A-fact Wins International Competition for Podgorica’s Museum and Cultural Park in Montenegro

Save this picture! Podgorica’s New Museum and Cultural Park by a-fact architecture factory. Image © EmmeWorks Courtesy of a-fact architecture factory

The Ministry of Spatial Planning, Urbanism and State Property of Montenegro has announced the results of the international competition for the new Museum District and Park of Arts & Culture in Podgorica. The winning proposal, led by Milan- and London-based practice a-fact architecture factory in collaboration with LAND, Maffeis Engineering, and Charcoalblue, was selected from 48 entries by an international jury. The project envisions a new cultural district consolidating three institutions, the Museum of Contemporary Art, the Natural History Museum, and the House of Architecture, within a landscape that reconnects the city to the Morača River.

Organized around a public park, the plan integrates permanent and temporary exhibition halls, research facilities, educational laboratories, and social spaces. These extend into outdoor terraces, a botanical garden, and a flexible plaza for events, establishing the district as both a civic hub and a museum destination. The architectural composition is defined by three sculptural volumes emerging from the riverbank. Conceived as a continuation of the surrounding topography, their stone cladding recalls Montenegro's mountain landscapes while introducing a contemporary formal language. Inside, circulation encourages fluid movement between galleries and shared spaces, supporting independent institutional functions as well as joint cultural programming.

According to the architects, the project aims to strengthen the relationship between culture and nature by reconnecting the river with the city. A green roofscape extends this concept, offering public terraces with views of the landscape. The surrounding park, developed by LAND, follows a blue-green infrastructure approach, preserving 290 existing trees while introducing over 500 new trees and 900 shrubs. This strategy aims to reinforce ecological continuity, strengthen biodiversity, and create shaded, comfortable pedestrian routes throughout the site.

The jury highlighted the clarity of the composition and its potential to establish a civic landmark. The integration of indoor and outdoor spaces, alongside the use of local materials and construction techniques, was also noted as a key aspect of the proposal. Sustainability was taken into consideration in the project, including passive and active environmental systems to optimize energy efficiency, reduce water use, and minimize carbon emissions. Modern building technologies are combined with local resources to ensure long-term performance and durability.

In other similar news, Kengo Kuma, Lina Ghotmeh, and Snøhetta have been named among the finalists for the new Kistefos Museum Gallery in Norway, set to open in 2031. Meanwhile, Stantec has been selected to redesign the Main Campus building of the State Tax University (STU) following an international competition. Lithuanian Airports has also announced Zaha Hadid Architects as the winner of the competition to design the new arrivals terminal at Vilnius Airport.