Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. On the New Life of Buildings: Concepts, Reflections, and Adaptive Reuse Projects of 2024

On the New Life of Buildings: Concepts, Reflections, and Adaptive Reuse Projects of 2024

Save

Discussing adaptive reuse involves exploring multiple fields of action and disciplines, interpreting opposing perspectives and opinions from various stakeholders, and even sparking the reactivation or revitalization of certain spaces in favor of communities. In recent years, notable projects have emerged, such as the conversion of factories and industrial warehouses, as well as the transformation of industrial structures into modern offices. Adaptive reuse of existing buildings has continued to evolve and expand globally throughout 2024, aiming to improve the quality of life for residents while also contributing to environmental sustainability.

On the New Life of Buildings: Concepts, Reflections, and Adaptive Reuse Projects of 2024 - Image 2 of 24On the New Life of Buildings: Concepts, Reflections, and Adaptive Reuse Projects of 2024 - Image 3 of 24On the New Life of Buildings: Concepts, Reflections, and Adaptive Reuse Projects of 2024 - Image 4 of 24On the New Life of Buildings: Concepts, Reflections, and Adaptive Reuse Projects of 2024 - Image 5 of 24On the New Life of Buildings: Concepts, Reflections, and Adaptive Reuse Projects of 2024 - More Images+ 19

Regardless of whether they arise from economic, political, social, or cultural motives, adaptive reuse projects present an opportunity to explore strategies and tools that, through their materials, designs, and uses, transform not only the life of buildings but also that of their occupants. These projects enhance the durability of structures and installations while creating environments suited to a significant portion of the population. As Stephanie Davidson states, "The restoration and care of buildings is a very natural part of how we see and work with the built environment. Everything we change or add to existing buildings must be done to serve the longevity of the building and not seem superfluous or specific to use."

Save this picture!
On the New Life of Buildings: Concepts, Reflections, and Adaptive Reuse Projects of 2024 - Image 6 of 24
512 West 22nd Street Office Building / COOKFOX Architects. Image © Bruce Damonte

From the urban regeneration of heritage buildings to the technological adaptation of industrial complexes or abandoned structures, 2024 has sparked diverse perspectives, concepts, debates, and projects surrounding adaptive reuse. By incorporating new technologies, adapting innovative materials, or applying various strategies to return to the most efficient and affordable systems, there is often a common denominator: a focus on creating more sustainable and equitable futures for all.

Related Article

Adaptive Reuse as a Strategy for Sustainable Urban Development and Regeneration

Continue reading to explore the research, reflections, and ongoing projects that have tackled adaptive reuse throughout the year.

Past and Present in Interaction: New Challenges for Contemporary Adaptation

Opposing demolition, the concept of adaptive reuse aims to promote diverse urban and rural environments by repurposing existing buildings and infrastructure to meet contemporary demands and needs. By enhancing sustainability, conserving resources, and honoring heritage, the transformation of existing structures demonstrates how the relationship between the past and present in architecture can regenerate and revitalize certain spaces and areas, both public and private, with a positive impact on society.

Architectural Grafting: A Strategy for Sustainable Design

Save this picture!
On the New Life of Buildings: Concepts, Reflections, and Adaptive Reuse Projects of 2024 - Image 8 of 24
Museo Reina Sofía / Jean Nouvel. Image © Wojtek Gurak via Flickr under CC BY-NC 2.0

How to Adapt Static Structures for New Demands? Lessons from SoHo in New York City and Wong Chuk Hang in Hong Kong

Save this picture!
On the New Life of Buildings: Concepts, Reflections, and Adaptive Reuse Projects of 2024 - Image 7 of 24
Old industrial silk manufacturing buildings on Broome Street, SoHo. Image © Axel Tschentscher via Wikipedia under license CC BY-SA 4.0

A Tale of Two Cities: The Role of Art in Kochi and Kassel's Cultural Revival

Save this picture!
On the New Life of Buildings: Concepts, Reflections, and Adaptive Reuse Projects of 2024 - Image 9 of 24
KOODAARAM Kochi-Muziris Pavilion / Anagram Architects. Image © Suryan//Dang

Contrast or Harmony: The Aesthetic of Modern Adaptations to Historic Buildings

Save this picture!
On the New Life of Buildings: Concepts, Reflections, and Adaptive Reuse Projects of 2024 - Image 2 of 24
Antwerp Port Offices by Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Helene Binet

Retrofitting Brazilian Buildings: Sustainability and Innovation in Downtown São Paulo

Save this picture!
On the New Life of Buildings: Concepts, Reflections, and Adaptive Reuse Projects of 2024 - Image 10 of 24
Renata Building / Metro Arquitetos. Image © Fran Parente

From Theory to Practice: Adaptive Reuse Projects in Historic Buildings and Monuments

Just as May al-Ibrashy’s transformative work in historic Cairo redefines heritage as a dynamic resource for urban regeneration, numerous architectural practices, social movements, urban planners, and other organizations aim to go beyond the mere preservation of buildings, sites, or historic monuments. They seek to address their reintegration into contemporary life as dynamic, accessible, and functional spaces. In tackling adaptive reuse, the preservation of cultural values such as identity, collective memory, and history also comes into play, contributing to the creation of sustainable, equitable, flexible, and inclusive urban futures.

IE University Unveils Creative Campus in Segovia's Historic Palacio de los Condes de Mansilla, Spain

Save this picture!
On the New Life of Buildings: Concepts, Reflections, and Adaptive Reuse Projects of 2024 - Image 13 of 24
Cortesía de IE University

Herzog & de Meuron Set to Revamp Breuer Building for Sotheby’s in New York

Save this picture!
On the New Life of Buildings: Concepts, Reflections, and Adaptive Reuse Projects of 2024 - Image 12 of 24
2018: Met Breuer, exterior view. Image © JJFarq via Shutterstock

Fondation Cartier Reveals Plans to Move into a Historic Landmark in Paris Reimagined by Jean Nouvel

Save this picture!
On the New Life of Buildings: Concepts, Reflections, and Adaptive Reuse Projects of 2024 - Image 14 of 24
The building that will house the Fondation Cartier pour l'art contemporain from 2025, place du Palais-Royal, Paris. Interior architecture by Jean Nouvel. Image © Luc Boegly

CRA Unveils Adaptive Reuse Design for Turin's Palazzo Micca in Italy

Save this picture!
On the New Life of Buildings: Concepts, Reflections, and Adaptive Reuse Projects of 2024 - Image 16 of 24
Cortesía de Carlo Ratti Associati

The St. Pauli Bunker Reopens as a Green Destination in Hamburg, Germany

Save this picture!
On the New Life of Buildings: Concepts, Reflections, and Adaptive Reuse Projects of 2024 - Image 15 of 24
St. Pauli Bunker. Image © Frank Schulze Kommunikation

Paul Rudolph’s Brutalist Government Service Center in Boston Proposed for Mixed-Use Housing Transformation

Save this picture!
On the New Life of Buildings: Concepts, Reflections, and Adaptive Reuse Projects of 2024 - Image 11 of 24
Government Services Center, Boston, Massachusetts, by Paul Rudolph. Image © Gunnar Klack via Wikipedia under license CC BY-SA 4.0

Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation Selects Sasaki to Revitalize Iconic Taliesin West in Arizona, USA

Save this picture!
On the New Life of Buildings: Concepts, Reflections, and Adaptive Reuse Projects of 2024 - Image 17 of 24
Cortesía de Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation | Taliesin West by Andrew Pielage

The New Life of Abandoned or Obsolete Infrastructure: Perspectives and Narratives on the Impact of Adaptive Reuse

In response to the increasing number of infrastructures that are becoming obsolete and/or abandoned, whether due to changes in production methods, new trends, or communication technologies, several professionals in architecture and urban planning are seeking to give new life to these spaces, considering the needs of the population. From transforming offices into housing, healthcare centers, or cutting-edge research facilities, to the re-adaptation of heritage structures as a social strategy, 2024 brought various cases and opportunities to rethink how adaptive reuse is being approached in urban and rural environments, and how abandoned buildings or vacant sites can counteract the lack of public or green spaces, experiment with new methods of repair or conservation, and more.

Abandoned Buildings Provide the Potential for a Regenerative Future”: In Conversation With Limbo Accra

Save this picture!
On the New Life of Buildings: Concepts, Reflections, and Adaptive Reuse Projects of 2024 - Image 20 of 24
Incomplete residential buildings in Touba, Senegal. Image © Limbo Accra

Restoring a Symbol of Collective Memory: Holcim Award Winner Xu Tiantian Discusses the Impact of Adaptive Reuse

Save this picture!
On the New Life of Buildings: Concepts, Reflections, and Adaptive Reuse Projects of 2024 - Image 3 of 24
Cortesía de Xu Tiantian for the International Holcim Awards

Reimagining an Abandoned Urban Landmark: The Story Behind the Piraeus Tower in Athens, Greece

Save this picture!
On the New Life of Buildings: Concepts, Reflections, and Adaptive Reuse Projects of 2024 - Image 21 of 24
Piraeus Tower in Athens, Greece. Image © Nikos Daniilidis

Transforming Office Spaces: Repurposing Underutilized Structures in the United States

Save this picture!
On the New Life of Buildings: Concepts, Reflections, and Adaptive Reuse Projects of 2024 - Image 5 of 24
River Point / Pickard Chilton. Image © Angie McMonigal

Vacant Office Buildings in the United States: An Opportunity for Public Investment?

Save this picture!
On the New Life of Buildings: Concepts, Reflections, and Adaptive Reuse Projects of 2024 - Image 4 of 24
Two Manhattan West / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill. Image © Dave Burk

Towards Sustainable Construction: Methods of Material Reuse and Recycling

In an effort to reduce environmental impact, the reuse and recycling of construction materials and components aligns with an approach aimed at promoting circular design principles. Instead of constructing new buildings and demolishing existing ones, multiple practices aim to incorporate initiatives, regulations, training, and policies that raise community awareness about the environmental impact of construction materials and make them active participants in the design process. Among the various projects presented this year, such as the proposal by BIG and SCAPE to reinvent a power plant and convert it into a public destination in Connecticut or RSHP's design to transform a Victorian gas holder into a mixed-use residential hub in London, is the Cobe project. Their proposal seeks to transform the industrial complex in Tallinn into a mixed-use urban district, aiming to optimize the reuse of materials by evaluating everything from the materials themselves to entire buildings to assess their capacity for reintegration.

Sustainable Policy: How Deconstruction Plans Are Revolutionizing Construction Waste Management in the United States

Save this picture!
On the New Life of Buildings: Concepts, Reflections, and Adaptive Reuse Projects of 2024 - Image 24 of 24
Paredes de panel de paja. Image Cortesía de EcoCocon

A Catalyst for Social Change and Equity: In Conversation with Holcim Award Winners Husos, Elli, and Ultrazul

Save this picture!
On the New Life of Buildings: Concepts, Reflections, and Adaptive Reuse Projects of 2024 - Image 23 of 24
Cortesía de Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction

Plug-In Architecture for Social Engagement: In Conversation with Holcim Award Winner DeRoché Strohmayer

Save this picture!
On the New Life of Buildings: Concepts, Reflections, and Adaptive Reuse Projects of 2024 - Image 19 of 24
Surf Ghana Collective / DeRoché Strohmayer. Image © Julien Lanoo

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Year in Review, presented by Gira.

Minimalism with character and clear shapes reduced to the essentials. The Gira design lines are suitable for a variety of furnishing styles, in different colours and materials. With the introduction of the Gira E2 light grey recycled material, Gira is setting a strong example for sustainability and innovation in switch design.

Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Agustina Iñiguez
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Iñiguez, Agustina. "On the New Life of Buildings: Concepts, Reflections, and Adaptive Reuse Projects of 2024" [Sobre la nueva vida de los edificios: conceptos, reflexiones y proyectos de reutilización adaptativa del 2024] 07 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. (Trans. Piñeiro, Antonia ) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025080/on-the-new-life-of-buildings-concepts-reflections-and-adaptive-reuse-projects-of-2024> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags