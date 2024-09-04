Retrofitting Brazilian Buildings: Sustainability and Innovation in Downtown São Paulo

Save this picture! Renata Building / Metro Arquitetos. © Fran Parente

The term "retrofit," unlike rehabilitation or restoration, has been adopted by the market to address technological upgrades in existing buildings. These projects focus on aligning constructions with local technical standards and adapting spaces to be more functional and sustainable, meeting current demands.

Retrofit has become a key practice in contemporary architecture, standing out for its ability to revitalize existing buildings without the need for demolition while offering significant economic and social benefits. This approach is gaining ground in the architectural field, driven by iconic projects and public and private initiatives.

In this context, São Paulo, like other major cities, is investing in retrofitting its old and abandoned buildings. To counteract the decline of its historic downtown, the São Paulo government has introduced various initiatives over the years to encourage such projects in the central area. These efforts include tax exemptions, public funding, and other incentives. Despite the contradictions, these retrofit initiatives have made São Paulo a center for globally recognized projects that blend existing architectural features with innovation and sustainability.

Among the most notable projects, the Renata Building stands out both nationally and internationally. Designed by METRO, it won The Monocle Design Awards for "Best Retrofit," making it the only Brazilian project to receive this recognition. This renovation focuses on a São Paulo landmark originally designed by architect Oswaldo Bratke in 1956. Along with other iconic buildings like the Copan, it is part of the "São Paulo Moderna" group, designated as a historical heritage site in 2012. The building showcases innovative features, including exposed concrete, a layout with two large volumes, and extensive use of cobogós on the facades. The retrofit aimed to convert the building from commercial to residential use. Its commercial function, which showed signs of obsolescence before the COVID-19 pandemic, faced further challenges during the health crisis, leading to a significant rise in vacancies in its commercial spaces.

A major challenge in retrofitting historic buildings is preserving existing architectural elements, as seen in the Renata Building. In this project, the only facade intervention addressed a long-standing issue. The space between the original window frames and the perforated elements took a lot of work to access, leading to dirt accumulation and pigeon nests. To solve this, the project removed part of the old window frames and installed new ones with sliding doors, set back from the originals and without seals. This change created balconies for the units and improved access to the building’s distinctive cobogos.

Another notable example in São Paulo is the Retrofit Brigadeiro, distinguished by its innovative and functional design. The project aimed to modernize the building’s appearance, enhance natural light, and reduce noise from the busy avenue. Profilit®️ glass was selected for the renovation because its U-shaped double glazing improves thermal and acoustic insulation while offering privacy for indoor activities. Each floor along the 11-meter front facade also features a balcony and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Projects like these demonstrate that retrofit, while it might seem simple, is a complex process with many challenges. One major difficulty is working with existing infrastructure and its structural limitations. Additionally, balancing preservation with modernization requires creative solutions to update the building while maintaining its original features. Finally, like any renovation or restoration, retrofit projects must contend with unexpected issues that can extend both the timeline and cost of the project.

However, projects that tackle these challenges offer many benefits beyond just the buildings. Retrofit can revitalize neighborhoods and communities, foster urban renewal, boost local economic development, and strengthen community ties. By renovating old and abandoned buildings, we preserve historical value while creating high-quality spaces that provide more comfort, improve quality of life, and promote sustainable urban development.