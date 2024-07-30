Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Caruso St John Architects Wins Competition to Renovate Philip Johnson's Kunsthalle Bielefeld

Following an international competition, Caruso St John Architects has been appointed to renovate the iconic Kunsthalle Bielefeld in Northwest Germany. Designed by Philip Johnson and completed in 1968, the structure is Johnson’s only museum in Europe. Despite past maintenance efforts, the building remains largely unchanged from its original state. The renovation aims to modernize the museum’s services, exterior, and interior spaces.

Courtesy of WikiMedia | Kunsthalle Bielefeld
Courtesy of WikiMedia | Kunsthalle Bielefeld

Designed in the 1960s, Philip Johnson’s Kunsthalle Bielefeld museum was built in a Nazi-occupied Europe. Despite several protests regarding Nazi affiliations, the building opened officially in 1968 to the public. Situated in Bielefeld, a small city in Northwest Germany, the 4-story building is clad in red sandstone and features a sculpture garden in the back.

Courtesy of WikiMedia | Kunsthalle Bielefeld
Courtesy of WikiMedia | Kunsthalle Bielefeld

Caruso St John Architects seek to reconfigure art spaces to accommodate large-scale works, installations, film, video, and multimedia, showcasing the evolution of artistic practices and their showcasing since the 1970s. Additionally, the renovation plans to expand educational facilities and improve operational processes to keep the museum open during exhibition changes. Finally, additional space for offices, meetings, social areas, and storage will also be added.

In 2023, a symposium titled “Yesterday. Today! Tomorrow?” was held at the museum to address the challenges of preserving the Kunsthalle’s architectural history while managing to promote sustainable museum practices and meeting contemporary requirements. Ultimately, the renovation hopes to transform the structure into a contemporary expression for modern art, modernizing services, and interior fittings.

Courtesy of WikiMedia | Kunsthalle Bielefeld
Courtesy of WikiMedia | Kunsthalle Bielefeld

The architects aim to transform the structure into a climate-neutral building by 2030, making energy efficiency a priority. In fact, this is part of a wider city strategy to achieve an almost climate-neutral building stock by 2030. The project aims to find innovative, resource-saving approaches to renovate the listed building fabric.

In other similar news, The Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, home to the Real Madrid football team, is being renovated by L35 Architects. Similarly, the iconic Centre Pompidou, initially designed by Renzo Piano and Richard Rogers in 1971, is now undergoing a major renovation led by French architecture studio Moreau Kusunoki. Finally, Durbach Block Jaggers is renovating Powerhouse, Australia’s largest museum institution dedicated to applied arts, design, and technology.

Courtesy of WikiMedia | Kunsthalle Bielefeld
Courtesy of WikiMedia | Kunsthalle Bielefeld

