Alegre House / Jorge Vidal

Houses • Architects: Jorge Vidal

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 803 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2014

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Technal Bulthaup Algas de Valencia , Cañas del rio pepe de Ibiza , Dada kitchens , Duravit , Microsoft , Trimble Manufacturers:

Engineering: Fernando Purroy

Health And Safety Study: Mario Barredo

Riggers: Luisa Vazquez

Facilities: David Bofill

Interiorism: Marcos Catalan, Victor Berges

Text description provided by the architects. Renovation of an existing concrete structure for a house. The proposal opens its interior as much as possible to achieve more direct relations between the exterior and the interior.

The pines wood and the house live together in the same landscape. In the first floor there is the main room and the living room. The ground floor hosts the rest of the house.

The idea of the project is to offer the sensuality of the Mediterranean Sea inside the house. The materials selection is very important. We use the stone of Ibiza and the local wood.