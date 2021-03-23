We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Alegre House / Jorge Vidal

Alegre House / Jorge Vidal

© Eugeni Pons

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
  • Architects: Jorge Vidal
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  803
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2014
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Technal, Bulthaup, Algas de Valencia, Cañas del rio pepe de Ibiza, Dada kitchens, Duravit, Microsoft, Trimble
  • Engineering:Fernando Purroy
  • Health And Safety Study:Mario Barredo
  • Riggers:Luisa Vazquez
  • Facilities:David Bofill
  • Interiorism:Marcos Catalan, Victor Berges
© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons

Text description provided by the architects. Renovation of an existing concrete structure for a house. The proposal opens its interior as much as possible to achieve more direct relations between the exterior and the interior. 

© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons

The pines wood and the house live together in the same landscape. In the first floor there is the main room and the living room. The ground floor hosts the rest of the house.

Section
Section
© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons

The idea of the project is to offer the sensuality of the Mediterranean Sea inside the house. The materials selection is very important. We use the stone of Ibiza and the local wood.

© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons

Project gallery

Cite: "Alegre House / Jorge Vidal" 23 Mar 2021.

