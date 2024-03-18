Sustainable Policy: How Deconstruction Policies Are Revolutionizing Construction Waste Management in the United States

For a long time, the construction industry has followed a linear process - extract raw materials, build structures, demolish them, and then dispose of the garbage in landfills. This approach has serious negative effects on the environment and society and is inherently unsustainable. Reconsidering traditional methods and workflows requires support from all stakeholders and a sense of urgency proclaimed by authorities. In the United States, city organizations have begun to implement new policies to keep construction waste out of landfills and support circular practices. Several cities like Seattle and Pittsburgh, have started implementing deconstruction ordinances that require older buildings to be carefully deconstructed rather than demolished. How might their key provisions influence circular practices in the country?

The construction of new buildings and the demolition of existing structures annually account for an enormous portion of the total resources extracted from the environment, generating nearly one-third of the world's total waste output. In the United States, nearly 150 million tons of construction debris go to dumps and landfills each year. To reuse and recycle building materials and components, several U.S. cities have enacted ordinances requiring older buildings slated for demolition to instead go through a careful deconstruction process.

In this process, buildings are systematically dismantled piece by piece, allowing valuable materials like lumber, bricks, and fixtures to be salvaged for reuse or recycling rather than being sent to landfills. Trained workers meticulously remove materials like wood, brick, glass, and metals, preserving them for reuse. While more labor-intensive than demolition upfront, this approach allows up to 90% of a building's components to be repurposed or recycled. By keeping materials in use, deconstruction represents a shift from the traditional linear model to a far more sustainable circular approach.

The specifics of these deconstruction ordinances vary across cities and states, but many include mandating deconstruction for older residential properties such as homes built before a certain year:

Portland, Oregon

In 2016, Portland, Oregon became the first U.S. city to institute a deconstruction ordinance, requiring all single-family homes built before 1940 that are being demolished to instead be carefully deconstructed so their materials can be salvaged for reuse. After a successful first three years, Portland expanded the scope to apply to all houses and duplexes built in 1940 or earlier. These projects must use a certified deconstruction contractor. This legislation has allowed Portland to divert over 5 million pounds of materials from landfills to reuse each year. The ordinance has also fostered job opportunities in deconstruction.

Boulder, Colorado

Some cities like Boulder, Colorado go even further, requiring deconstruction of any building being torn down regardless of age and whether it’s residential or commercial. Boulder’s ordinance also includes what’s known as a “mandatory minimum" - it sets a recyclable/reusable material diversion target, demanding that 75% of a building's weight must be kept out of landfills through reuse or recycling. Other common provisions involve contractor requirements and facilitating material reuse.

San Antonio, Texas

Cities like San Antonio, Texas require contractors to go through certified training programs on proper deconstruction techniques. Many cities also establish resource centers that collect, store, and resell salvaged building materials to the public at low costs to create an affordable supply chain. There is city-sponsored training contractors must go through to qualify for San Antonio’s list of certified deconstruction contractors.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has taken a major step towards more sustainable demolition practices by implementing municipal deconstruction ordinances and initiatives targeted at condemned city-owned properties. Mayor Peduto signed an executive order creating a process to identify structures potentially eligible for deconstruction, with a focus on historically disadvantaged areas like Black business districts and low-income communities. In 2021, the city launched a pilot program deconstructing some city-owned condemned properties.

Pittsburgh's deconstruction plan includes creating material recovery standards for city-funded demolitions and aligns with the city's Climate Action Plan goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 50% below 2003 levels by 2030 and achieve zero waste/100% landfill diversion by 2030. The need is significant - construction and demolition waste accounts for nearly 18% of Pennsylvania's total municipal waste stream according to state environmental officials.

Seattle, Washington

In Seattle, Washington residential deconstruction permits have strict requirements: 20% minimum reuse of materials by weight, 50% minimum recycled/reused, 100% of concrete/asphalt/brick recycled/reused, and waste diversion planning. In October 2022, Seattle launched a pilot incentive program providing $4,000 per qualifying residential deconstruction project using approved contractors. Eligible projects include complete house/duplex removal requiring demolition permits, with historic landmarks having additional criteria. Seattle's approach combines requirements and financial incentives to make deconstruction more viable than demolition.

While certain municipalities have taken the crucial first steps, deconstruction policies remain regrettably uncommon across most cities. This represents an opportunity for innovative municipal leaders to showcase their commitment to sustainability and resiliency. Cities that move decisively can position themselves as green catalysts - capturing the economic benefits, job creation, and environmental dividends of being deconstruction trendsetters. Their policy experiments can also help refine best practices that other cities can then model. For those willing to act boldly, a first-mover advantage awaits on the frontier of circularity.

The overarching aim is to reduce the staggering amount of construction and demolition waste ending up in landfills each year, while simultaneously recovering high-quality reusable building components. However, challenges persist in achieving high diversion rates, ensuring rigorous contractor training, and getting the construction industry to embrace incorporating salvaged materials into new projects.

Ultimately, comprehensive policies promoting deconstruction should incorporate multiple complementary components. While ordinances can phase in permitting requirements for deconstruction under certain conditions, this regulatory approach should be paired with incentives that make reuse more financially viable. Municipalities could provide tax credits, waive or reduce fees, and offer grant funding to projects that leverage deconstructed materials. Cities should also explore "buy recycled" purchasing policies for their construction projects to generate municipal demand for salvaged supplies. Public outreach campaigns can increase awareness of deconstruction's advantages. Developing training pipelines in partnership with nonprofits, unions, and workforce programs will build the skilled labor pool needed.