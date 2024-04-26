Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Transforming Historic Industrial Buildings in US Cities: 6 Buildings Adapted For The Contemporary Workspace

Many major cities in the United States are grappling with large industrial buildings that have fallen into disuse. These buildings hold historical and architectural significance and are often protected from demolition. Consequently, architects face the challenge and responsibility of adapting these buildings to contemporary functionalities. Opting against demolition reflects a sustainable construction approach and highlights the importance of honoring the built heritage.

Transforming Historic Industrial Buildings in US Cities: 6 Buildings Adapted For The Contemporary Workspace - Image 2 of 24Transforming Historic Industrial Buildings in US Cities: 6 Buildings Adapted For The Contemporary Workspace - Image 3 of 24Transforming Historic Industrial Buildings in US Cities: 6 Buildings Adapted For The Contemporary Workspace - Image 4 of 24Transforming Historic Industrial Buildings in US Cities: 6 Buildings Adapted For The Contemporary Workspace - Image 5 of 24

These large-scale buildings usually have robust structures and long-lasting materials, which can fully benefit new uses. The large spans between columns translate into very open interiors, making them excellent options for cultural spaces, workspaces, and open-plan office layouts.

The following projects are prime examples of the revitalization of these buildings in the past years in the United States. These spaces become focal points for cultural activities, entrepreneurial endeavors, and social interactions, enriching the fabric of the city and enhancing its livability.

Arts District Warehouse / Sheft Farrace 2024

In the Los Angeles Arts District, an aging and neglected 1920s warehouse has been reconverted by Sheft Farrace into a new multipurpose space. The challenge was to maintain and respect the building's architectural integrity and historical significance while injecting it with a new life, a very versatile space that could function as a workplace, event space, or sometimes a creativity studio.

Save this picture!
Arts District Warehouse / Sheft Farrace. Image © Mike Kelley
Arts District Warehouse / Sheft Farrace. Image © Mike Kelley
Save this picture!
Transforming Historic Industrial Buildings in US Cities: 6 Buildings Adapted For The Contemporary Workspace - Image 15 of 24
Arts District Warehouse / Sheft Farrace. Image © Mike Kelley

Roberts Projects / Johnston Marklee 2023

Johnston Marklee transformed a 1940s automobile showroom into a light-filled contemporary art gallery. The exterior and facade seamlessly integrate the building into the city's cultural landscape, while the interiors feature expansive exhibition spaces beneath arched roofs.

Save this picture!
Transforming Historic Industrial Buildings in US Cities: 6 Buildings Adapted For The Contemporary Workspace - Image 7 of 24
Roberts Projects / Johnston Marklee . Image © Eric Staudenmaier
Save this picture!
Transforming Historic Industrial Buildings in US Cities: 6 Buildings Adapted For The Contemporary Workspace - Image 12 of 24
Roberts Projects / Johnston Marklee . Image © Eric Staudenmaier

Newlab at Michigan Central / Civilian Projects 2023

Newlab is an interior design project by Civilian Projects situated in Albert Kahn's landmark The Book Depository Building, constructed in 1936. The project focused on establishing a harmonious dialogue between Kahn's modernist architecture and the space's new function as an innovation hub and workspace.

Save this picture!
Transforming Historic Industrial Buildings in US Cities: 6 Buildings Adapted For The Contemporary Workspace - Image 5 of 24
Newlab at Michigan Central / Civilian Projects. Image © Brian W. Ferry
Save this picture!
Transforming Historic Industrial Buildings in US Cities: 6 Buildings Adapted For The Contemporary Workspace - Image 4 of 24
Newlab at Michigan Central / Civilian Projects. Image © Brian W. Ferry
Save this picture!
Transforming Historic Industrial Buildings in US Cities: 6 Buildings Adapted For The Contemporary Workspace - Image 8 of 24
Newlab at Michigan Central / Civilian Projects. Image © Brian W. Ferry

Powerhouse Arts / Herzog & de Meuron 2022

The project by Herzog & de Meuron transforms a 115-year-old power plant into a workshop space for art production. It maintains the building's industrial character and its connection to the site's context by preserving and restoring distinct elements of the power station. The interiors, featuring an exposed structure, allow for flexible workshop spaces.

Save this picture!
Transforming Historic Industrial Buildings in US Cities: 6 Buildings Adapted For The Contemporary Workspace - Image 2 of 24
Powerhouse Arts / Herzog & de Meuron. Image © Iwan Baan
Save this picture!
Transforming Historic Industrial Buildings in US Cities: 6 Buildings Adapted For The Contemporary Workspace - Image 14 of 24
Powerhouse Arts / Herzog & de Meuron. Image © Iwan Baan
Save this picture!
Transforming Historic Industrial Buildings in US Cities: 6 Buildings Adapted For The Contemporary Workspace - Image 19 of 24
Powerhouse Arts / Herzog & de Meuron. Image © Iwan Baan

Harlem Artist Studio / SO-IL 2021 2021

A former burnt-down church in Brooklyn has been transformed into an artist's studio, gallery, and home. The project achieves a perfect balance between preserving the heritage character of the building and site and creating a new, adapted space for modern needs.

Save this picture!
Transforming Historic Industrial Buildings in US Cities: 6 Buildings Adapted For The Contemporary Workspace - Image 24 of 24
Harlem Artist Studio / SO-IL 2021 . Image © Naho Kubota
Save this picture!
Transforming Historic Industrial Buildings in US Cities: 6 Buildings Adapted For The Contemporary Workspace - Image 22 of 24
Harlem Artist Studio / SO-IL 2021 . Image © Naho Kubota
Save this picture!
Transforming Historic Industrial Buildings in US Cities: 6 Buildings Adapted For The Contemporary Workspace - Image 23 of 24
Harlem Artist Studio / SO-IL 2021 . Image © Naho Kubota

77 Washington Workspace / Worrell Yeung Architecture 2020

This masonry factory building from 1920 has been transformed into a multi-purpose workspace capable of adapting to various scenarios. Tightly integrated with adjacent buildings, this new workspace accommodates artist and photography studios. Original elements of the building, including its structure, brick walls, and wooden doors, were restored and enhanced in the new space design.

Save this picture!
Transforming Historic Industrial Buildings in US Cities: 6 Buildings Adapted For The Contemporary Workspace - Image 18 of 24
77 Washington Workspace / Worrell Yeung Architecture . Image © Naho Kubota
Save this picture!
Transforming Historic Industrial Buildings in US Cities: 6 Buildings Adapted For The Contemporary Workspace - Image 3 of 24
77 Washington Workspace / Worrell Yeung Architecture . Image © Naho Kubota
Save this picture!
Transforming Historic Industrial Buildings in US Cities: 6 Buildings Adapted For The Contemporary Workspace - Image 13 of 24
77 Washington Workspace / Worrell Yeung Architecture . Image © Naho Kubota

This article is part of an ArchDaily curated series that focuses on built projects from our database grouped under specific themes related to cities, typologies, materials, or programs. Every month, we will highlight a collection of structures that find a common thread between previously uncommon contexts, unpacking the depths of influence on our built environments. As always, at ArchDaily, we highly appreciate the input of our readers. If you think we should mention specific ideas, please submit your suggestions.

