Best Houses of 2021

Residential architecture is one of the most popular categories among our readers. During 2020 we’ve published more than 3,800 projects, featuring houses from different regions of the world and offering a variety of solutions, materials, contexts, environments, scales, and typologies. Providing a broad source of inspiration for those seeking references for their own residential project.
Below you will find the 50 most-visited residential projects featured on ArchDaily during 2021. This selection represents the best content created and shared by the ArchDaily community over the past 11 months.
Ncaved House / MOLD Architects
Dragonfly House / Olson Kundig
Ca'n Terra House / ENSAMBLE STUDIO
Terni Farm House / Shreyas Patil Architects
Shack in the Rocks / Sean Godsell Architects
Inside out House / Modo Designs
Cosmos House / S-AR
Tiny House Satzberg / Baukooperative
Mirador House / RAMA estudio
The Lap Pool House / Aristides Dallas Architects
House F / Elphick Proome Architects
Akizuki no Tori House / FUJIWALABO / Teppei Fujiwara Architects Labo
Wooden Treehouse C / Stilt Studios
A House in Hoi An / lequang-architects
House R / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten
House on the Hill / HW Studio
CM House / Bernardes Arquitetura
Black House / Robot3 Studio
The High House / RAVEL Architecture
Villa Fifty-Fifty / Studioninedots
Aviv House / CO-LAB Design Office
Villa Varoise / NADAAA
Janapriya Residence / Keystone Architects
Shoreland Overlook Residence / Murdough Design Architects
Nahsac House / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual
White House / TAB/Tropical Architecture Bureau
Little House Big Shed / David Van Galen Architecture
Royal Residence / William / Kaven Architecture
House with a Small Garden / Plan21
Alankar Residence / Roy Anthony Architects
Alegre House / Jorge Vidal
The Rock House / Gort Scott
TH House / ODDO architects
Naia House / Studio Saxe
Garden House / LSD Architects
Huolpoch House / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción
RaveOn / Nick Deaver Architect
House Surrounded by Greenery / MIDE architetti
Glass Link House / Scott | Edwards Architecture
A | Residence / IAIA - Idea Art Interior Architects
House K / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten
House In Fusato / Studio Cochi Architects
Sidhu Residence / Anudeep Bhandari & Associates
Timeless Treasure House / studio PROTOTYPE
House 180° / Studio VDGA
Willunga House / Rfk-Studio
Concrete Blonde House / Carter Williamson Architects
House Blended Into The Forest / Z3Z ARCHITEKCI
Holiday Home / Orange Architects
Residence in Livadia / PALY architects
