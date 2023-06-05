Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Renovation
Itupeva, Brazil
House in Ruins / messina | rivas
© Federico Cairoli

Text description provided by the architects. The ruined house is located on the outskirts of the city of Itupeva, 80km from São Paulo, on a 19th-century farm. We were asked to renovate a colonial stone ruin and transform it into two residences for local residents.

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
Section DD
Section DD
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

But how to inhabit a ruin? Previously, we would have said that it is an abandoned construction, but from the moment we consider that it is taken over by other habitabilities, such as plants, we asked ourselves if we could not build starting from them, that is, with a project action that makes an architecture resurface with the ruin.

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

The presence of a false century-old rubber tree with its aerial roots located just in front of the construction, guided the construction of a central void, which functions as a courtyard between two autonomous houses. The divisions between the exterior and interior are clearly marked by the strong stone presence of the existing ruin walls.

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
Section BB
Section BB

To make the ruin a shelter, the action was to create the necessary conditions for a roof, taking advantage of the existing structure. Thus, we defined a stone wall level that marked horizontality and, from it, we built a tie beam. In this way, we consolidated the walls by making them a large foundation on which to rest a wooden roof with eucalyptus taken from the surrounding trees.

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

This duality between the weight of the stone and the lightness of the wood is also reinforced by the contrast between the opaque walls that divide and the roofs with openings that bring them closer. In other words, like a cloud over a mountain.

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

messina | rivas
Office

