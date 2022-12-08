Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. 10 Interior Design Trends of 2022

10 Interior Design Trends of 2022

Save
10 Interior Design Trends of 2022

As we wrap up 2022, we take a look back at how this year introduced new adaptations to the way we live, work, and interact with our built environment, especially after emerging from years of unprecedented changes. One way to describe this year's design identity is that there isn't one. Going through this transitional period, inspiration came from foreign travels, immersive virtual worlds, being one with the planet and the serenity that came with it, platforms that promote expressionism and individuality, and a trend-setting generation known for its bold perspectives.

10 Interior Design Trends of 2022 - Image 2 of 4610 Interior Design Trends of 2022 - Image 3 of 4610 Interior Design Trends of 2022 - Image 4 of 4610 Interior Design Trends of 2022 - Image 5 of 4610 Interior Design Trends of 2022 - More Images+ 41

Several 2020 and 2021 interior design trends remained dominant in 2022, such as biophilic elements, curves and free-flowing forms, and muted hues. Given that we all spent most of our time indoors the past couple of years and we began prioritizing emotional, physical, and mental wellbeing, our habits dictated how we wanted the spaces around us to look like: functional, appealing, calm, and playful with a connection to the outdoors.

Looking at the world's dynamic throughout 2022, whether it be economic, environmental, or social, we saw subtle flashbacks of pre-pandemic days combined with newly-introduced behaviors. Many trend reporters predicted that post-pandemic days would mimic the Roaring 20's, where people had just come out of war, burdens, and restrictions into a world of liberation, exaggeration, and charm. That, along with socio-political events and the introduction of the metaverse, defined the trends seen across interior, graphic, fashion, and web design: inclusivity, fluidity, understated-yet-vibrant features, and nods to Mother Earth, to name a few. 

Save this picture!
10 Interior Design Trends of 2022 - Image 37 of 46
Alaçati Stone House / Erdem Hamza Architecture. Image © 645 Studio

This year, we saw a variety of interior design trends; some new, some familiar, and some recycled from previous movements. Organic and sculptural forms inspired by natural silhouettes were heavily seen across furniture pieces, lighting fixtures, and partitions. In the world of retail and hospitality design, architects and designers found different ways to tell the story behind brands and transform them into visual and physical narratives. Nostalgic design movements were reintroduced to fit a more contemporary context. The concept of "open space" was also reimagined; instead of having continuous unobstructed interiors, elevated platforms, low-rise partitions, and contrasts in flooring materials were used to create a "virtual" separation between two rooms while maintaining visual inclusivity. And in terms of aesthetics, color palettes, material selections, and accessories were heavily inspired by the geographical features of the desert.

Read on to discover 10 design trends that shaped the interior spaces of 2022.

Storytelling through Design

Save this picture!
10 Interior Design Trends of 2022 - Image 10 of 46
Moreschi Walking Pleasure / Migliore+Servetto Architects. Image © Andrea Martiradonna
Save this picture!
10 Interior Design Trends of 2022 - Image 9 of 46
Jacquemus Store Galeries Lafayette Haussman / AMO. Image © Benoit Florençon
Save this picture!
10 Interior Design Trends of 2022 - Image 11 of 46
Uniqlo Megastore / Curiosity. Image Courtesy of Curiosity

Blast from the Past 

Save this picture!
10 Interior Design Trends of 2022 - Image 36 of 46
sted Dessert Café / design by 83. Image © Donggyu Kim
Save this picture!
10 Interior Design Trends of 2022 - Image 35 of 46
Leonora Studio / VOID Studio. Image © Zaickz Moz
Save this picture!
10 Interior Design Trends of 2022 - Image 43 of 46
Banacado Café / ASKA. Image © Javier de Paz
Save this picture!
10 Interior Design Trends of 2022 - Image 42 of 46
House In a Haberdashery / OOIIO Arquitectura. Image © Mikael Lundblad

Organic and Sculptural Forms  

Save this picture!
10 Interior Design Trends of 2022 - Image 34 of 46
Dreamscape Apartment / Red5studio. Image © Đỗ Sỹ
Save this picture!
10 Interior Design Trends of 2022 - Image 45 of 46
Myfresh Café / LOOP Design Studio. Image © Purnesh Dev Nikhanj
Save this picture!
10 Interior Design Trends of 2022 - Image 46 of 46
Shanghai Subway Line 14 Yuyuan Station / XING DESIGN. Image © Shengliang Su
Save this picture!
10 Interior Design Trends of 2022 - Image 41 of 46
Langham Beauty / Linehouse. Image © HDP photography

Reimagined Open Spaces

Save this picture!
10 Interior Design Trends of 2022 - Image 31 of 46
The Hem House / Portal 92. Image © Niveditaa Gupta
Save this picture!
10 Interior Design Trends of 2022 - Image 32 of 46
Panorama Penthouse / Bureau Fraai. Image © Flare Department
Save this picture!
10 Interior Design Trends of 2022 - Image 33 of 46
LECO odd Salon / kfuna. Image © Daisuke Shima
Save this picture!
10 Interior Design Trends of 2022 - Image 3 of 46
Green Cloud House / Jiejie Studio. Image © Zhi Xia

Glass Blocks

Save this picture!
10 Interior Design Trends of 2022 - Image 23 of 46
Flink Pangyo Bakery Cafe / GGJH. Image © Yoo Chun | Park
Save this picture!
10 Interior Design Trends of 2022 - Image 2 of 46
FoodX Poznan Restaurant / mode:lina architekci. Image © Patryk Lewiński
Save this picture!
10 Interior Design Trends of 2022 - Image 24 of 46
011 Apartment / flipê arquitetura. Image © Gabriela Mestriner
Save this picture!
10 Interior Design Trends of 2022 - Image 25 of 46
Glass Brick Townhouse / ZenVillas Vietnam. Image © Minq Bui

Neon

Save this picture!
10 Interior Design Trends of 2022 - Image 16 of 46
Electric Pawn Shop / Accent Design Group. Image © Augustine Paredes
Save this picture!
10 Interior Design Trends of 2022 - Image 19 of 46
FoodX Poznan Restaurant / mode:lina architekci. Image © Patryk Lewiński
Save this picture!
10 Interior Design Trends of 2022 - Image 18 of 46
AN Amsterdam Office / Studio Noun. Image © Muk van Lil
Save this picture!
10 Interior Design Trends of 2022 - Image 17 of 46
Mango Teen Store / Masquespacio. Image © Luis Beltran

Tiling Everywhere

Save this picture!
10 Interior Design Trends of 2022 - Image 26 of 46
Cenchi Coffee / SpaceStation. Image © Weiqi Jin
Save this picture!
10 Interior Design Trends of 2022 - Image 29 of 46
Tin Tin Restaurant / RENESA Architecture Design Interiors Studio. Image © Niveditaa Gupta
Save this picture!
10 Interior Design Trends of 2022 - Image 27 of 46
E16 Apartment / SB Atelier. Image © Alberto Magno
Save this picture!
10 Interior Design Trends of 2022 - Image 28 of 46
Chido Restaurant Santa Engracia / MOCA estudio. Image © Asier Rua

Inspired by the Desert

Save this picture!
10 Interior Design Trends of 2022 - Image 38 of 46
Erth Restaurant / BONE. Image © Oculis Project
Save this picture!
10 Interior Design Trends of 2022 - Image 39 of 46
Frammed Earth House / D'WELL. Image © The Space Tracing Company
Save this picture!
10 Interior Design Trends of 2022 - Image 44 of 46
Tarentum Bar & Restaurant / MARS Studio. Image © Wen Studio
Save this picture!
10 Interior Design Trends of 2022 - Image 30 of 46
CAPO Boutique Hotel and Resort / Carl Gerges Architects. Image © Carl Gerges

"A Little Bit of Everything" Décor

Save this picture!
10 Interior Design Trends of 2022 - Image 7 of 46
Maison Colbert / Chris Dyson Architects + Buchanan Studio. Image © Edmund Sumner
Save this picture!
10 Interior Design Trends of 2022 - Image 5 of 46
Den Da Coffee Shop / KSOUL Studio. Image © Valor Studio
Save this picture!
10 Interior Design Trends of 2022 - Image 21 of 46
Chromatic Indulgence Office / Abin Design Studio. Image Courtesy of Abin Chaudhuri
Save this picture!
10 Interior Design Trends of 2022 - Image 20 of 46
Apartment Copan Block E / Valdivieso Design. Image © Fran Parente

Highlighted Skeletons

Save this picture!
10 Interior Design Trends of 2022 - Image 14 of 46
Gama House / Studio ArquitetUras. Image © Julia Novoa
Save this picture!
10 Interior Design Trends of 2022 - Image 12 of 46
Patio House / herchell arquitectos. Image © Lorena Darquea Schettini
Save this picture!
10 Interior Design Trends of 2022 - Image 15 of 46
Inner Signal Lounge Clinic / FLYmingo. Image © Yongjoon Choi
Save this picture!
10 Interior Design Trends of 2022 - Image 13 of 46
Kabelovna Studios / B² Architecture. Image © Alex Shoots Buildings

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Year in Review presented by Randers Tegl.

“When creating unique architecture, visionary ideas aren’t always enough. A unique look demands character, courage, and distinctive materials. And a format to achieve the extraordinary. At Randers Tegl, we aim to add a unique touch to exceptional brickworks by bringing premium bricks to life and into the world of architecture. Making the impossible possible. We are proud to be a part of unique architecture worldwide since 1911.”

Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and projects. Learn more about our ArchDaily topics. As always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Dima Stouhi
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Dima Stouhi. "10 Interior Design Trends of 2022" 08 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/993218/10-interior-design-trends-of-2022> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags