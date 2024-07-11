From Industrial Heritage to Affordable Housing: The Story Behind DADA Distrikt in Brno, Czech Republic

Save this picture! DADA Distrikt Residential Complex / KOGAA. Image © Kubicek studio

In response to the Czech Republic's soaring real estate prices, architecture firm KOGAA has transformed a former storage facility in Brno into DADA Distrikt, an affordable and diverse housing development. The project's economic approach, achieved through shared funding and direct sales, bypasses extra costs associated with developers while refurbishing a part of the city’s industrial heritage, transforming it into an active urban district. The project also features sustainability measures aimed at lowering its maintenance costs, further exemplifying the intersection of affordable housing, heritage restoration, and sustainable urban living.

The project is now part of Open House Brno, a free weekend festival held annually that allows visitors to enter and explore various locations across the city and discover their stories and architectural narratives. This year, the festival follows the curatorial concept of “Inclusion and Accessibility”, showcasing barrier-free integration of urban locations and the societal impact of buildings. A total of 58 locations will be available to visitors, exploring a variety of programs and scales demonstrating

The industrial building, built between 1910 and 1920, originally functioned as a textile factory on the Svitavský riverside, in the industrial Zbrojovka area of Brno. It changed function several times, becoming a factory of electrical machines, then transformed into a school between the 1960s and 1990s. For the last 20 years, it fell into a state of disrepair after the warehouse, its last previous function, was relocated. Due to its position and the rising costs of living in the city of Brno, the site was considered a good opportunity for redevelopment. In 2019, an extensive renovation process began, led by the architecture studio KOGAA, in collaboration with GreenVille, Acer Woodway, Partero, and U1. It is now best known as the DADA Distrikt, a residential and cultural area that demonstrates the potential of intertrial areas to be transformed into engaging urban spaces.

The project was made possible through a community funding system. The financial side operated in a similar way to the “baugruppe,” a system in which a group of people join financial resources to build a co-owned structure. The initiators of this reconversion are three friends, who wanted to find alternative ways of increasing the housing stock while respecting the city’s historical and natural context. This is a somewhat new financing system for the Czech Republic, but it is emerging throughout Europe. To help establish this operation system, the city of Brno also contributed with a subsidy to the owners. Through the direct involvement of future users, this strengthens the community which forms around the development and strengthens the qualities of private and private spaces.

The most impressive thing about DADA Distrikt is its unique proposition to the problem with real estate prices in the country. The local market lacks affordable housing and therefore calls for alternative development solutions that would also be able to strengthen the quality of public spaces. Its relatively economical reconstruction was made possible through shared funding and direct sales, therefore avoiding additional investment returns to developers and fees to real estate agencies. - KOGAA cofounder Alexandra Georgescu

The intervention set out from the beginning to protect and highlight the existing structure, which would have otherwise been considered for demolition. This included interventions aligned with the original design and the character of the area. The intention is expressed on the façade of the building, as its golden finish references the classic yellow plaster of Brno’s factories. The reflective qualities of the new material also help reduce the heat gain of the exterior walls.

The project is designed as a shell-and-core, with interventions aimed at revealing and working with the main load-bearing structure. This process helped the architects to understand the existing building better and to allow it to guide the design directions. It not only reduced the intervention costs but also created more coherence between the building’s development phases. Close attention was paid to maintaining and highlighting the qualities and character of the structure. By rehabilitating the existing industrial elements through interior design, the intrinsic value of the development is increased, as these are unique features in the area’s real estate market. Communal spaces also maintain original elements, including the rounded corners of the staircase or the geometry of the facade. The same intention is continued in the exterior landscaping, which incorporates the abandoned elevator car, acting as a sculpture and a reminder of the history of the space.

The four-story building now accommodates 10 residential units, in addition to open spaces for commercial and office spaces at the ground level, and a semi-intensive green roof acting as a community garden for the residents. Measuring an area of 330 square meters, the roof also regularly welcomes community events including movie screenings, owner’s meetings, and yoga sessions. The flower beds provide an opportunity for cultivating small vegetables and herbs. According to Adapterra Awards, a gardener also lives in the hours and ensures a professional level of care for the greenery. This garden is supplied via a system of water runoff collections and the redistribution of gray water collected in a retention tank in the back garden and purified in a root treatment plant also on site. The solution is also a response to the building’s location, in close proximity to the river, in an area prone to flooding. Through this system, the flow of water is slowed down and the roof becomes a filter for rainwater, as one of the main concerns of the project was to create a sustainable and easy-to-maintain development that works together with the natural ecosystem.

DADA Distrikt stands as an example of how an approach respectful of the existing heritage can also serve new communities by providing affordable housing and enhancing urban living. The project’s use of sustainable practices, like the greywater system and community green roof, underscores its commitment to environmental stewardship. This initiative, available to be explored at Open House Brno, could serve as a model for future projects, demonstrating new financing systems, thoughtful design, and community involvement

