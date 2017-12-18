World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. China
  5. RoarcRenew
  6. 2017
  7. Calowiz&CO / RoarcRenew

Calowiz&CO / RoarcRenew

  • 19:00 - 18 December, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Calowiz&CO / RoarcRenew
Save this picture!
Calowiz&CO / RoarcRenew, © Oscar Lok
© Oscar Lok

© Oscar Lok © Oscar Lok © Oscar Lok © Oscar Lok + 13

  • Architects

    RoarcRenew

  • Location

    No.255, Middle Jiangxi Rd., Huang Pu District, Shanghai, China

  • Lead Architects

    Zhenqi Bai

  • Design Team

    Leqian Xue, Mengxuan Sheng, Huiyang Peng, Shuang Wang

  • Area

    4200.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Oscar Lok
Save this picture!
© Oscar Lok
© Oscar Lok

Text description provided by the architects. RoarcRenew renovated the space of Carlowitz & Co. (third to fifth floor) in Middle Jiangxi Road into a unique co-working space. The original building, constructed with large natural stones and red ganged bricks in 1898, was the biggest architecture among all public concession buildings in Shanghai. The continuous refurbishment during recent years reconstructed the architecture from the original wooden structure to a steel structure. In this project, RoarcRenew kept the original structure, concrete walls and the architectural texture repaired.

Save this picture!
© Oscar Lok
© Oscar Lok

RoarcRenew’s design held the concept to infuse a special historical and cultural breath into the new spirit of space field, echoing the picture of a neo-gothic Holy Trinity Church standing opposite to this eclectic architecture, Carlowitz & Co. RoarcRenew re-designed the attic on top floor (fifth floor) with the idea of arch and axisymmetry, dividing the space into three parts: main lobby in the middle and corridors aside. The desired depth of the shape and geometric aesthetics of the space formed a dialogue between the old and the new. The fishbone-like arches marched as an array, connecting the inside and outdoors, the past and the future. It is a solute to the Holy Trinity Church.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

For the interior decoration, curved elements were largely applied to inherit the eclectic style, e.g. the proportion of three-zone construction and arc windows. The materials indicated three layers: the first is the application of marble and terrazzo; the second is the soft wood and brick walls, and the third of the extremely clean glasses, which fully presented the original building components and materials.

Save this picture!
© Oscar Lok
© Oscar Lok

RoarcRenew started with respect to history, seeking the possibility to maintain the unique ritual and field spirit of each space from the view of its own, and so to liberate history in new context.

Save this picture!
© Oscar Lok
© Oscar Lok
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors China
Cite: "Calowiz&CO / RoarcRenew" 18 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884454/calowiz-and-co-roarcrenew/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Oscar Lok

上海礼和洋行 / 裸筑更新

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »