World
  The World's Largest Cities in 2025 by Population

The World's Largest Cities in 2025 by Population

Save

Every year, World Population Day is observed on July 11th, aiming to increase people's awareness of various population issues, such as the importance of urbanization, gender equality, poverty, health, and human rights. In 2025, under the theme "Empowering Youth to Build the Families They Want," the United Nations draws attention to the largest generation of young people in history, many of whom are coming of age in rapidly urbanizing contexts. Urban centers remain key to understanding these demographic patterns, as cities continue to attract populations seeking opportunity, stability, and access to essential services. Today, more than half of the global population resides in urban areas, a share projected to increase to 66% by 2050.

The World's Largest Cities in 2025 by Population - Image 2 of 21The World's Largest Cities in 2025 by Population - Image 3 of 21The World's Largest Cities in 2025 by Population - Image 4 of 21The World's Largest Cities in 2025 by Population - Image 5 of 21The World's Largest Cities in 2025 by Population - More Images+ 16

According to the World Population Review, the world's most populous cities remain concentrated in Asia and Latin America. Tokyo, Delhi, and Shanghai continue to lead in population size, while cities such as Lagos, Dhaka, and Kinshasa are among the fastest-growing. These urban environments are at the forefront of demographic transformation, reflecting broader topics in migration, fertility, and development. As population growth continues to shift towards urban centers, the role of cities in shaping the future of global society becomes ever more critical. Addressing the needs of an increasingly urbanized world will require a collective effort to ensure sustainable development, equitable access to resources, and the resilience of cities in the face of future demographic and environmental pressures.

Discover below the top 20 largest cities in the world, measured according to population, along with their growth rate in comparison to last year's numbers.

1. Tokyo, Japan

Population: 37,036,200 (-0.21%)

The World's Largest Cities in 2025 by Population - Image 2 of 21
Tokyo, Japan. Image © Jaison Lin via Unsplash CC Licence

2. Delhi, India

Population: 34,665,600 (2.54%)

The World's Largest Cities in 2025 by Population - Image 15 of 21
Delhi, India. Image © Sergio Capuzzimati via Unsplash CC licence

3. Shanghai, China

Population: 30,482,100 (2.06%)

The World's Largest Cities in 2025 by Population - Image 16 of 21
Shanghai, China. Image © Road Trip with Raj via Unsplash CC licence

4. Dhaka, Bangladesh

Population: 24,652,900 (3%)

The World's Largest Cities in 2025 by Population - Image 13 of 21
Dhaka, Bangladesh. Image © MSI Sakib via Unsplash CC licence

5. Cairo, Egypt

Population: 23,074,200 (1.99%)

The World's Largest Cities in 2025 by Population - Image 14 of 21
Cairo, Egypt. Image © Jack Krier via Unsplash CC licence

6. Sao Paulo, Brazil

Population: 22,990,000 (0.8%)

The World's Largest Cities in 2025 by Population - Image 4 of 21
Sao Paulo, Brazil. Image © Raphael Nogueira via Unsplash CC licence

7. Mexico City, Mexico

Population: 22,752,400 (1.1%)

The World's Largest Cities in 2025 by Population - Image 21 of 21
Mexico City, Mexico. Image © Anton Lukin via Unsplash CC Licence

8. Beijing, China

Population: 22,596,500 (1.84%)

The World's Largest Cities in 2025 by Population - Image 5 of 21
Beijing, China. Image © zhang kaiyv via Unsplash CC Licence

9. Mumbai, India

Population: 22,089,000 (1.92%)

The World's Largest Cities in 2025 by Population - Image 12 of 21
Mumbai, India. Image © Hardik Joshi via Unsplash CC Licence

10. Osaka, Japan

Population: 18,921,600 (-0.24%)

The World's Largest Cities in 2025 by Population - Image 8 of 21
Osaka, Japan. Image © Roméo A. via Unsplash CC Licence

11. Chongqing, China

Population: 18,171,200 (2.23%)

The World's Largest Cities in 2025 by Population - Image 11 of 21
Chongqing, China. Image © Zhang qc via Unsplash CC Licence

12. Karachi, Pakistan

Population: 18,076,800 (2.43%)

The World's Largest Cities in 2025 by Population - Image 7 of 21
Karachi, Pakistan. Image © Muhammad Jawaid Shamshad via Unsplash CC Licence

13. Kinshasa, DR Congo

Population: 17,778,500 (4.38%)

The World's Largest Cities in 2025 by Population - Image 9 of 21
Kinshasa, DR Congo. Image © Issa Kashala via Shutterstock

14. Lagos, Nigeria

Population: 17,156,400 (3.75%)

The World's Largest Cities in 2025 by Population - Image 3 of 21
Lagos, Nigeria. Image © Nupo Deyon Daniel via Unsplash CC Licence

15. Istanbul, Turkiye

Population: 16,236,700 (1.18%)

The World's Largest Cities in 2025 by Population - Image 20 of 21
Istanbul, Turkiye. Image © AXP Photography via Unsplash CC Licence

16. Kolkata, India

Population: 15,845,200 (1.76%)

The World's Largest Cities in 2025 by Population - Image 6 of 21
Kolkata, India. Image © ABIR ROY BARMAN via Shutterstock

17. Buenos Aires, Argentina

Population: 15,752,300 (0.86%)

The World's Largest Cities in 2025 by Population - Image 10 of 21
Buenos Aires, Argentina. Image © Juan Pablo Mascanfroni via Unsplash CC Licence

18. Manila, Philippines

Population: 15,230,600 (1.93%)

The World's Largest Cities in 2025 by Population - Image 17 of 21
Manila, Philippines. Image © Alexes Gerard via Unsplash CC Licence

19. Guangzhou, China

Population: 14,878,700 (1.98%)

The World's Largest Cities in 2025 by Population - Image 18 of 21
Guangzhou, China. Image © Loeng Lig via Unsplash CC Licence

20. Lahore, Pakistan

Population: 14,825,800 (2.91%)

The World's Largest Cities in 2025 by Population - Image 19 of 21
Lahore, Pakistan. Image © Syed Bilal Javaid via Unsplash CC Licence

