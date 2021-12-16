We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Best Houses of 2021

Best Houses of 2021

© Panagiotis Voumvakis© Nic LehouxCourtesy of Ensamble Studio© Atik Bheda+ 51

Residential architecture is one of the most popular categories among our readers. During 2020 we’ve published more than 3,800 projects, featuring houses from different regions of the world and offering a variety of solutions, materials, contexts, environments, scales, and typologies. Providing a broad source of inspiration for those seeking references for their own residential project.

Below you will find the 50 most-visited residential projects featured on ArchDaily during 2021. This selection represents the best content created and shared by the ArchDaily community over the past 11 months.

Ncaved House / MOLD Architects

© Panagiotis Voumvakis
© Panagiotis Voumvakis

Dragonfly House / Olson Kundig

© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

Ca'n Terra House / ENSAMBLE STUDIO

Courtesy of Ensamble Studio
Courtesy of Ensamble Studio

Terni Farm House / Shreyas Patil Architects

© Atik Bheda
© Atik Bheda

Shack in the Rocks / Sean Godsell Architects

Courtesy of Sean Godsell Architects
Courtesy of Sean Godsell Architects

Inside out House / Modo Designs

© Ishita Sitwala | The Fishy Project
© Ishita Sitwala | The Fishy Project

Cosmos House / S-AR

© Claudio Sodi
© Claudio Sodi

Tiny House Satzberg / Baukooperative

© Michael Glechner
© Michael Glechner

Mirador House / RAMA estudio

© Jag Studio
© Jag Studio

The Lap Pool House / Aristides Dallas Architects

© Panagiotis Voumvakis
© Panagiotis Voumvakis

House F / Elphick Proome Architects

© Karl Beath
© Karl Beath

Akizuki no Tori House / FUJIWALABO / Teppei Fujiwara Architects Labo

© Nacása & Partners
© Nacása & Partners

Wooden Treehouse C / Stilt Studios

© Arley Mardo
© Arley Mardo

A House in Hoi An / lequang-architects

© Chimnon studio
© Chimnon studio

House R / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten

© David Matthiessen
© David Matthiessen

House on the Hill / HW Studio

© César Béjar Studio
© César Béjar Studio

CM House / Bernardes Arquitetura

© Ruy Teixeira
© Ruy Teixeira

Black House / Robot3 Studio

Courtesy of Robot3 Studio
Courtesy of Robot3 Studio

The High House / RAVEL Architecture

© Chase Daniel
© Chase Daniel

Villa Fifty-Fifty / Studioninedots

© Frans Parthesius
© Frans Parthesius

Aviv House / CO-LAB Design Office

© César Béjar Studio
© César Béjar Studio

Villa Varoise / NADAAA

© John Horner
© John Horner

Janapriya Residence / Keystone Architects

© Arjun Krishna Photography
© Arjun Krishna Photography

Shoreland Overlook Residence / Murdough Design Architects

© Chuck Choi Architectural Photography
© Chuck Choi Architectural Photography

Nahsac House / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual

© Leo Espinosa
© Leo Espinosa

White House / TAB/Tropical Architecture Bureau

© Turtle Arts Photography
© Turtle Arts Photography

Little House Big Shed / David Van Galen Architecture

© Lara Swimmer
© Lara Swimmer

Royal Residence / William / Kaven Architecture

© Jeremy Bittermann
© Jeremy Bittermann

House with a Small Garden / Plan21

© Akira Ueda
© Akira Ueda

Alankar Residence / Roy Anthony Architects

© Syam Sreesylam
© Syam Sreesylam

Alegre House / Jorge Vidal

© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons

The Rock House / Gort Scott

© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

TH House / ODDO architects

© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

Naia House / Studio Saxe

© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner

Garden House / LSD Architects

© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner

Huolpoch House / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción

© Tamara Uribe
© Tamara Uribe

RaveOn / Nick Deaver Architect

© Casey Dunn
© Casey Dunn

House Surrounded by Greenery / MIDE architetti

© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello

Glass Link House / Scott | Edwards Architecture

© Jeremy Bittermann
© Jeremy Bittermann

A | Residence / IAIA - Idea Art Interior Architects

© Alex Jeffries
© Alex Jeffries

House K / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten

© Ooki Jingu
© Ooki Jingu

House In Fusato / Studio Cochi Architects

© George Anastasakis
© George Anastasakis

Sidhu Residence / Anudeep Bhandari & Associates

© Sebastian van Damme
© Sebastian van Damme

Timeless Treasure House / studio PROTOTYPE

© Marcin Mularczyk
© Marcin Mularczyk

House 180° / Studio VDGA

© Peter Barnes
© Peter Barnes

Willunga House / Rfk-Studio

© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

Concrete Blonde House / Carter Williamson Architects

© Albrecht I. Schnabel
© Albrecht I. Schnabel

House Blended Into The Forest / Z3Z ARCHITEKCI

© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

Holiday Home / Orange Architects

© Hemant Patil
© Hemant Patil

Residence in Livadia / PALY architects

© Robertino Nikolic
© Robertino Nikolic

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topic: Year in Review. Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and projects. Learn more about our monthly topics. As always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

