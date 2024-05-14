IE University Unveils Creative Campus in Segovia's Historic Palacio de los Condes de Mansilla, Spain

IE University has just announced the establishment of a new Creative Campus to be inaugurated in 2025 in Segovia, Spain. Situated within the historic Palacio de los Condes de Mansilla, this new campus will serve as an extension of the IE School of Architecture and Design. Developed to become an Innovation Hub, the project spans more than 5,000 square meters and boasts a Fab Lab, construction workshops, biomaterials, textile research laboratories, experimentation spaces, digital fabrication classrooms, and an exhibition venue. The amenities are designed for creative minds from different disciplines to collaborate, fostering a platform that provides real solutions for different challenges.

Situated in a revered architectural landmark spanning generations, the Creative Campus will be adapted to fit into the restored Palacio de los Condes de Mansilla. This historic landmark blends Romanesque and Mudejar influences, serving various educational purposes throughout history. The building was home to the Domingo de Soto University College for 40 years. Salvador Carmona, Rector of IE University explains "This unique space brings together centuries of history in Segovia and will soon be equipped with technological solutions applied to architecture and design. The Creative Campus will facilitate interdisciplinary collaboration and the work of our students, who come from 160 countries, and of our professors and researchers with companies, cultural institutions, and NGOs, locally and internationally."

Boasting endless nature trails and labyrinth-like alleyways throughout the UNESCO World Heritage Site, the IE University Segovia Campus is in the heart of a historic city, famous for its Roman aqueduct, winding streets, and fairytale castle. "First built in 1218, the site has been home to a monastery, a prison, an orphanage, a hospice, and most recently, the IE University Segovia Campus". With its new extension, the Creative Campus seeks to become a hub of cutting-edge innovation, pushing the boundaries of education and research.

Universities are vital institutions that serve as hubs for knowledge creation and dissemination, often echoing a city’s innovation and societal progress. In other similar news, Diamond Schmitt and Lemay Michaud have just revealed the plans for a significant revitalization and expansion project for McGill University, aiming to create a sustainability research and innovation center. Additionally, OMA has recently won the competition to design a new campus for Hongik University in Seoul, South Korea. Finally, Henning Larsen Architects has just won the competition to design a new university campus building in Torshvan, Faroe Islands.