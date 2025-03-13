Rethinking Sustainability Through Site-Specific Strategies

Sustainability in architecture is often framed as a universal challenge, leading to standardized solutions that prioritize efficiency over context. However, architecture is inherently tied to its environment — buildings interact with climate, topography, and cultural history in ways that demand specificity. Instead of relying on standardized sustainability checklists, how can architecture embrace site-specific solutions? This conversation is deeply connected to the concept of Genius Loci, or the spirit of a place, introduced by Christian Norberg-Schulz and embraced by architects advocating for designs that resonate with their surroundings. It suggests that architecture should not be imposed upon a site but rather emerge from it, informed by its materials, climate, and cultural significance. This philosophy challenges the widespread application of generic sustainable technologies, instead proposing that sustainability must be inherently tied to the location in which it operates.

Sustainability as a Local Response

Site-specific design aligns closely with Neo-Rationalism, a movement championed by Aldo Rossi as a response to the universality of the International Style. Rossi's work illustrates how architecture can both reflect and transcend its context. For example, the San Cataldo Cemetery embodies a duality: its brick façade echoes the industrial vernacular of the surrounding landscape, while its geometric forms address contemporary design sensibilities. Similarly, Teatro del Mondo mirrors the Venetian canals and the built landscape of the city, demonstrating how architecture can be both contemporary and deeply rooted in its location.

This tension between globalized architectural trends and localized design serves as an example to rethink the way sustainability is commonly used. Being Modern, Post-modern, or Contemporary doesn't mean being less capable of the qualities of design or less effective in responding to problems and circumstances. Being sustainable is ultimately about being able to "meet our own needs without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs".

However, this globalization of architecture has not gone without criticism. Jean Nouvel, in the Louisiana Manifesto, highlighted the adverse effects of homogenized architectural practices, lamenting that "architecture, more than ever, is annihilating places, banalizing them, violating them".

We must establish sensitive, poetic rules and approaches that will speak of colors, essences, characters, (…) the specificities of the rain, wind, sea, and mountain (…) Architecture means transformation, organizing the mutations of what is already there.... Architecture should be seen as the modification of a physical, atomic, biological continuum... Architecture means the adaption of the condition of a place to a given time by the willpower, desire, and knowledge of certain human beings. We never do this alone. Jeanne Nouvel, Louisiana Manifesto

This perspective is echoed by Anja Thierfelder and Matthias Schuler in "In Situ: Site Specificity in Sustainable Architecture" — published as part of the "Ecological Urbanism" book —arguing that sustainable architecture should not adopt a one-size-fits-all methodology and instead respond creatively to local conditions. The architect must then adapt projects to take these considerations into account and not use the sustainability motto as populism, underscoring the importance of addressing environmental and cultural nuances to create meaningful and efficient architectural responses.

By embracing these limitations and circumstances, architecture can evolve into a discipline that not only adapts to its environment but also enhances it. The question then becomes: How can architects integrate sustainability in deeply site-specific ways?

Harnessing Underground Resources

One of the most effective ways to integrate sustainability into architecture is by harnessing underground resources — natural energy reserves that, when properly utilized, drastically reduce energy consumption while remaining nearly invisible. This approach shifts sustainability away from overt technological applications toward embedded, site-driven strategies, such as geothermal energy, subterranean insulation, and thermal mass.

The Zollverein School in Germany's Ruhr Valley, designed by SANNA, exemplifies this strategy. Located at the edge of a former coal mine, the building uses trapped mine water, which maintains a constant temperature of 29°C (82°F), to heat its thin concrete walls through an "active insulation" system — geothermal energy. This low-energy solution is possible only because of the site's specific conditions, demonstrating how architecture can transform industrial remnants into sustainable energy sources.

A similar approach is employed in the Linked Hybrid Building in Beijing, designed by Steven Holl Architects. The project consists of eight interconnected towers surrounding a central public space, forming a dense urban complex that fosters social interaction. Beneath the ground, 600 boreholes, each 100 meters (300 feet) deep, act as heat sinks in the winter and cooling sources in the summer. This system significantly reduces reliance on mechanical HVAC systems, proving that even large-scale developments can integrate underground sustainability strategies when properly designed.

Another example is The Edge, an office building in Amsterdam by PLP Architecture. Recognized as one of the world's most energy-efficient office spaces, it employs an aquifer thermal energy storage system, where cold water is stored underground during the winter and warm water during the summer. This cycle allows the building to regulate its temperature throughout the year with near-zero energy consumption.

But beyond geothermal heating and cooling, underground spaces can also passively regulate temperature through the use of thermal mass. The Vals Thermal Baths by Peter Zumthor exemplify this approach. Carved into the hillside, the baths take advantage of the natural hot springs beneath the site. The thermal mass of the surrounding stone stabilizes the indoor climate, minimizing the need for additional heating or cooling and reducing external temperature fluctuations. Something that resembles the earth-sheltered houses commonly found in the Nordic countries, which are built partially or completely below ground to take advantage of the earth's insulating properties.

A more residential interpretation of this idea is found in Casa em Monsaraz in Portugal, designed by Aires Mateus. Partially buried within the landscape, the house benefits from the insulating properties of the earth, maintaining stable indoor temperatures with minimal need for active climate control. This strategy echoes vernacular architecture seen in Mediterranean and desert regions, where homes have historically been carved into rock or embedded into hillsides to counteract extreme external temperatures.

In urban contexts, RÉSO Underground City in Montreal demonstrates how subterranean spaces can enhance climate resilience. Originally designed for winter protection, the vast underground network now serves as an energy-efficient extension of the city, reducing heating costs and exposure to extreme weather.

Designing for Climate and Culture

Architecture must also respond to climatic realities and cultural traditions, incorporating passive strategies such as shading, natural ventilation, and material selection.

In arid climates, passive cooling strategies replace the need for mechanical air conditioning. The Louvre Abu Dhabi, designed by Atelier Jean Nouvel, features a perforated dome inspired by Middle Eastern mashrabiya screens, filtering harsh sunlight while maintaining airflow. Similarly, they incorporate a kinetic facade that dynamically adjusts to reduce solar gain, balancing local tradition with technological innovation. The triangular elements of the facade dynamically adjust to control solar exposure, significantly reducing heat gain while maintaining visibility and natural light inside the building. This fusion of local tradition and contemporary technology showcases how cultural heritage can be adapted to enhance energy efficiency.

Conversely, in colder climates, architecture prioritizes insulation and heat retention. Traditional European and Scandinavian buildings often employ thick stone or wood walls to capture thermal energy, an approach that contemporary projects continue to refine. The Cultural Center of Vrå utilizes a high-performance timber structure combined with earth-insulated walls, creating a low-energy space that retains warmth efficiently, and the Snøhetta's Powerhouse Brattørkaia is designed to be energy-positive, with thick insulated walls and strategically placed windows that maximize solar gain during winter.

Adapting to Material and Topography

Material selection and topographical adaptation are equally crucial in sustainable architecture. While modern construction often relies on globalized material supply chains, site-specific design embraces local resources and adapts to natural landscapes. This approach reduces embodied carbon, minimizes disruption to ecosystems, and fosters a deeper connection between architecture and place.

Historically, vernacular architecture has demonstrated the efficiency of working with materials readily available in a region. From earthen dwellings in desert climates to wooden structures in boreal forests, traditional construction methods have long responded to both material constraints and environmental conditions. By drawing from these lessons, contemporary projects are rethinking how buildings engage with their surroundings, proving that sustainability is as much about cultural and geological awareness as it is about energy performance.

The Mapungubwe Interpretation Centre by Peter Rich Architects is a prime example of material adaptation. Constructed using local stone and an ancient vaulting technique, the project blends seamlessly into the surrounding landscape while achieving high thermal efficiency. The use of compressed earth blocks, produced on-site, not only reduced construction waste but also provided a structure that remains cool during the day and retains warmth at night — mirroring traditional African building techniques.

Similarly, Casa Wabi, designed by Tadao Ando, integrates locally sourced clay bricks to achieve a balance between modernist design and vernacular construction. The long, linear structure follows the contours of the land, while the material's thermal mass helps regulate indoor temperatures in the warm coastal climate.

Beyond sourcing new materials, sustainability also depends on reusing and repurposing existing resources. The MFO Park, designed by Burckhardt+Partner, incorporates recycled steel to create a multi-layered urban green space. This reuse of industrial materials transforms waste into an architectural asset, redefining sustainability through adaptive reclamation. In a more holistic but similar strategy, the Kamikatsu Zero Waste Center by Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP employs salvaged materials collected from the community, integrating old windows, furniture, and doors into its structure. This circular approach challenges conventional notions of material sourcing, proving that sustainability extends beyond efficiency to include material lifespan and repurposing.