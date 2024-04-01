Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation Selects Sasaki to Revitalize Iconic Taliesin West in Arizona, USA

Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation Selects Sasaki to Revitalize Iconic Taliesin West in Arizona, USA

The renowned Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation has entrusted Sasaki with the task of designing a comprehensive design for Taliesin West in Scottsdale, Arizona, United States. Deemed a world heritage site, the location is a testament to the cultural and architectural legacy of the famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright, serving as his winter retreat and experimentation hub. The design seeks to pay homage to the heritage of Taliesin West while ensuring its longevity and relevance for generations to come.

Situated in the Sonoran desert outside of Scottsdale, Arizona, the site is a living memorial to the life and work of Frank Lloyd Wright. Completed between 1937-1959, Taliesin West was a space for inspiration for Wright and his apprentices. Boston-based design firm Sasaki hopes to pay homage to the site through formulating a unified strategy and detailed documentation to steer future developments on the site, adopting an adaptive approach to site design that honors the indeginous ecology, and devising a holistic vision in tandem with the new Interpretive Plan, informed by extensive research conducted in 2019.

Taliesin West by Andrew Pielage
Taliesin West by Andrew Pielage

Recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2019, Taliesin West served as Wright’s creative powerhouse, embodying his language of organic architecture and seamlessly blending into its desert backdrop. The Sonoran Desert which envelopes the site is an integral part of its essence, influencing its development and overall sustainability.

Architecture & UNESCO: Rethinking Preservation and Cultural Heritage

Taliesin West is not just a historic site; it is a living testament to Wright’s visionary approach to architecture and design. Our team is collaborating with the Foundation to create a plan that respects the site’s heritage while embracing ecology and sustainability. --Sasaki Principal Susannah Drake

As one of the world’s most diverse ecosystems, The Sonoran Desert boasts a plethora of unique flora and fauna adapted to its harsh environment. Its rich biodiversity is exemplified in various existing trees, such as the Suguaro cacti, ocotillo, and palo verde. Vital to the design’s ethos is its intentional embrace of the desert conditions. In that same language, Sasaki seeks to study the effects of climate change on these delicate ecosystems, prioritizing sustainable design measures to minimize the site’s ecological footprint.

Taliesin West by Andrew Pielage
Taliesin West by Andrew Pielage

Sasaki plans on introducing an Interpretive Master Plan for the site, introducing new forms of engagement and a diverse array of tours and public programs. In fact, the comprehensive plan for the Taliesin West is seen as a pivotal step towards safeguarding the enduring significance of the architectural landmark. By delving into its rich history and ecological context, Sasaki’s plan will transform the Taliesin West into a vibrant cultural hub and educational precedent. Through revitalizing the iconic site, the comprehensive plan is committed to extending Wright’s legacy of innovation and sustainable development, ensuring overall preservation and celebration of the site’s architectural heritage.

In other similar news, Bologna officials have recently announced plans to secure and repair the iconic leaning Garisenda Tower, a medieval structure in the center of the Italian city. Additionally, Foster + Partners has just been selected as part of 13 design practices to contribute to the revitalization of the historic province of Hatay, an area in Türkiye which was severely damaged by the recent 7.8 magnitude earthquake. Finally, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill has recently been selected to jointly develop the modernization plan for the iconic Hirshhorn Museum in Ontario, Canada.

Taliesin West by Andrew Pielage
Taliesin West by Andrew Pielage

