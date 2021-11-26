MVRDV Completes Transformation of Former Factory in Shenzhen into Creative Hub with a Public Green Roof

MVRDV has recently completed the Idea Factory, transforming a disused factory into a creative hub with an important community-oriented focus. Located in Shenzhen's urban village of Nantou, the adaptive reuse project refurbishes the existing structure to accommodate offices while adding a new layer of public space. The latter takes the form of a rooftop bamboo landscape packed with activities and amenities that provides a new leisure space for the historically disadvantaged neighbourhood.

The project is part of a series of renovations proposed by Vanke Development meant to accelerate Nantou's transformation into a cultural and creative hub. The refurbishment entailed strengthening the structure to accommodate an extra floor, replacing the façade and setting back the envelope to create open loggias around the building. The latter facilitate circulation and provide additional space for social interaction.

The Idea Factory shows us the wealth of possibilities offered by buildings that some may think are 'dilapidated' or beyond their useful lifespan. Not only were we able to make use of this existing structure, we intensified its use – adding an extra floor – and wove it into the public realm of Nantou with its green and public rooftop. It shows that the 'hyper-new' city of Shenzhen is entering its phase of reusing and renewing old buildings and turning them into the 'new-old". – Winy Maas, MVRDV Founding Partner

While the Idea Factory accommodates a mixture of offices for the Urban Research Institute of China Vanke and offices for rent, the project's defining features are community-oriented. As such, a public stairway clad in mirrors and adorning neon signs cuts across the six-storey building leading to the rooftop landscape. Here, bamboo "walls" divide the space into different "rooms", comprising a performance and events space, a gym, adance floor, trampoline, swings, a dining room, a tea house and various seating areas. The various activities defining the rooms provide the neighbourhood with a diverse new leisure space.