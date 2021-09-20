We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

House with a Small Garden / Plan21

House with a Small Garden / Plan21

© Akira Ueda© Akira Ueda© Akira Ueda© Akira Ueda+ 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Kakamigahara, Japan
  • Architects: Plan21
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  94
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Akira Ueda
© Akira Ueda
A small garden is the theme of this house. The size of the garden is 3x4m. Surrounded by low stone walls, the floor is finished with soil, and overhead is covered with a translucent roof with louvers.

© Akira Ueda
This garden is a porch for access to the house from the street, an outdoor dining room, and a place to take a nap. In Japanese towns, where houses are often lined up on small lots, it is difficult to allocate space for the garden. We sought to solve that difficulty by devising a housing planning mechanism.

© Akira Ueda
© Akira Ueda
Plan
Plan
© Akira Ueda
First, the building is divided into the main volume (living room, kitchen, etc.) and a subvolume (bedroom, bathroom). Then slide them together to create space for the garden. This method is simple, but it has the effect of weakening the silhouette of the building and blending it into the surroundings. The building and garden are united and become part of the townscape.

© Akira Ueda
© Akira Ueda
The houses on both sides were designed in the same way. The right side was completed 7 years ago and the left side was completed 5 years ago. With this house in the middle, a townscape with three consecutive houses was realized.

© Akira Ueda
Project gallery

About this office
Plan21
Office

Wood

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "House with a Small Garden / Plan21" 20 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968734/house-with-a-small-garden-plan21> ISSN 0719-8884

