Alegre House / Jorge Vidal

Architects: Jorge Vidal
- Area: 803 m²
- Year: 2014
- Engineering:Fernando Purroy
- Health And Safety Study:Mario Barredo
- Riggers:Luisa Vazquez
- Facilities:David Bofill
- Interiorism:Marcos Catalan, Victor Berges
Text description provided by the architects. Renovation of an existing concrete structure for a house. The proposal opens its interior as much as possible to achieve more direct relations between the exterior and the interior.
The pines wood and the house live together in the same landscape. In the first floor there is the main room and the living room. The ground floor hosts the rest of the house.
The idea of the project is to offer the sensuality of the Mediterranean Sea inside the house. The materials selection is very important. We use the stone of Ibiza and the local wood.