World
Tatakua House / Rcubo

Tatakua House / Rcubo

Tatakua House / Rcubo - Exterior Photography, ForestTatakua House / Rcubo - Exterior Photography, Brick, FacadeTatakua House / Rcubo - Exterior Photography, Beam, ColumnTatakua House / Rcubo - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamTatakua House / Rcubo - More Images

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Luque, Paraguay
  • Architects: Rcubo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  145
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Leonardo Mendez
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Luggio Accesorios
  • Lead Architect: Carlos Vargas
  • Design Team: Carlos Vargas
  • Engineering: Felipe Ramirez
  • Tile Design : Leila Buffa
  • City: Luque
  • Country: Paraguay
© Leonardo Mendez
Tatakua House / Rcubo - Exterior Photography
© Leonardo Mendez
© Leonardo Mendez
Site plan
Site plan
© Leonardo Mendez
Tatakua House / Rcubo - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Leonardo Mendez

Text description provided by the architects. Tatakua in Guarani means the cave where fire lives. It is the clay oven, the stove, and the meeting place for friends. Located in Loma Merlo, a growing neighborhood in the metropolitan area of Asuncion, where urbanity and rurality intertwine and constitute a single landscape with typical characteristics of the global south.

© Leonardo Mendez
Tatakua House / Rcubo - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Leonardo Mendez
© Leonardo Mendez
Axo
Axo
© Leonardo Mendez
Tatakua House / Rcubo - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Leonardo Mendez

A house for a young couple, where good food and the processes of food production constitute the center of family and social life, which as a fundamental requirement should include a basement accessible from the kitchen for food production and storage.

© Leonardo Mendez
Tatakua House / Rcubo - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Leonardo Mendez
© Leonardo Mendez
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Leonardo Mendez
Tatakua House / Rcubo - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Leonardo Mendez

The house is implanted on a 27x14 plot within the clearings of the existing trees on the site, taking advantage of them as shade and focal points, generating internal and lateral courtyards. It consists of two blocks: one social and one private, connected by a vestibule to the north that functions as a thermal antechamber as it receives the most solar radiation.

© Leonardo Mendez
Tatakua House / Rcubo - Exterior Photography, Beam, Column
© Leonardo Mendez
© Leonardo Mendez
Roof plan
Roof plan
© Leonardo Mendez
Tatakua House / Rcubo - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Leonardo Mendez

The private block, towards the west front, houses the bedrooms with closets and wet cores on the facades that serve as air chambers. The social block, to the east, is conceptualized as an open hall; with the kitchen as the core, which extends to the east to a barbecue area that protects from the sun in summer.

© Leonardo Mendez
Tatakua House / Rcubo - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Leonardo Mendez
© Leonardo Mendez
Long section
Long section
© Leonardo Mendez
Tatakua House / Rcubo - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Leonardo Mendez

The construction was carried out with load-bearing common brick masonry, braced by reinforced concrete beams. The soil extracted from the foundations and basement was used for cement soil walls, where thicknesses of 25 cm were required for thermal and structural reasons.

© Leonardo Mendez
Tatakua House / Rcubo - Interior Photography, Brick, Windows
© Leonardo Mendez
© Leonardo Mendez
Cross section
Cross section
© Leonardo Mendez
Tatakua House / Rcubo - Interior Photography
© Leonardo Mendez

In the bedroom block, a green terrace on overlapping slabs allows for zenithal ventilation and entry of light to the interior circulations, generating views of the sky and trees. In the vestibule, handcrafted ceramic pieces and recycled glass embedded in the concrete slab in the form of chimneys are used to exclude hot air. Towards the north, brick panels turned to the northwest directing the main wind towards the interior, creating a play of shadows with the movement of the sun.

© Leonardo Mendez
Tatakua House / Rcubo - Interior Photography
© Leonardo Mendez

In the social block, a 7 cm thick reinforced ceramic sheet in a vaulted shape generates high ceilings and good air circulation, resting 20 cm from the concrete beams through metal blocks with a concrete core. Concrete eaves of 40 cm protect the walls from the sun and rain.

© Leonardo Mendez
Tatakua House / Rcubo - Interior Photography, Windows
© Leonardo Mendez

In the interior, the use of local and natural materials, such as cement soil, lime, and sand in the plaster and paints, ensures greater hygroscopic comfort and air quality. The sealants used for the ironwork and soil walls are natural and prepared on-site. The uniformity of materials - brick, cement, and soil - in floors, walls, and ceilings minimizes total waste in the construction.

© Leonardo Mendez
Tatakua House / Rcubo - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Leonardo Mendez
© Leonardo Mendez
Rear facade
Rear facade
© Leonardo Mendez
Tatakua House / Rcubo - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Arch
© Leonardo Mendez

To complement, most of the bathroom accessories, hardware, cladding, and furniture were made by local artisans and independent workshops.

© Leonardo Mendez
Tatakua House / Rcubo - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Leonardo Mendez
© Leonardo Mendez
Detail
Detail
© Leonardo Mendez
Tatakua House / Rcubo - Exterior Photography
© Leonardo Mendez

Project gallery

About this office
Rcubo
Office

Cite: "Tatakua House / Rcubo" [Casa Tatakua / Rcubo] 12 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1008118/tatakua-house-rcubo> ISSN 0719-8884

