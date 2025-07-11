The World's Largest Cities in 2025 by Population

Save this picture! Beijing, China. Image © ESB Professional via Shutterstock

Every year, World Population Day is observed on July 11th, aiming to increase people's awareness of various population issues, such as the importance of urbanization, gender equality, poverty, health, and human rights. In 2025, under the theme "Empowering Youth to Build the Families They Want," the United Nations draws attention to the largest generation of young people in history, many of whom are coming of age in rapidly urbanizing contexts. Urban centers remain key to understanding these demographic patterns, as cities continue to attract populations seeking opportunity, stability, and access to essential services. Today, more than half of the global population resides in urban areas, a share projected to increase to 66% by 2050.

According to the World Population Review, the world's most populous cities remain concentrated in Asia and Latin America. Tokyo, Delhi, and Shanghai continue to lead in population size, while cities such as Lagos, Dhaka, and Kinshasa are among the fastest-growing. These urban environments are at the forefront of demographic transformation, reflecting broader topics in migration, fertility, and development. As population growth continues to shift towards urban centers, the role of cities in shaping the future of global society becomes ever more critical. Addressing the needs of an increasingly urbanized world will require a collective effort to ensure sustainable development, equitable access to resources, and the resilience of cities in the face of future demographic and environmental pressures.

Discover below the top 20 largest cities in the world, measured according to population, along with their growth rate in comparison to last year's numbers.

Population: 37,036,200 (-0.21%)

Population: 34,665,600 (2.54%)

Population: 30,482,100 (2.06%)

Population: 24,652,900 (3%)

Population: 23,074,200 (1.99%)

Population: 22,990,000 (0.8%)

Population: 22,752,400 (1.1%)

Population: 22,596,500 (1.84%)

Population: 22,089,000 (1.92%)

Population: 18,921,600 (-0.24%)

Population: 18,171,200 (2.23%)

Population: 18,076,800 (2.43%)

Population: 17,778,500 (4.38%)

Population: 17,156,400 (3.75%)

Population: 16,236,700 (1.18%)

Population: 15,845,200 (1.76%)

Population: 15,752,300 (0.86%)

Population: 15,230,600 (1.93%)

Population: 14,878,700 (1.98%)

Population: 14,825,800 (2.91%)