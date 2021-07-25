We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Garden House / LSD Architects

Garden House / LSD Architects
© Andrés García Lachner
  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Tamarindo, Costa Rica
  • Architects: LSD Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  60
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Andrés García Lachner
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Diversifika, Greenenrgy, Grupo 5, Water Pump Solutions
  • Lead Architect: Rodolfo Tinoco Pechtel
© Andrés García Lachner
Text description provided by the architects. Garden House is a prototype for sustainability, it was conceptualized as a personal custom little “farm” It is inspired by the idea that architecture shouldn’t be just walls, windows, and roofs. Garden House is an interactive structure that provides food, electricity, and water while creating a strong relationship with the site and its immediate context.

© Andrés García Lachner
Section - 1
Section - 1
© Andrés García Lachner
This structure was also designed with the idea to provide shelter and resources in case of natural disasters like flooding and drought. Located on the north pacific coast of Costa Rica, Tamarindo Beach is also suffering from rising temperatures and lack of water availability.

© Andrés García Lachner
© Andrés García Lachner
© Andrés García Lachner
A wise use of the resources will be a human priority in the near future. Sewage treatment, water harvesting, composting, solar water heating, cooling systems, high efficiency enclosure systems and fixtures are sustainable components of the Garden House.

© Andrés García Lachner
LSD Architects
Office

Cite: "Garden House / LSD Architects" [Casa Jardín / LSD Architects] 25 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/965202/garden-house-lsd-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

