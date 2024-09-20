CRA Unveils Adaptive Reuse Design for Turin's Palazzo Micca in Italy

Save this picture! Courtesy of Carlo Ratti Associati

CRA-Carlo Ratti Associati, in partnership with real estate group IPI, has revealed plans to transform the iconic modernist Palazzo Micca in Turin, Italy. Originally the headquarters of RAI, Italy's national broadcaster, the 19-story building will undergo a comprehensive adaptive reuse project. A significant feature of the redesign is the creation of an elevated public plaza at 26.5 meters, offering views of Turin's Baroque rooftops, the surrounding hills, and the Alps. The project also integrates sustainable design principles by converting parts of the office spaces into residential units and reusing existing materials.

Palazzo Micca, constructed between 1962 and 1968, was designed by renowned architects Aldo Morbelli and Domenico Morelli. It holds historical significance as Italy's first steel-structured skyscraper, a hallmark of the International Style. CRA's proposal aims to rejuvenate this vacant structure located near Porta Susa railway station, preserving its iconic prefabricated steel façade while modernizing it, and ensuring the building meets today's safety standards with the removal of asbestos.

The project will introduce a new, permeable ground floor, integrating a contemporary arcade reminiscent of Turin's famous gallerias. Extending upward, the elevated plaza will host public spaces, a viewing deck, and dining options, transforming the site into a vibrant public destination with unobstructed views of the UNESCO-listed Piedmont hills and the Alps.

Related Article Carlo Ratti Associati Transforms Refinery Plant into Clean Battery Park in Italy

This project tackles two primary challenges in cities today. First, it revitalizes an existing structure through an adaptable, sustainable model to minimize emissions and land use. Second, it repurposes dormant office spaces into new, vibrant spaces for local communities. This adaptive reuse plan aims to showcase how we can reinvent much of mid-century office architecture by incorporating new functionalities and innovative approaches. -- Carlo Ratti, founder of CRA and Curator of the next International Architecture Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia (opening in May 2025).

Pending approval from the municipality of Turin, this project is one of several urban revitalization efforts led by CRA, including the redesign of the Agnelli Foundation headquarters in Turin, the MEET digital arts center in Milan, and the restoration of Oscar Niemeyer's Palazzo Mondadori in Milan. In other similar news, The Transamerica Pyramid Center has just announced the completion of the long-awaited Foster + Partners led renovation in San Francisco, United States. Additionally, WilkinsonEyre has unveiled their proposal to revitalize the 1950s constructivist Belgrade Fair Hall 1, a landmark location overlooking the river Sava. Finally, following an international competition, Caruso St John Architects has been appointed to renovate the iconic Kunsthalle Bielefeld in Northwest Germany.