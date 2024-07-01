Plug-In Architecture for Social Engagement: In Conversation with Holcim Award Winner DeRoché Strohmayer

At the initiative of the Surf Ghana Collective, architects Glenn DeRoché and Jurgen Strohmayer, the co-founders of DeRoché Strohmayer, set out to transform a small waterfront plot in Busua, a surfing hotspot on Ghana’s western coast. The result is a dynamic community hub, complete with amenities for local surfers, but also providing spaces for the entire community to gather in and off-season. The project has been recognized as the winner of the Gold Prize of Holcim Awards 2023 for the Middle East and Africa commended for the profound local impact and the resourceful approach to construction techniques. In a video interview for ArchDaily, architects Glenn DeRoché and Jurgen Strohmayer discuss the development of this initiative and the innovations that shaped it.

+ 3

The project is centered around the concept of “plug-in architecture,” a principle that takes into account the existing structures on-site and intervenes locally to correct deficiencies and adapt the functionality. The architects thus keep the existing four walls on the property but remove the structurally compromised roof. It is then replaced with a new, independent structure that acts as a leak-proof roof but also offers additional terrace spaces, creating more opportunities for social engagement.

The new insertion takes a distinct image that differentiates it from the existing structures, while the two elements work together to ensure all the necessary functions of the space. To create this plug-in element, the architects, in collaboration with structural engineers, developed a low-carbon concrete that replaces parts of the cement with laterite. This lowers the embedded carbon emissions while ensuring the long-term stability of the material. The existing structure has been replastered with this type of concrete to protect it against the harsh ocean-side weather.

Related Article Restoring a Symbol of Collective Memory: Holcim Award Winner Xu Tiantian Discusses the Impact of Adaptive Reuse

The difference between the new and existing is done through different textures of the material: flat for the repurposed structure, and fluted for the new insertion. The fluted design is obtained by replacing the typical framework with raffia palm structures, a material widely available in the area. By innovatively using this material, the architecture references local building customs without mimicking them, in an effort to open up the dialogue around the adaptive reuse concept. The functional aspect of the project aims to engage the local youth by encouraging sports activities, while also diversifying the offering of some new public functions for the entire community. The location offers showers and storage spaces for surfers, but also WiFi access and a library for public use. As the capital city of more than 8 hours away, it was important for the project to understand the public needs not currently met in the town and to try to bring different activities under one roof, thus becoming an engaging community hub.

What it does successfully, is it creates a hub in the community, with these new functions that previously did not exist. By bringing all of these different functions together under one roof, we find that the community starts to gravitate to the space. […]. It’s actually a piece of architecture that really promotes and reinforces the idea of agency, of using architecture for change, but also that of bringing the community together as a kind of central place - Glenn DeRoché of DeRoché Strohmayer

Continuing the coverage of the 2023 Holcim Awards, ArchDaily also has the chance to sit down with Xu Tiantian of DnA_Design and Architecture, the receiver of the Gold Prize of Holcim Awards 2023 for Asia-Pacific. The winning project represents another approach to adaptive reuse, setting out an extensive process of transforming the earth fortresses of China’s Fujian Province and reintegrating them into the life of rural communities as cultural and collective centers, thus restoring a symbol of collective memory and providing a replicable model for building conservation initiatives.