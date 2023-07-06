Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Retrofit Brigadeiro / Coletivo de Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, ChairRetrofit Brigadeiro / Coletivo de Arquitetos - Interior Photography, WindowsRetrofit Brigadeiro / Coletivo de Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairRetrofit Brigadeiro / Coletivo de Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail, BalconyRetrofit Brigadeiro / Coletivo de Arquitetos - More Images+ 10

Apartments, Renovation
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Coletivo de Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4184
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Max Fahrer
  • Lead Architects: Guile Amadeu, Gustavo Fontes, Rodrigo Lacerda
Retrofit Brigadeiro / Coletivo de Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Max Fahrer

Text description provided by the architects. The retrofit for a building in São Paulo, in addition to providing for a reorganization interior of the access area and bathroom nuclei on the standard floors, proposes a new epidermis for the façade facing Avenida Brigadeiro Luís Antônio.

Retrofit Brigadeiro / Coletivo de Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Windows
© Max Fahrer
Retrofit Brigadeiro / Coletivo de Arquitetos - Image 14 of 15
Plans
Retrofit Brigadeiro / Coletivo de Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Max Fahrer

The need to update the aesthetic standard of the building added to the intention to improve the quality of natural light coming from this façade and the concern with the control of noise generated by the intense passage of cars on the avenue guided the choice of “U” Glass façade as an option for this remodeling.

Retrofit Brigadeiro / Coletivo de Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Chair
© Max Fahrer

The double layer of glass in a “U” shape helps with the thermo-acoustic aspect and will also serve as a privacy filter for the activities that the building will host. Even so, along the 11 meters of the front face, each of the floors will have a veranda and a floor-to-ceiling window that will allow some kind of visual interaction with what happens outside the building.

Retrofit Brigadeiro / Coletivo de Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail, Balcony
© Max Fahrer

Project location

Address:São Paulo, Estado de São Paulo, Brazil

Coletivo de Arquitetos
Cite: "Retrofit Brigadeiro / Coletivo de Arquitetos" [Retrofit Brigadeiro / Coletivo de Arquitetos] 06 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1003472/retrofit-brigadeiro-coletivo-de-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

