de la Curiosidad - Interior Photography, Beam, Deck
© Francesco Russo

The volcano (3) pine and colored wood, new, allows visitors the spatial quality and comfort needed in the interiors of the lodgings and the intermediate dining area. The constructions are materialized with two large prefabricated trusses on the ground, simple to make and carry. The experience is that of an observatory projected directly onto the Tungurahua Volcano and intensifies it to make the experience majestic and deeply rooted in the place.

Cabin in La Cantera / La Cabina de la Curiosidad - Exterior Photography
© Bicubik Photography
Cabin in La Cantera / La Cabina de la Curiosidad - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Bicubik Photography

Project location

Address: Baños de Agua Santa, Ecuador

La Cabina de la Curiosidad
Cite: "Cabin in La Cantera / La Cabina de la Curiosidad" [Hospedaje en la Cantera, viendo al Tungurahua / La Cabina de la Curiosidad] 30 Aug 2023. ArchDaily.

