10 Interior Design Trends of 2022

Save this picture! Alejandría Clinic / ERRE arquitectura. Image © David Zarzoso

As we wrap up 2022, we take a look back at how this year introduced new adaptations to the way we live, work, and interact with our built environment, especially after emerging from years of unprecedented changes. One way to describe this year's design identity is that there isn't one. Going through this transitional period, inspiration came from foreign travels, immersive virtual worlds, being one with the planet and the serenity that came with it, platforms that promote expressionism and individuality, and a trend-setting generation known for its bold perspectives.

+ 41

Several 2020 and 2021 interior design trends remained dominant in 2022, such as biophilic elements, curves and free-flowing forms, and muted hues. Given that we all spent most of our time indoors the past couple of years and we began prioritizing emotional, physical, and mental wellbeing, our habits dictated how we wanted the spaces around us to look like: functional, appealing, calm, and playful with a connection to the outdoors.

Looking at the world's dynamic throughout 2022, whether it be economic, environmental, or social, we saw subtle flashbacks of pre-pandemic days combined with newly-introduced behaviors. Many trend reporters predicted that post-pandemic days would mimic the Roaring 20's, where people had just come out of war, burdens, and restrictions into a world of liberation, exaggeration, and charm. That, along with socio-political events and the introduction of the metaverse, defined the trends seen across interior, graphic, fashion, and web design: inclusivity, fluidity, understated-yet-vibrant features, and nods to Mother Earth, to name a few.

Save this picture! Alaçati Stone House / Erdem Hamza Architecture. Image © 645 Studio

This year, we saw a variety of interior design trends; some new, some familiar, and some recycled from previous movements. Organic and sculptural forms inspired by natural silhouettes were heavily seen across furniture pieces, lighting fixtures, and partitions. In the world of retail and hospitality design, architects and designers found different ways to tell the story behind brands and transform them into visual and physical narratives. Nostalgic design movements were reintroduced to fit a more contemporary context. The concept of "open space" was also reimagined; instead of having continuous unobstructed interiors, elevated platforms, low-rise partitions, and contrasts in flooring materials were used to create a "virtual" separation between two rooms while maintaining visual inclusivity. And in terms of aesthetics, color palettes, material selections, and accessories were heavily inspired by the geographical features of the desert.

Read on to discover 10 design trends that shaped the interior spaces of 2022.

Storytelling through Design

Save this picture! Moreschi Walking Pleasure / Migliore+Servetto Architects. Image © Andrea Martiradonna

Save this picture! Jacquemus Store Galeries Lafayette Haussman / AMO. Image © Benoit Florençon

Save this picture! Uniqlo Megastore / Curiosity. Image Courtesy of Curiosity

Blast from the Past

Save this picture! sted Dessert Café / design by 83. Image © Donggyu Kim

Save this picture! Leonora Studio / VOID Studio. Image © Zaickz Moz

Save this picture! Banacado Café / ASKA. Image © Javier de Paz

Save this picture! House In a Haberdashery / OOIIO Arquitectura. Image © Mikael Lundblad

Organic and Sculptural Forms

Save this picture! Dreamscape Apartment / Red5studio. Image © Đỗ Sỹ

Save this picture! Myfresh Café / LOOP Design Studio. Image © Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

Save this picture! Shanghai Subway Line 14 Yuyuan Station / XING DESIGN. Image © Shengliang Su

Save this picture! Langham Beauty / Linehouse. Image © HDP photography

Reimagined Open Spaces

Save this picture! The Hem House / Portal 92. Image © Niveditaa Gupta

Save this picture! Panorama Penthouse / Bureau Fraai. Image © Flare Department

Save this picture! LECO odd Salon / kfuna. Image © Daisuke Shima

Save this picture! Green Cloud House / Jiejie Studio. Image © Zhi Xia

Glass Blocks

Save this picture! Flink Pangyo Bakery Cafe / GGJH. Image © Yoo Chun | Park

Save this picture! FoodX Poznan Restaurant / mode:lina architekci. Image © Patryk Lewiński

Save this picture! 011 Apartment / flipê arquitetura. Image © Gabriela Mestriner

Save this picture! Glass Brick Townhouse / ZenVillas Vietnam. Image © Minq Bui

Neon

Save this picture! Electric Pawn Shop / Accent Design Group. Image © Augustine Paredes

Save this picture! FoodX Poznan Restaurant / mode:lina architekci. Image © Patryk Lewiński

Save this picture! AN Amsterdam Office / Studio Noun. Image © Muk van Lil

Save this picture! Mango Teen Store / Masquespacio. Image © Luis Beltran

Tiling Everywhere

Save this picture! Cenchi Coffee / SpaceStation. Image © Weiqi Jin

Save this picture! Tin Tin Restaurant / RENESA Architecture Design Interiors Studio. Image © Niveditaa Gupta

Save this picture! E16 Apartment / SB Atelier. Image © Alberto Magno

Save this picture! Chido Restaurant Santa Engracia / MOCA estudio. Image © Asier Rua

Inspired by the Desert

Save this picture! Erth Restaurant / BONE. Image © Oculis Project

Save this picture! Frammed Earth House / D'WELL. Image © The Space Tracing Company

Save this picture! Tarentum Bar & Restaurant / MARS Studio. Image © Wen Studio

Save this picture! CAPO Boutique Hotel and Resort / Carl Gerges Architects. Image © Carl Gerges

"A Little Bit of Everything" Décor

Save this picture! Maison Colbert / Chris Dyson Architects + Buchanan Studio. Image © Edmund Sumner

Save this picture! Den Da Coffee Shop / KSOUL Studio. Image © Valor Studio

Save this picture! Chromatic Indulgence Office / Abin Design Studio. Image Courtesy of Abin Chaudhuri

Save this picture! Apartment Copan Block E / Valdivieso Design. Image © Fran Parente

Highlighted Skeletons

Save this picture! Gama House / Studio ArquitetUras. Image © Julia Novoa

Save this picture! Patio House / herchell arquitectos. Image © Lorena Darquea Schettini

Save this picture! Inner Signal Lounge Clinic / FLYmingo. Image © Yongjoon Choi

Save this picture! Kabelovna Studios / B² Architecture. Image © Alex Shoots Buildings

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Year in Review presented by Randers Tegl.

“When creating unique architecture, visionary ideas aren’t always enough. A unique look demands character, courage, and distinctive materials. And a format to achieve the extraordinary. At Randers Tegl, we aim to add a unique touch to exceptional brickworks by bringing premium bricks to life and into the world of architecture. Making the impossible possible. We are proud to be a part of unique architecture worldwide since 1911.”

Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and projects. Learn more about our ArchDaily topics. As always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.