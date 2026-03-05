Rotterdam’s Sustainability Landmark and Brisbane’s 2032 Olympic Stadium: This Week’s Review

Save this picture! Office for Political Innovation's shortlisted design for the Shift Landmark competition, 2026. Image © Office for Political Innovation

Architecture this week reflects the intersections of legacy, authorship, and social responsibility, as practices navigate questions of identity, recognition, and public engagement. Legal rulings, major competition shortlists, and large-scale urban proposals illustrate how architecture continues to operate across cultural, institutional, and environmental arenas. From sustainability-driven landmarks and transformative waterfront developments to iconic commercial towers, projects demonstrate approaches to ecological strategies and public programming. At the same time, global observances such as World Hearing Day highlight how spatial design shapes inclusion and accessibility, reminding the profession that the built environment can influence participation, learning, and well-being for diverse communities.

Pritzker Anticipation and the Future of Zaha Hadid Architects

The announcement of the 2026 laureate of the Pritzker Architecture Prize, traditionally expected this week, has been delayed this year due to recent controversies. The discussion continues, extending a period of anticipation across the architecture community. Beyond recognizing individual achievement, the prize often sparks broader conversations about the evolving priorities of architecture. While the official decision remains pending, this week we revealed our annual ArchDaily readers' poll results. From a shortlist of more than 50 architects representing a broad spectrum of global practice, readers placed Kengo Kuma first, followed by Steven Holl and Bjarke Ingels.

This week, questions surrounding architectural legacy and professional identity also surfaced in a legal ruling involving Zaha Hadid Architects and the Zaha Hadid Foundation. The Court of Appeal of England and Wales overturned a previous High Court decision related to a licensing agreement signed by Zaha Hadid in 2013, which required the studio to retain her name and pay six percent of its annual revenue to the foundation. The court determined that the agreement could be terminated with reasonable notice, opening the possibility for the practice, led by principal Patrik Schumacher, to renegotiate the terms or reconsider the firm's name in the future. The decision follows several legal disputes between the studio and the foundation since Hadid's death in 2016, highlighting the complexities of managing intellectual property, brand identity, and institutional legacy within globally recognized architectural practices.

Large-Scale Projects Shaping Cities and Landscapes

Recent developments in large-scale architecture and urban design illustrate how cities are increasingly shaped by strategies that combine sustainability, resilience, and public engagement. From international competitions in Europe to major commercial and landscape projects in the United States, architects are exploring how buildings and public spaces can encourage environmentally conscious behavior while enhancing civic life. In Rotterdam, five teams led by MVRDV, Heatherwick Studio, Office for Political Innovation, Mecanoo, and Ecosistema Urbano have been shortlisted in the Shift International Architecture Competition to design a new sustainability-focused landmark. The competition underscores a broader shift in architectural practice toward projects that engage communities with environmental responsibility while providing functional and memorable urban spaces.

In the United States, large-scale projects are redefining the relationship between communities and landscapes. The 125-acre Manresa Wilds project in Norwalk, developed by SCAPE and BIG, transforms a former power plant peninsula into a publicly accessible coastal park. By combining wetland restoration, living shorelines, adaptive reuse of industrial buildings, and an extensive trail network, the project reconnects residents to the waterfront while prioritizing ecological resilience and habitat preservation. In parallel, updated renderings for Two World Trade Center in New York City by Foster + Partners reveal a stepped 55-story tower with landscaped terraces and green roofs, providing more than one acre of outdoor space and serving as American Express's global headquarters, marking the final commercial component of the World Trade Center campus.

On the Radar

COX Architecture and Hassell to Design Brisbane Olympic Stadium

COX Architecture and Hassell have been awarded the design contract for the new Brisbane Stadium at Victoria Park, set to serve as the main venue for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The collaboration brings together experience in major sporting infrastructure, including projects such as Perth's Optus Stadium, the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and the Tokyo National Stadium. The design emphasizes adaptability and community use, with facilities intended to support a wide range of sporting and cultural events beyond the Games. Indigenous engagement will be integrated throughout the project with guidance from Blaklash, ensuring the stadium contributes to the cultural and social fabric of Brisbane while establishing a long-term legacy for the city and its residents.

Aedas Unveils Capella Diriyah Hotel

Aedas has revealed the Capella Diriyah, a 100-key luxury hotel in the northern district of Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, offering a contemporary interpretation of Najdi architectural heritage. Designed for Diriyah Company, the project draws from local traditions through its layered courtyards, solid-void rhythms, earthen palette, and geometric patterns, creating spaces that transition from vibrant public zones to private retreats. The design emphasizes connection to the desert landscape, with terraces, retractable roofs, and stargazing areas framing the natural environment, while native planting, water features, and date palms enhance a restorative courtyard network. Targeting LEED Gold and Mostadam Gold certification, Capella Diriyah aims to blend cultural continuity with sustainability, establishing a hospitality experience rooted in local identity and the rhythms of the land.

Housing Reconstruction in Álamo, Veracruz by Construyendo MX and Manuel Cervantes Estudio

Construyendo MX, in collaboration with Manuel Cervantes Estudio, has launched a housing reconstruction project in the Tortuga and Azteca neighborhoods of Álamo, Veracruz, Mexico, following severe flooding from the Pantepec River in October 2025. The initiative, beginning construction this month, uses elevated stilt-house designs to protect families from future floods while incorporating open ground floors for daily activities and community interaction. Building on experience from previous reconstruction projects in Acapulco, the program emphasizes long-term resilience, combining practical disaster response with the creation of safe, dignified homes. The project reflects a holistic approach to post-disaster architecture, addressing environmental vulnerability while strengthening social cohesion and providing a durable foundation for affected communities.

Low-Cost Shelter Solutions for IDPs in Somalia

The International Organization for Migration (IOM – UN Migration), in partnership with Somalia's Ministry of Public Works, Reconstruction and Housing, and YACademy, has developed a collaborative program to design low-cost, culturally responsive shelters for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Somalia. The initiative brought together Somali and international students, local professionals, and diaspora architects to co-create scalable, resilient housing solutions that adapt from emergency shelters to long-term homes. Designs such as Shelters of Tomorrow, Hoos-Yard, and the Flexible Shelter Module incorporate vernacular principles, locally sourced materials, modular construction, and climate-adapted strategies, while fostering social cohesion, privacy, and livelihood support. The program demonstrates how participatory design can respond to displacement challenges, offering dignified, flexible, and sustainable shelter frameworks for vulnerable communities.

This article is part of our new This Week in Architecture series, bringing together featured articles this week and emerging stories shaping the conversation right now. Explore more architecture news, projects, and insights on ArchDaily.