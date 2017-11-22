World
Hungry Man Productions / FreelandBuck

  • 13:00 - 22 November, 2017
Hungry Man Productions / FreelandBuck
Hungry Man Productions / FreelandBuck, © Eric Staudenmaier
© Eric Staudenmaier

© Eric Staudenmaier

  • Architects

    FreelandBuck

  • Location

    Los Angeles, CA, United States

  • Lead Architects

    Brennan Buck, David Freeland

  • Design Team

    Taka Tachibe, Belinda Lee, Alex Kim

  • Area

    8000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Eric Staudenmaier
© Eric Staudenmaier
© Eric Staudenmaier

Text description provided by the architects. FreelandBuck has recently completed an 8,000squarefoot office interior for Hungry Man Productions headquarters in Los Angeles. Asked to rethink the organization of the office, the project aims to match the lightheartedness of Hungry Man’s identity with a series of tumbled cubicles that playfully challenge the regularity of the typical office space.

© Eric Staudenmaier
© Eric Staudenmaier
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Eric Staudenmaier
© Eric Staudenmaier

Loosely organized across the large open floor area, the informal arrangement of office spaces creates a diversity of stable and flexible working configurations. Feigning randomness, the cubicles are calibrated to support specific relationships between staff while leaving adjacent breakout spaces open and flexible. In addition, cubicle boxes pile up to make visually prominent display and projection areas that take full advantage of the generous ceiling height of the warehouse shell.

Model
Model
© Eric Staudenmaier
© Eric Staudenmaier

The tumbling cubes are reproduced graphically in the finish treatment of surfaces with CNC-milled MDF and painted details. From specific points of view, these articulated surfaces create spatial illusions and a lively, dynamic work atmosphere. The linework of the paneling reflects and augments the corrugated metal cladding of the existing steel frame warehouse.

© Eric Staudenmaier
© Eric Staudenmaier
Cite: "Hungry Man Productions / FreelandBuck" 22 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884052/hungry-man-productions-freelandbuck/> ISSN 0719-8884

