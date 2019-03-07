Offices and Workplaces: Examples in Plan

The functional distribution plays a fundamental role in the contemporary design of offices and places for work. The study of the architecture plan shows an interesting form of approach; not only allows for proper logistics and circulation but find efficient variations and innovations that will enable better workspaces that adapt to the current needs.

We have selected more than 50 plans of projects that will inspire you, recognizing the different ways in which architects have faced the challenge to design offices, in all different scale ranges.

100 m2 to 300 m2

Oficinas Ruales Izurieta Publicidad / Arquitectura X 82 m2

Oficina estudio IGLOO / estudio IGLOO 85 m2

LoCa Studio Office / LoCa Studio 130 m2

SMOG / Sebastián Bravo 140 m2

Social Tailors / SuperLimão Studio 250 m2

Tectonic / Graham Baba Architects 254 m2

ZAMNESS / nook architects 300 m2

300 m2 to 600 m2

PART STUDIO / XuTai Design And Reseach 320 m2

Impact Hub Berlin / Leroux Sichrovsky Architects 400 m2

Tech901 / archimania 460 m2

Nikken Space Design Osaka Office 464 m2

9GAG Office / LAAB Architects 465 m2

Factory Office Renovation / Vo Trong Nghia Architects 486 m2

FINE / Bora Architects 508 m2

Hybrid Office / Edward Ogosta Architecture 557 m2

Google Mexico / SPACE 600 m2

600 m2 to 800 m2

Autogasco Headquarters / Nicolás Maino Gaete 660 m2

Sony Music Entertainment Amsterdam / Space Encounters BV 700 m2

Hungry Man Productions / FreelandBuck 740 m2

Buzzfeed LA Office / JIDK 743 m2

CLOUD Coworking / MESURA 750 m2

Cargo / Group8 780 m2

Oficinas Prodigy MSN / SPACE 800 m2

Connekt / Ateliers 800 m2

800 m2 to 1500 m2

Oficinas Cheap Monday / Uglycute 900 m2

Dinamarca 399 / Joaquín Velasco Rubio 985 m2

Edificio Urban Station San Telmo / Felipe Francisco Aguirre Arquitecto 1000 m2

Uniplaces Headquarters / Paralelo Zero 1000 m2

Oficinas No Picnic / Elding Oscarson 1100 m2

Estudio de abogados EGL / GOAA 1400 m2

+1500 m2

Office of RD Construction / IND Architects 2200 m2

Second Home London Office / Selgascano 2400 m2

Autodesk HQ / Mackenzie 5500 m2