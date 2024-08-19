Lessons from SoHo and Wong Chuk Hang: Adapting Static Structures for New Demands

Save this picture! Former Silk Manufacturing Industrial Buildings on Broome Street, SoHo. Image © Axel Tschentscher via Wikipedia under license CC BY-SA 4.0

How have architecture and building design adapted to unforeseen future uses? As cities evolve, their needs for buildings inevitably change. Buildings may transition between cultural, commercial, industrial, and office functions depending on a city's identity and economic activity. In a world that is becoming increasingly dynamic and fast-paced, it's essential to consider the challenges static structures face when required to meet new demands. Cities have repurposed these static structures in ways not anticipated during their original design, with many successes in repurposing industrial buildings. Unlike structures designed with flexibility in mind, most manufacturing facilities were not initially intended for multiple uses. Yet, how have cities, communities, and occupants used these spaces, and what are the challenges of transforming a building’s existing uses?

Improving building safety and regulations—while crucial for preventing devastating fires and accidents—can often become a significant hindrance when attempting to repurpose a static structure. Typically, structures adapted for new uses are older, and as their functions evolve, they often outgrow their original design. Building codes, which have seen updates approximately every few years, present a significant challenge for these structures. In many cities worldwide, most recent building regulations are enforced when there’s a change in occupancy type or use, especially if a new building permit is required for the renovation. However, suppose an existing structure continues to be used as initially designed 20 or 50 years ago. In that case, it may not need to comply with the latest building codes, even though those standards have evolved and are significantly more stringent.

This issue alone often discourages investors and tenants from repurposing existing structures. Additionally, some regulations can take a lot of work to meet. For instance, wider escape routes or stairways require significant structural changes to bring an older building up to code. Aside from sustainability considerations, modifying an existing structure without demolishing it can often be more costly and complex than starting from scratch. This reality further discourages the adaptability and rehabilitation of specific existing structures.

This situation can lead to the emergence of an economic "gray market." As the rental prices of these unchanged structures decline and their usage diminishes, new tenants or investors may eventually find it worth the risk to repurpose or reuse the space unofficially. They might use the space in ways it was not initially designed for, discreetly operating without openly defying city officials or breaking the rules. A notable example of this phenomenon is the case of SoHo in New York City during the 50s and 60s.

To Soho artists, urban culture could do for SoHo what other urban development schemes could not: create a vibrant neighborhood that helped drive the city’s economy and identity. -- Aaron Shkuda

Artists in SoHo Reshaping Urban Development through Arts and Culture

In the 1950s and 60s, as industrial activity began to move out of New York City, artists famously flocked to the lofts of SoHo. These spaces were understood as ideal for creative work with their high ceilings and expansive layouts. However, they also came with significant downsides, including a reputation for being dirty, rat-infested, and chaotic. In Aaron Shkuda’s book, The Lofts of SoHo: Gentrification, Art, and Industry in New York, 1950-1980, he thoroughly examines the history of SoHo and how artists played a pivotal role in redeveloping the neighborhood by repurposing existing industrial structures for new uses, setting the stage for its transformation into the world-famous SoHo we know today.

As artists continued to occupy a largely overlooked area of the city—often violating building codes and occupancy laws—they began lobbying for the right to live and work in these lofts, preserving their space for artistic expression. This situation eventually drew the city’s attention to the developing potential of these lofts, not just for preservation but for growing New York City’s cultural identity. As Shkuda explains, SoHo artists positioned the development of the arts at the heart of the neighborhood's transformation: “To SoHo artists, urban culture could do for SoHo what other urban development schemes could not: create a vibrant neighborhood that helped drive the city’s economy and identity.”

Fast-forward 60 years, and the industrial lofts of SoHo have continued to evolve. They now house diverse functions, including private residences, offices, commercial stores, and restaurants. SoHo remains one of the world's most vibrant, enticing, and expensive neighborhoods today. Every year, tourists from around the globe flock to SoHo to visit iconic sites like Donald Judd’s apartment, dine at restaurants helmed by renowned chefs, and shop at some of the most exclusive and celebrated brands.

Independent Creatives Negotiate the Future of Static Industrial Structures within Wong Chuk Hang

A similar scenario unfolds in Hong Kong 60 years later, where artist studios, design agencies, and occasionally code-violating private residences begin occupying industrial buildings in Wong Chuk Hang. In the 1960s, when Hong Kong was a hub for light manufacturing, industrial buildings dominated the area, with over 1,190 factories reportedly operating at its peak. However, as manufacturing relocated to Mainland China in the 1990s, these industrial buildings lost their original purpose and became largely vacant. For a prolonged period, many of these buildings were more empty than active, often serving as storage facilities for trading businesses that had shifted production to the mainland.

However, creative agencies and artists have recently turned their attention to industrial lofts as prime locations for establishing innovative workspaces. This trend gained momentum following the introduction of a subway stop in the neighborhood. Seemingly overnight, these once-isolated manufacturing spaces with monotonous facades and minimal daylighting have become desirable. In addition to improved accessibility, these industrial buildings boast spacious layouts, flexible building management, and convenient truck access, making them ideal for artistic and design ventures and efficient product transportation. Today, the static structures in Wong Chuk Hang host diverse community activities, including independent galleries, design offices, dessert kitchens, fashion and furniture stores, cafes, and restaurants. Echoing the transformation seen in SoHo, established creatives and newer generations in Hong Kong challenge city officials to shape a cultural narrative around these industrial buildings. They advocate preserving these spaces to foster a vibrant cultural scene, resisting complete gentrification, typically leading to higher rents and new, glossy commercial towers.

Despite often being controversial and code-violating, the emergence of unexpected uses for existing structures in a constantly evolving city highlights the potential success of artist-led community development, as seen in SoHo and, recently, Wong Chuk Hang. This approach allows neighborhoods to undergo a relatively natural transformation—when the original use of space becomes obsolete, the infusion of creative culture revitalizes the area. The resulting deliberate relaxation or oversight of regulations provides a platform for creative industries to thrive, ultimately leading to the neighborhood's more natural gentrification as it becomes appealing to diverse businesses.

These examples show that static structures, especially industrial buildings with their generous height, span, and area, can accommodate unforeseen uses. While adapting these buildings can present challenges—such as incorporating amenities like water closets and kitchens—users and visitors often accept these limitations in exchange for these spaces' unique qualities and historical value. As more industrial areas like Long Island City in NYC and Kwun Tong in Hong Kong undergo redevelopment, planning these transformations thoughtfully is essential. Rather than demolishing outdated industrial buildings for new residential or office towers, can we redevelop these areas while preserving their historical character and fostering economic growth? We might find valuable lessons from the informal development of SoHo and Wong Chuk Hang—such as using existing structures while preserving historical narratives, building features, and enhancing community functionality and identity.