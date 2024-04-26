Transforming Historic Industrial Buildings in US Cities: 6 Buildings Adapted For The Contemporary Workspace

Save this picture! Arts District Warehouse / Sheft Farrace. Image © Mike Kelley

Many major cities in the United States are grappling with large industrial buildings that have fallen into disuse. These buildings hold historical and architectural significance and are often protected from demolition. Consequently, architects face the challenge and responsibility of adapting these buildings to contemporary functionalities. Opting against demolition reflects a sustainable construction approach and highlights the importance of honoring the built heritage.

These large-scale buildings usually have robust structures and long-lasting materials, which can fully benefit new uses. The large spans between columns translate into very open interiors, making them excellent options for cultural spaces, workspaces, and open-plan office layouts.

The following projects are prime examples of the revitalization of these buildings in the past years in the United States. These spaces become focal points for cultural activities, entrepreneurial endeavors, and social interactions, enriching the fabric of the city and enhancing its livability.

In the Los Angeles Arts District, an aging and neglected 1920s warehouse has been reconverted by Sheft Farrace into a new multipurpose space. The challenge was to maintain and respect the building's architectural integrity and historical significance while injecting it with a new life, a very versatile space that could function as a workplace, event space, or sometimes a creativity studio.

Johnston Marklee transformed a 1940s automobile showroom into a light-filled contemporary art gallery. The exterior and facade seamlessly integrate the building into the city's cultural landscape, while the interiors feature expansive exhibition spaces beneath arched roofs.

Newlab is an interior design project by Civilian Projects situated in Albert Kahn's landmark The Book Depository Building, constructed in 1936. The project focused on establishing a harmonious dialogue between Kahn's modernist architecture and the space's new function as an innovation hub and workspace.

The project by Herzog & de Meuron transforms a 115-year-old power plant into a workshop space for art production. It maintains the building's industrial character and its connection to the site's context by preserving and restoring distinct elements of the power station. The interiors, featuring an exposed structure, allow for flexible workshop spaces.

A former burnt-down church in Brooklyn has been transformed into an artist's studio, gallery, and home. The project achieves a perfect balance between preserving the heritage character of the building and site and creating a new, adapted space for modern needs.

This masonry factory building from 1920 has been transformed into a multi-purpose workspace capable of adapting to various scenarios. Tightly integrated with adjacent buildings, this new workspace accommodates artist and photography studios. Original elements of the building, including its structure, brick walls, and wooden doors, were restored and enhanced in the new space design.

