World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Italy
  5. House Surrounded by Greenery / MIDE architetti

House Surrounded by Greenery / MIDE architetti

House Surrounded by Greenery / MIDE architetti

© Alessandra Bello

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Stra, Italy
© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello

Text description provided by the architects. The project involves the construction of a new single-family house developed on one level. The location of the building exploits the full potential of the plot: the house creates privacy and protection for the most intimate environments and opens up towards the large private garden.

© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello

The shape of the house is generated by the union between the functional layout of the interiors and their best exposure creating two outdoor areas that are thus shaped with two different purposes: the south area with large windows facing the countryside and a portico and the area facing the north façade that is closed and impermeable towards the road.

© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello

In the northeast area, there are facilities such as the garage, laundry room, and a bathroom, while to the west there is the living area, composed of the kitchen and the living room, which extends toward the outside thanks to a covered area.

© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello

The bedrooms, bathrooms, and walk-in closet are located in the east part of the building. The generous master bedroom with a dedicated suite bathroom and a walk-in closet get light from the large glass door facing south that allows also a beautiful view towards the garden.

© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello

The layout of the house allows the indoor areas to communicate directly with the outdoor ones, expanding the space both physically, through the porch, and visually, through the large glass doors.

© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello

© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello

About this office
MIDE architetti
Office

Wood Glass Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Italy
Cite: "House Surrounded by Greenery / MIDE architetti " 08 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/966360/house-surrounded-by-greenery-mide-architetti> ISSN 0719-8884

